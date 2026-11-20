As I've done over the past few years, I'll preview the biggest games of the weekend and give my official predictions. Let's keep this season going and preview the biggest Week 12 games from across the FCS landscape.

2026 Prediction Record: 131-54

2022-25 Prediction Record: 540-175 (75.5%)

No. 18 Monmouth at No. 22 Campbell

After disappointing losses last weekend, both of these teams need to get a win here to build some positive momentum into the postseason. Despite the loss, Monmouth clinched the CAA auto-bid due to Campbell's loss to Elon, but the Hawks are going to need to win to even be considered for a Top 16 seed. The Camels could be fighting for their postseason lives, because even at 8-4, they won't be a lock for the field.

Campbell's offense runs through quarterback Kamden Sixkiller, who should be the CAA Offensive Player of the Year. He's thrown for 3,445 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, and 8 INTs for the Camels. Last week, Monmouth's secondary got torched by Merrimack, which makes me concerned about how they will match up against Sixkiller and a talented receiver room, led by Jyron Waiters, who leads the Camels with 806 yards and 8 TDs.

On the other side, Monmouth's offense needs the run game to get going in this one. The Hawks had one of the best rushing attacks in the CAA behind Kenny Smith Jr. and Elijah Jennings, who combined for nearly 2,000 yards and 15 TDs. Unfortunately, the Hawks have struggled to effectively run the ball in back-to-back games. That needs to change this weekend if Monmouth wants to get the win on the road.

If neither team can effectively run the ball, this will quickly turn into a battle between Frankie Weaver and Sixkiller. Weaver has had a solid year, throwing for 2,508 yards, 21 TDs, and 5 INTs. He also has two elite weapons on the outside in Tra Neal and Gavin Nelson, who could present some challenges for Campbell's secondary.

This is another game I've struggled to predict, especially with Campbell losing two of its last three games. I just don't see how the Camels lose this one at home with so much history on the line. They have a chance to secure their first appearance in the postseason in program history, while the Hawks already know they are locked into the field. Give me the Camels in a high-scoring battle in Buies Creek.

Prediction: Campbell (35-28)

No. 7 South Dakota at No. 11 Illinois State

This is the actual definition of a coin-flip game in college football. It could be a battle for a Top 8 seed, while the loser will have to play next weekend in the first round. The Redbirds need this win more than the Coyotes, because with a loss, they would only have 7 Division I wins. Regardless, both of these teams are going to want the momentum of this win to carry into the postseason.

There are two major matchups that will determine this game. The first is South Dakota's rushing defense against Illinois State's rushing attack. Seth Glatz was unstoppable last weekend, rushing for 176 yards and 2 TDs in the win over YSU. The Redbirds can also lean on Victor Dawson, who leads the team with 616 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs.

The Coyotes have to find a way to stop the run and force Beckham Pellant to beat them with his arm. South Dakota ranks last in the MVFC in stuff rate (13.5%) and 6th in rushing success rate allowed (46.5%). Their strength is limiting explosive plays, but this Illinois State offense isn't explosive; they are just fine grinding down opponents with slow, methodical drives.

On the other side, it's all about Austyn Modrzewski and his ability to make plays against a stout Illinois State defense. He's been outstanding all season, throwing for 2,482 yards, 32 TDs, and 7 INTs, but this Redbird defense has some big playmakers, including linebacker Tye Niekamp and Dexter Niekamp. Modrzewski is going to have to be efficient and protect the football to win this game.

My concern is that Modrzewski is going to be put into tough situations due to South Dakota's inability to run the ball. The Coyotes only rushed for 64 yards on 35 carries against UNI last week, plus had 19 yards rushing against SDSU two weeks ago. If the Redbirds suffocate the run game, is Modrzewski going to be able to consistently bail this offense out of 3rd-and-long situations?

I honestly could see this game going either way, but the Redbirds seem to be playing the better football right now. The Redbirds are also at home, playing a South Dakota team that hasn't played well away from the DakotaDome, which makes me think that Brock Spack and Illinois State are going to find a way to win this game.

Prediction: Illinois State (24-21)

No. 8 Montana at No. 2 Montana State

It's finally time for one of the biggest games in all of college football. There may be major seeding implications, but more importantly, there's in-state bragging rights on the line when Montana travels to Bozeman to face Montana State. The Bobcats have a chance to potentially secure the No. 1 seed, while the Griz are looking to make their case for a Top 8 seed with an upset win.

A lot of this game will come down to how Montana's defense executes. The simple things have seemed to escape this defense all season. Missed tackles, poor angles, and bad pursuit angles have been a common occurrence most of the year. This unit has performed much better the past few weeks, but there won't be any room for error this weekend against a very efficient Montana State offense.

Montana State is going to be fine with establishing the run, which will open up the quick passing game from Justin Lamson to Dane Steel and Carter Dahlke. There's also tight end Rocky Lencioni, who has become a bigger part of this offense in recent weeks. The Griz defensive backs are going to have to make open-field tackles. It's something that cost them against NAU earlier this year.

On the other side, Montana's offense has been elite with arguably the best trio of playmakers in the country. Keali'i Ah Yat has been really good, throwing for 3,195 passing yards and 30 TDs with only 5 INTs. Brooks Davis is playing like the best wide receiver in the country, leading the FCS with 1,314 receiving yards and 12 TDs on 89 receptions.

Even with how good the passing game has been, this offense still goes through Eli Gillman. He's been one of the best running backs in college football for multiple seasons, but this year has been particularly special. He's rushed for 1,415 yards and 19 TDs, averaging an insane 7.3 yards per carry. This is a matchup to watch since Montana State leads the Big Sky in rushing defense, holding opponents to 3.6 yards per carry.

The biggest X-factor in this game is Justin Lamson. He's consistently delivered his best performances in the biggest moments for the Bobcats, which includes both games against the Griz last season. He's been ruthlessly efficient this year, completing 71.7% of his passes for 1,958 yards, 14 TDs, and 1 INT. He can also make plays outside the pocket plus offers upside in the red zone, rushing for 7 TDs. In this elite quarterback battle, Lamson is the one I trust the most to make a key play to win this game late.

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I'm expecting a ton of points in this game. Neither defense is going to consistently stop the opposing offense, which means it probably comes down to which defense can find a way to get stops when the field shrinks in the red zone. The Bobcats have been more trustworthy defensively; plus, as I said above, I just trust Lamson more in this moment than Ah Yat. Give me the Bobcats in a thriller in Bozeman.

Prediction: Montana State (37-34)

Quick-Hit Week 12 Predictions:

No. 1 Tarleton State 38, North Alabama 28

This game could deliver another chaos scenario for the bubble if North Alabama wins. It would move the Lions to 8-4, which could push them into one of the final at-large spots. This defense has been outstanding all season, leading the UAC in sacks, TFLs, and PPG allowed. The Texans have 12-0 in their sights, and I'm not sure if North Alabama has the firepower to win this game offensively. I think this game will be closer than expected, but give me Tarleton State and its explosive offense to get it done on the road.

No. 9 Mercer 26, ETSU 23

ETSU can steal the SoCon auto-bid with a win over Mercer, while the Bears could jump into the Top 8 seed discussion with a win. The Bears have been running the football at an elite level, rushing for 243.5 yards per game and 6.0 YPC. The Bucs rank 2nd in the SoCon in rushing defense, so this game comes down to whether ETSU can find a way to slow down this elite rushing attack. I think at home, with a Top 8 seed potentially on the line, the Bears get it done behind Zahmari Palode-Gary and Devon Caldwell.

No. 17 Harvard 24, Yale 17

Harvard has already secured the Ivy League auto-bid, but the Crimson are looking for their first win over Yale since 2021. The Bulldogs have had an inconsistent season, but are coming off a big win over Princeton. I think the difference here will be Harvard's defense, which has thrived on forcing turnovers and getting stops in the red zone. Keep an eye on Xaden Benson, who leads the country with 9 INTs this season.

Idaho 35, No. 25 Idaho State 34

Idaho was officially eliminated from playoff contention last week, but the Vandals can still end their in-state rival's season with a win here. Idaho State needs a win to have a chance at an at-large bid, but even at 7-5, it won't be a lock to get into the field. It's been the season of chaos in the Big Sky. I'm going with one last chaos pick here. Give me the Vandals on the road, riding another big performance from Joshua Wood against the Bengals, who may be worn down after back-to-back battles against the Montana schools.

Other Notable Week 12 Predictions:

No. 10 North Dakota 42, Southern Illinois 20

No. 14 Austin Peay 31, Central Arkansas 21

No. 16 Lehigh 28, Lafayette 20

No. 19 Abilene Christian 34, Eastern Kentucky 24

No. 21 Incarnate Word 38, East Texas A&M 17

No. 23 UC Davis 38, Cal Poly 20

SEMO 24, UT Martin 17

Bryant 31, Rhode Island 27

Western Illinois 38, Lindenwood 24

Central Connecticut State 30, Duquesne 20

Prairie View A&M 23, Alabama State 20

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