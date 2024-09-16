FCS Football Recap: Week 3 Takeaways
Below are some major takeaways from all the Week 3 FCS football action.
Southern Illinois Wins Top 15 Matchup Against Incarnate Word
No. 9 Southern Illinois defeated No. 12 Incarnate Word behind a spectacular performance from quarterback DJ Williams. The Salukis dominated the Cardinals in the first half, building a 35-14 halftime lead, but were held scoreless in the second half. Safety Vinny Pierre Jr. intercepted Zach Calzada with 42 second remaining to seal the win.
Quarterback DJ Williams led an explosive Saluki offense that recorded over 540 total yards and 7.1 yards per play. Williams completed 70.3% of his passes for 301 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, while leading the Salukis with 79 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Wide receivers Keontez Lewis and Nah'shawn Hezekiah combined for 266 receiving yards, the second-highest single-game mark in school history.
Incarnate Word's offense was one-dimensional once again, only generating 71 rushing yards and 3.1 yards per carry. Linebacker Ben Bogle led the Salukis with eight total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. The Cardinals struggled to extend drives, finishing 1-for-4 on fourth downs and converting less than 50% of third down attempts.
North Dakota State Escapes Upset Bid From ETSU
No. 2 North Dakota State scored 15 points in the final two minutes to escape Johnson City with a win over ETSU. The Bison trailed 35-23 with eight minutes remaining in regulation. Still, two scoring drives and a perfectly executed onside kick helped the Bison avoid their first regular season out-of-conference loss since 2015.
Quarterback Cam Miller delivered when it mattered most, rushing for the game-winning touchdown with 50 seconds remaining. He recorded 250 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 47 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. It was a breakout performance for CharMar Brown as he posted a career-high 65 rushing yards. The Bison had 10 drives that reached ETSU territory but missed four opportunities to produce points, including a missed field goal and turnover on downs.
North Dakota State's defense struggled against the ETSU offense, allowing over 7.0 yards per play and 270 rushing yards. The Bucs scored on their first three drives but failed to replicate the same efficiency in the second half. ETSU running back Bryson Irby led the Bucs with 147 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jaylen King only completed 6-of-15 passes for 113 yards, ultimately costing the Bucs a historic upset in Johnson City.
Idaho Makes Case For No. 1 Spot In Dominant Win Over UAlbany
No. 4 Idaho dominated No. 17 UAlbany as the Vandals made their case for the No. 1 ranking in the upcoming FCS Top 25 poll. The Vandals avenged their loss to the Great Danes in last year's FCS Playoffs, building a 41-6 lead before a late touchdown from UAlbany.
Idaho's defense has been one of the most dominant units in college football this season. The Vandals held UAlbany to 60 rushing yards and less than 2.0 yards per carry. Defensive linemen Keyshawn James-Newby and Dallas Afalava combined for seven total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Defensive back Tommy McCormick recorded a 32-yard interception return, while defensive back Corry Thomas Jr. led the team with eight total tackles.
The offensive attack was efficient behind a dominant rushing attack that averaged over 7.5 yards per carry. Running backs Nate Thomas and Elisha Cummings combined for 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Jack Wagner connected with wide receiver Jordan Dwyer for two touchdowns in the first half.
After impressive performances against Oregon and Wyoming, the Vandals have arguably the best resume in FCS football. There is a strong argument that Idaho deserves to be ranked No. 1 after a weekend that saw North Dakota State and South Dakota State struggle despite facing overmatched opponents.
Western Carolina Rebounds With Impressive Upset Against Elon
Western Carolina stormed back from a 14-3 second-half deficit, scoring 14 points in the final three minutes of regulation to upset No. 22 Elon. It was a story of missed opportunities for the Phoenix, who failed to score on four drives into Western Carolina territory.
Quarterback Cole Gonzales had an impressive performance, recording 254 passing yards and a key rushing touchdown. Running back Branson Adams led the Catamounts with 81 rushing yards and one touchdown. The game's biggest play was made by defensive back Jordy Lowery, who returned a blocked field goal 55 yards for the game-sealing touchdown with less than two minutes remaining.
Defensively, the Catamounts allowed plenty of yards but made crucial plays in critical moments to win this game. Defensive lineman Caleb Fisher led the defense with two tackles for loss and two sacks, while nine different players recorded at least 0.5 tackles for loss. The defense forced two turnovers inside their 20-yard line, keeping the Phoenix from extending the lead and setting the stage for the subsequent comeback.
Other Key Storylines Around The FCS:
- No. 23 Mercer utilized one of the most dominant defensive performances of the season to upset No. 14 Chattanooga. The Bears held an explosive Chattanooga offense to less than 300 yards of total offense, including an abysmal 19 rushing yards on 20 attempts. The offense struggled to move the ball, but the rushing attack recorded 184 yards and the game-winning touchdown. If the Bears can find their offensive identity, this program could emerge as a real contender to make a deep playoff run.
- Jackson State made a statement with a 33-15 win over Southern, extending its win streak to five games against the Jaguars. The Tigers suffocated Southern's offense, holding the Jaguars to 29 rushing yards and less than 1.5 yards per carry. Offensively, Jackson State rolled up over 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns, led by Irv Mulligan with 51 yards and one touchdown.
- Duquesne avenged last season's FCS Playoff loss against No. 21 Youngstown State, stunning the Penguins in a 28-25 upset. The Dukes scored 21 unanswered points to overcome an early 17-7 deficit, which included two passing touchdowns from Darius Perrantes. The Penguins dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for over 42 minutes, but failed to score on their first three drives in the second half. Running back JaMario Clements led the Dukes with 204 rushing yards on only 12 attempts, averaging over 17 yards per carry. It was Duquesne's first win against a ranked opponent since 2018.
- Sacramento State picked up an important ranked victory over Nicholls State. The Hornets dominated defensively, holding the Colonels to 171 total yards and less than 3.0 yards per play. Linebacker Will Leota led the Hornets with 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks. Quarterback Carson Conklin seems to have solidified his spot as QB1, throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver had another explosive performance with 111 rushing yards.
- One of the most shocking developments of the weekend, South Dakota and Portland State were forced to cancel the game due to an illness within Portland State's program. The Vikings were dealing with a case of pertussis (whooping cough), which raised concerns about the safety of the student-athletes. The Coyotes were heavy favorites and lost an ability to add to their resume for the FCS Playoffs. It was an unfortunate situation but it raised some questions surrounding Portland State's program and its handling of the situation.
