Montana State Lands Commitment From In-State Lineman Kade Leibrand

The reigning FCS national champion Montana State Bobcats continue to keep some of the best players in the state, as they added Laurel High School lineman Kade Leibrand on Saturday.

“I committed to Montana State because of the great football program, the coaching staff, and because they have multiple degrees that I am interested in,” Leilbrand said.

Receiving An Offer From Montana State

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Leibrand has received offers from Montana and Montana State. He picked up an offer from the Bobcats on April 6 after speaking with head coach Brent Vigen.

“The recruiting process has been very exciting and interesting to learn about different programs. My family and I have enjoyed meeting the coaches and support staff,” Leibrand said.

“When Coach Vigen called to tell me about the offer, he explained where they envisioned me on the team and the opportunities for growth in the future. That phone call went very well, and I was excited to share the news of the offer with my coaches and family.”

I am proud to announce my commitment to @MSUBobcats_FB. I want to thank my coaches for pushing me to be my best both on and off the field. I'm especially grateful for my family, whose support made this possible.@bvigen @CoachBap @CoachSmith59 @CoachBobbyDaly @TheRightCats pic.twitter.com/6VjyP0f50e — Kade Leibrand 2027 (@KadeLeibrand58) April 11, 2026

Recent Visit To Bozeman

Leibrand was back in Bozeman on April 3 for the Bobcats’ Junior Day on April 3, after having been on campus previously in February. He was able to catch up with the coaching staff and got the opportunity to really connect with offensive line coach Matt Smith.

“I got a chance to talk with both the offensive and defensive coaches. Some highlights of this particular visit were getting to spend one-on-one time with Coach Smith and being able to suit up in a Bobcats uniform. Our relationship is very strong, and he always encourages me to do what's best for me and to become the best version of myself that I can,” Leilbrand said.

He also had the opportunity to meet with Vigen.

“My relationship with Coach Vigen is good, and I'm looking forward to growing my relationships with not only him but also other coaches as well.”

What's Next For Leibrand This Offseason?

Now that Leibrand has made his decision, he can turn his focus completely to the 2026 season and helping the Locomotives, who finished last season 8-2, make a deeper run in the playoffs.

“Last season, we had a pretty tough year dealing with injuries teamwise, and unfortunately, our season ended earlier than we expected when we played Whitefish. I had a pretty good year in general, but I have some improvement goals for my senior season," Leibrand said.

"The offseason has been going well and has been fun with recruiting trips to different colleges. But, I have also been working to get stronger and focusing on track and football season.”

Leibrand adds to a Montana State recruiting class that includes two three-star prospects in quarterback Titus Vidlak and wide receiver Kase Betz. Tight end Dax Yeager rounds out the class, which is just getting started.

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