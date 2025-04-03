Sacramento State Plans To Transition To The FBS As An Independent
Another FCS program is set to make the jump to the FBS level.
According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sacramento State plans to file an application with the NCAA to transition from the FCS to the FBS level. The Hornets have already filed to make the move as an independent in football.
If the move is approved, Sacramento State would be ineligible for postseason play in 2025 and 2026. They would regain their postseason eligibility for the 2027 season.
Sacramento State has been vocal about its plan to make the move to the FBS level. The program raised a substantial amount of funds to support the move this past season. The biggest question will be if there is an FBS conference that wants to add Sacramento State either before next season or in two years before the 2026 season.
It's another loss for the FCS level, which has seen several programs make the FBS jump over the past few seasons. Sam Houston State, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Delaware, and Missouri State are some of the more recent FBS additions.
Another key factor to this move is the exit fee for the Big Sky, which has been reportedly increased from $250,000 to $1 million.
After naming Brennan Marion as their new head coach, the Hornets wasted no time making waves on the recruiting trail. The Hornets signed the No. 1 recruiting class at the FCS level. The momentum carried over to the transfer portal, where the program signed the No. 1 FCS transfer class in the nation.