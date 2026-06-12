2026 Big Sky Football Preview: Contenders, Sleepers, & Key Storylines

We are less than 80 days away from the first game of the 2026 college football season. That means our focus has officially shifted to preview season, which is in full swing here at FCS Football Central.

Our first conference preview takes a deep dive into the Big Sky, where Montana State looks to make a run for back-to-back national championships, while hungry contenders like Montana, UC Davis, and Northern Arizona aim to knock the Bobcats off their throne in 2026.

We classified returning players who played over 200 snaps last season as significant contributors. An exception was made for starters who suffered season-ending injuries, who would have been major contributors if they were healthy. Snap count data was collected from Pro Football Focus.

For more in-depth team breakdowns, make sure to check out our individual team previews that will be released throughout the summer leading up to the first game of the season in August.

Below is a complete preview of the Big Sky ahead of the 2026 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish with an analysis section that contains our overall thoughts about the conference.

Note: All the data below is based on available spring/summer rosters, as of June 2026. There could be late roster changes due to eligibility waivers, players returning after entering the portal, players not being listed on rosters, or a multitude of other factors.

Cal Poly

2025 Record: 4-8 (2-6 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Tim Skipper (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 10

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Projected SOS: 20th

Key Returners:



Mikey D'Amato (LB): 137 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 6 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBUs



Bo Kelly (QB): 56% comp, 706 passing yards, 7 passing TDs, 2 INTs (8 games)



Kenny Olson (LB): 117 tackles, 6 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 PBUs



DeMel Turner (CB): 39 tackles, 1 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 7 PBUs



Jordan Harrison (WR): 25 receptions, 359 receiving yards, 14.4 YPC, 2 receiving TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (4)

- TE (1)

- OL (3)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (2)

- S (0)

- CB (0)

Notable Offseason Additions:



- Jaden Green (Lehigh, RB)

- Nicholas Fernandez (UTRGV, DT)

- Demaricus Davis (Hawaii, QB)

- Ray Hall (Western Michigan, WR)

- Chase Martin (Boise State, LB)

- RL Miller (Fresno State, DB)

- Jared Douglas (Middle Tennessee State, S)

- Davit Boyajyan (Washington, OL)

Eastern Washington

2025 Record: 5-7 (4-4 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Aaron Best (10th season, 57-47)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 13

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 14

Projected SOS: 5th

Key Returners:



Jaylon Jenkins (S): 52 tackles, 2 TFLs, 5 INTs, 13 PBUs, 1 FF



Ambrose Marsh (CB): 43 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 6 PBUs, 1 FF



Isaiah Perez (DT): 51 tackles, 5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 PBUs, 4 blocked kicks



Jake Schakel (QB): 69% comp, 997 passing yards, 4 passing TDs, 3 INTs (5 games)



Jaxon Branch (WR): 14 receptions, 172 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (2)

- RB (2)

- WR (3)

- TE (1)

- OL (5)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (2)

- S (4)

- CB (3)

Notable Offseason Additions:



- Mayson Hitchens (Weber State, LB)

- LJ Roberts (Sacramento State, LB)

- Trent Swanson (Idaho, WR)

- Jamai East (Oregon State, WR)

- Jordan Pierro (Louisiana Tech, DB)

- JT Taylor (San Jose State, CB)

- Joe Gallagher (Puget Sound, WR)

Idaho

2025 Record: 4-8 (2-6 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Thomas Ford (2nd season, 4-8)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 12

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 3

Projected SOS: 3rd

Key Returners:



Joshua Wood (QB): 58% comp, 1,898 passing yards, 14 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 589 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs (10 games)



Zach Wusstig (S): 49 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 PBUs



Cruz Hepburn (LB): 71 tackles, 6 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR



Ryan Jezioro (WR): 27 receptions, 347 receiving yards, 12.9 YPC, 4 receiving TDs



Layton Vining (C): 801 snaps played, 2 sacks allowed, 19 pressures allowed

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (4)

- TE (2)

- OL (4)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (0)

- LB (1)

- S (1)

- CB (0)

Notable Offseason Additions:



- Luke Teskey (New Hampshire, DE)

- Ishaan Daniels (Weber State, CB)

- Jamarion Augustus (UNI, EDGE)

- Israel Carter (Norfolk State, QB)

- RB Wilson (Texas Southern, EDGE)

- Tyrane Stewart (North Texas, CB)

- Daemon Fagan (NC State, S)

- Javen Augustus (Coastal Carolina, DE)

- Darrell Gipson (Cincinnati, LB)

Idaho State

2025 Record: 6-6 (5-3 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Cody Hawkins (4th season, 14-21)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 9

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 14

Projected SOS: 21st

Key Returners:



Jordan Cooke (QB): 59% comp, 3,052 passing yards, 16 passing TDs, 9 INTs, 185 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs



Dason Brooks (RB): 157 carries, 1,007 rushing yards, 6.4 YPC, 10 rushing TDs



Nathan Reynolds (LB): 81 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 INT, 3 PBUs



Bronson Childs (EDGE): 48 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FRs



Teilor Tuioti (LB): 72 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FR

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (2)

- WR (1)

- TE (0)

- OL (5)

- DT (4)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (2)

- S (1)

- CB (4)

Notable Offseason Additions:



- Chedon James (Incarnate Word, WR)

- Tre Parks-Vinson (Weber State, DB)

- Misiolo Maluia (West Georgia, OL)

- Zoom Esplin (Weber State, OL)

- Sani Tuala (BYU, DE)

- Eli Aragon (Coastal Carolina, WR)

- Titan Saxton (Utah State, DB)

- Amare Ary (West Virginia State, WR)

- Anthony Flores (Western New Mexico, WR)

- Jaxon Patterson (Truman State, LB)

2025 Record: 13-2 (7-1 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Bobby Kennedy (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 4

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Projected SOS: 11th

Key Returners:



Keali'i Ah Yat (QB): 69% comp, 4,070 passing yards, 33 passing TDs, 9 INTs, 8 rushing TDs



Eli Gillman (RB): 250 carries, 1,540 rushing yards, 6.2 YPC, 21 rushing TDs



Peyton Wing (LB): 78 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 4 INTs, 5 PBUs, 1 FF



Brooks Davis (WR): 54 receptions, 698 receiving yards, 12.9 YPC, 5 receiving TDs



Solomon Tuliaupupu (LB): 43 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 FFs, 1 PBU

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (2)

- TE (0)

- OL (0)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (3)

- S (2)

- CB (0)

Notable Offseason Additions:



- Naiteitei Mose (Georgetown, LB)

- Jack D'Ambra (San Diego, OL)

- Adama Fall (Arizona State, S)

- Chris Johnson II (Arizona State, CB)

- Justin Eklund (Bowling Green, LB)

- Gabe Stroud (North Texas, CB)

- Campbell Vandiver (South Carolina, OL)

- Tanner Williams (San Diego State, LB)

- Ashton Paine (South Dakota, S)

- Braeden Orlandi (Carroll, S)

- Tyler King (Central Washington, EDGE)

- Manase Tupou (MSU Northern, DT)

2025 Record: 14-2 (8-0 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Brent Vigen (6th season, 61-12)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 11

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 15

Projected SOS: 26th

Key Returners:



Justin Lamson (QB): 72% comp, 3,172 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, 3 INTs, 734 rushing yards, 16 rushing TDs



Taco Dowler (WR): 77 receptions, 1,025 receiving yards, 7 receiving TDs, 323 return yards, 1 punt return TD, 1 rushing TD



Adam Jones (RB): 173 carries, 1,093 rushing yards, 15 rushing TDs, 301 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs



Caden Dowler (S): 91 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 6 INTs, 4 PBUs, 1 sack, 2 FFs



Cole Taylor (LB): 107 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 1 FF, 1 FR



Zac Crews (DE): 38 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 6 sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs, 3 PBUs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (3)

- TE (2)

- OL (4)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (4)

- S (6)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:



- Alec Wills (Penn, CB)

- Gianni Edwards (Arizona, CB)

- Bruin Fleischmann (Air Force, TE)

Northern Arizona

2025 Record: 7-5 (4-4 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Brian Wright (3rd season, 15-10)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 5

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 4

Projected SOS: 12th

Key Returners:



Ty Pennington (QB): 66% comp, 3,116 passing yards, 19 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 193 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs



Ammon Allen (LB): 63 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 FR (Stats from 2024, missed 2025 with an injury)



Michael Beresford (CB): 30 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 3 PBUs, 2 FFs



Jeter Purdy (TE): 29 receptions, 415 receiving yards, 14.3 YPC, 2 receiving TDs



Quran Gossett (RB): 76 carries, 380 rushing yards, 5.0 YPC, 8 rushing TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (1)

- TE (2)

- OL (0)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (0)

- LB (1)

- S (0)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:



- Shoes Brinkley (McNeese, S)

- Matthew Cooks (Texas Southern, LB)

- Nikhil Webb Walker (Colorado, EDGE)

- KT Carter (Hawaii, OL)

- Carter Lavrusky (Kansas, OL)

- Sione Perkins (Iowa State, OL)

- Ziggy Loa (ULM, DE)

- Malaki Te'o (Coastal Carolina, LB)

- Deliyon Freeman (Hawaii, DB)

- Darius Haskin (Rocky Mountain, WR)

- Deuce Zimmerman (Western New Mexico, WR)

- Bryson Torrie (CSU Pueblo, LB)

- Diego Oliver (Missouri Southern, DB)

Northern Colorado

2025 Record: 4-8 (2-6 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Ed Lamb (4th season, 5-30)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 7

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 14

Projected SOS: 7th

Key Returners:



Hudson Voggesser (LB): 83 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 PBUs



Franky Morales (S): 50 tackles, 2 TFLs, 5 PBUs



Levi Little (DT): 23 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks



Mathias Price (RB): 110 carries, 483 rushing yards, 4.4 YPC, 3 rushing TDs



Dominic Butts (EDGE): 41 tackles, 10 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (1)

- WR (0)

- TE (0)

- OL (6)

- DT (4)

- EDGE (5)

- LB (2)

- S (1)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:



- Keegan Patterson (Indiana State, QB)

- Luke Womack (South Dakota State, WR)

- Marcus Mozer (San Diego State, WR)

- Garrett Harstad (Kansas State, WR)

- Jesiah Cornwell (Washington State, TE)

Portland State

2025 Record: 1-11 (1-7 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Chris Fisk (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 9

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 1

Projected SOS: 1st

Key Returners:



Delon Thompson (RB): 191 carries, 662 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs, 217 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD



Terence Loville (WR): 33 receptions, 517 receiving yards, 15.7 YPC, 1 receiving TD



Jaxton Helmstetler (LB): 71 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 FR



Cru Newman (WR): 29 receptions, 302 receiving yards, 651 kick return yards, 1 rushing TD

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (3)

- TE (0)

- OL (4)

- DT (0)

- EDGE (0)

- LB (1)

- S (0)

- CB (0)

Notable Offseason Additions:



- Terahiti Wolfe (Montana, S)

- Trevor Newkirk (Cal Poly, OL)

- Isaac Redford (Eastern Washington, CB)

- Sanborne Melson (Idaho State, DB)

- Eddie Vega (Akron, DL)

- Jason Robinson Jr. (North Carolina, WR)

- Logan Lisherness (Washington, LB)

- Gio Kafentzis (Utah State, S)

- Mohammed Othman (San Jose State, OL)

- Nash Burkhart (Sacramento State, S)

- Darius Bailey (Puget Sound, WR)

- Quincy Springs (Pacific, CB)

- Bo Ginot (Central Washington, ATH)

Southern Utah

2025 Record: 7-5 (6-2 Big Sky)

Head Coach: DeLane Fitzgerald (5th season, 25-21)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 10

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 7

Projected SOS: 18th

Key Returners:



Mason Stromstad (LB): 64 tackles, 7 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 1 FF



Sean Mays (CB): 16 tackles, 3 PBUs, 11 catches allowed, 1 TD allowed



Parker Andrus (DT): 21 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 QBHs



Devin Downing (WR): 26 receptions, 309 receiving yards, 11.9 YPC



Will Burns (QB): 71% comp, 272 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 365 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (0)

- WR (3)

- TE (2)

- OL (4)

- DT (1)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (2)

- S (2)

- CB (1)

Notable Offseason Additions:



- Floyd Chalk IV (San Jose State, RB)

- Noah Lugo (UTSA, QB)

- Lamason Waller III (BYU, WR)

- Markhi McKinnon (Idaho, RB)

UC Davis

2025 Record: 9-4 (6-2 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Tim Plough (3rd season, 20-7)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 9

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 13

Projected SOS: 22nd

Key Returners:



Samuel Gbatu Jr. (WR): 70 receptions, 1,169 receiving yards, 16.7 YPC, 11 receiving TDs



Rex Connors (S): 115 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 8 PBUs (Stats from 2024, Limited to 4 games in 2025)



Porter Connors (LB): 86 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 3 INTs, 4 PBUs (Stats from 2024, Limited to 4 games in 2025)



Jordan Fisher (RB): 185 carries, 1,121 rushing yards, 6.1 YPC, 8 rushing TDs, 287 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs



Drew Cofield (CB): 36 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 INTs, 11 PBUs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (1)

- WR (3)

- TE (1)

- OL (4)

- DT (4)

- EDGE (2)

- LB (3)

- S (1)

- CB (3)

Notable Offseason Additions:



- Jackson Kollock (Minnesota, QB)

- Hayden John (Idaho, S)

- Chauncey Sylvester (Weber State, RB)

- Robert Myer (Missouri, K)

Utah Tech

2025 Record: 2-10 (1-7 UAC)

Head Coach: Lance Anderson (3rd season, 3-21)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 5

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 9

Projected SOS: 4th

Key Returners:



Asa Chatman (RB): 121 carries, 536 rushing yards, 4.4 YPC, 5 rushing TDs



Brevin Czosnyka (S): 50 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 FF



River Moore (CB): 48 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 PBUs



Fasitootai Sagapolu (DT): 48 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 blocked kick



Matthew Snarr (OT): 805 snaps played, 5 sacks allowed, 26 QB pressures allowed

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (1)

- RB (1)

- WR (0)

- TE (1)

- OL (2)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (1)

- LB (3)

- S (1)

- CB (2)

Notable Offseason Additions:



- Jaxson Jones (Utah, DE)

- Abe Jager (Utah State, CB)

- Mike Williams (Southeastern Louisiana, WR)

- Leka Tu'akoi (Idaho State, EDGE)

- Aiden McComber (Hawaii, DL)

- CJ Tiller (Utah State, QB)

Weber State

2025 Record: 4-8 (2-6 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Eric Kjar (1st season)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 6

Projected SOS: 19th

Key Returners:



Marvin Session (WR): 32 receptions, 415 receiving yards, 13.0 YPC, 1 receiving TD



Trevian Tribble (S): 48 tackles, 1 PBU, 22.7 yards per kickoff return



Chevy Robinson (EDGE): 14 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 FFs, 1 FR



Ashden Oberg (EDGE): 19 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1.5 sacks



Zion Finau (DT): 13 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 FRs

Projected Returning Significant Contributors:

- QB (0)

- RB (0)

- WR (3)

- TE (2)

- OL (1)

- DT (2)

- EDGE (3)

- LB (0)

- S (1)

- CB (0)

Notable Offseason Additions:



- Bones Marks (Tarleton State, DB)

- Devin Brown (California, QB)

- Tre Turner (Lamar, DB)

- Will Cornelson (Idaho, LB)

- Jay Wade (ETSU, OL)

- Tommy Romano (Arizona State, DB)

- Zion Andreasen (Utah State, EDGE)

- Tate Kjar (Utah State, WR)

- Omar Shah (Utah, RB)

Projected Order Of Finish

1. Montana State

T2. Montana

T2. UC Davis

4. Idaho State

5. Northern Arizona

6. Southern Utah

7. Eastern Washington

8. Idaho

9. Weber State

T10. Cal Poly

T10. Northern Colorado

T12. Portland State

T12. Utah Tech

Analysis

Zach McKinnell:



This year's conference race really feels like a race for second place. Montana State has a chance to join an elite group of teams that have won back-to-back FCS national championships, and it really stems from the solid foundation that head coach Brent Vigen has built in Bozeman. With Justin Lamson, Taco Dowler, and Adam Jones all returning offensively, along with 15 defensive significant contributors, the Bobcats are the clear favorites to not only win the Big Sky, but go back-to-back.

I would have three teams in Tier 2, which would be Montana, Northern Arizona, and UC Davis. The Grizzlies have one of the best QB-RB-WR trios in the country with Ah Yat, Gillman and Brooks Davis all returning. My only concern is that Montana has a fairly difficult schedule with road trips to UC Davis, NAU, and Montana State. If the defensive additions click, the Griz should be in Nashville-or-bust mode.

As for the Aggies, it all comes down to Jackson Kollack at quarterback. This team is one of the most experienced teams in the Big Sky, especially defensively, where Porter Connors and Rex Connors will be the unquestioned leaders. If Kollack is able to live up to the hype, the Aggies have a real chance to make some noise in this conference race.

NAU will be led by Ty Pennington, who has been outstanding the past two seasons. I really love their defensive portal additions, but the question will be how quickly those new pieces can build chemistry. This was a team that was just outside the playoff picture last year, but did they really address the issues that left them on the outside looking in? That'll determine the trajectory of their season.

Idaho State feels like the perfect dark horse in this conference race. The Bengals have five starting offensive linemen returning, along with 14 significant contributors on defense from a team that finished tied for 4th in the Big Sky last year. This team needs to be a bit more consistent defensively, but the offense is good enough to give a ton of teams issues, which makes them extremely dangerous going into 2026.

Southern Utah, Eastern Washington, and Idaho are firmly in the next tier of contenders, possessing the talent for a potential postseason run, but they all have some major questions that must be answered first. Joshua Wood is a dangerous dual-threat playmaker, but he needs to take a big step forward as a passer. The Vandals also need to rebuild their defense, which gives me hesitation to have them any higher now.

Cal Poly and Weber State have new head coaches, making this first year a true rebuild year, but I think they both could be trap games for some of the other teams above them. It really comes down to quarterback play, where Devin Brown (Weber State) and Bo Kelly (Cal Poly) could completely change the way we see these teams at the end of the season.

Northern Colorado had a stout defense last season, but my biggest question will be quarterback. Is Keegan Patterson the answer? I'm not 100% sold, but if the defense can remain solid, the Bears should be able to string together a few wins. I have Portland State and Utah Tech rounding out the bottom of the conference. I love the Chris Fisk hire for the Vikings, but this is a total rebuild. He needs more than a few months to have this team ready to make any noise in the Big Sky.

Timothy Rosario:



I think there's a great chance that Montana State is better in 2026 than they were in 2025, especially with an easier schedule. The Bobcats don't have a tough non-conference FCS game, plus avoid UC Davis and get Montana in Bozeman. An undefeated season is on the table, especially with a winnable FBS game against Nevada on the slate.

Speaking of the Aggies and Grizzlies, I view them as the next tier of the conference; both are arguably Top 5 teams in the FCS. I, personally, would lean UC Davis at No. 2 because of an easier schedule, and they get the Montana game at home. Montana may be better equipped to make a postseason run, but I would predict them to finish 3rd in the conference. Both teams have extremely talented rosters, but have questions along the defensive line.

You could throw a ton of teams into the next tier if you wanted. The middle of the Big Sky was really down last year and needs to take a step forward if this conference wants to keep pace with the MVFC. I love the depth of talent at Idaho State, and they've consistently improved over the last three seasons under head coach Cody Hawkins. If you pair that with an easier schedule, the Bengals are a real threat to make the playoffs.

I love Ty Pennington at Northern Arizona, but there are so many transfers and young players who are going to have to carry this team in 2026. Pennington keeps the ceiling high, but there are too many question marks for me. It feels like Eastern Washington could be poised for one of its better seasons in the last half-decade. The key will be the offense, which should be excellent with the amount of returning talent they have.

Idaho and Weber State certainly recruit the level of player that could vault them into the top half of the conference, but the questions are too big for me right now. I think .500 or better will be a successful season for either of these teams.

Don't sleep on Cal Poly or Northern Colorado. The Mustangs have a ton of experienced playmakers offensively that could be a real headache for teams. The Bears were much better last season, plus they had a stingy defense that returns quite a few guys.

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