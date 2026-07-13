Eugene (OR) 3-Star DL Tripp Johansen Commits to Montana State

Montana State offered Eugene (OR) Williamette defensive lineman Tripp Johansen on May 28 after he spoke with defensive coordinator Bobby Daly. A little over a month later, Johansen announced his commitment to the reigning FCS national champion Bobcats on July 3.

“My commitment came after an amazing official visit and the strong relationships with the coaches and just fitting in at Montana State,” Johansen said. “I know that I will be developed there and that I will fit in and be surrounded by people who want to grow like me.”

Montana State's coaching staff was a huge reason he committed, and he has developed good relationships, not only with Daly but with head coach Brent Vigen and defensive line coach Nick Jean-Baptiste.

“The whole coaching staff was on board with my offer and throughout my recruitment, especially Coach Bap, Coach V, and Coach Daly. I always talk to Coach Bap.”

Johansen was in Bozeman on June 18 for his official visit, which sealed the deal for the Bobcats.

“My visit was awesome! We had amazing food and did some really cool stuff like ziplining. Defensive tackle Graysen Schneider was my player host, and we went and got together with most of the team. We sat around a fire and just talked about Bobcat football and about life,” Johansen said.

“My meeting with Coach V went great, as I always enjoy talking to him, and so did my parents. We talked about football, life, and how I’d fit in at Montana State.”

The Williamette Wolverines had a great 2025 season, as they finished 10-1 and made it to the OSAA Class 6A quarterfinals before falling to Central Catholic 27-20. Johansen was incredible as he finished with 73 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery, earning All-State Honorable Mention honors.

“Last season went pretty great all around as we really came together as a squad. Individually, I had an amazing season, as I was second in the state for TFLs and sacks, and was the number one junior. I had so much fun, too.”

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Johansen has had a great offseason, as he has bulked up and the team has been working as well.

“The offseason has been great. I have gained lots of good weight, speed, and added a ton of new moves to the arsenal. The team has been putting in hard work, and we are preparing to take home a 6A state title. I also want to be number one in the state for sacks and tackles for loss.”

He is rated as a three-star prospect, and the Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 2119 overall prospect nationally, the No. 207 defensive lineman, and the No. 9 player in Oregon.

He also had offers from Idaho, Dartmouth, Columbia, Princeton, Yale, Brown, Harvard, Pennsylvania, Lehigh, Cornell, Navy, Army West Point, Nevada, Idaho State, and Northern Arizona.

Johansen adds to a Bobcats recruiting class that includes three-star commits in quarterback Titus Vidlak and wide receiver Kase Betz, quarterback Kanon Reichman, ATH Lane Humphrey, defensive lineman Dax Yeager, running back DaKari Releford, EDGE Laytin Erickson, offensive lineman Kade Leibrand, EDGE Dominick Webb, defensive back Kei’Dryn Edmond, offensive lineman Maciah Keene, tight end Carter Zollar, and ATH Isaiah Asuma, and cornerback Braylon Davis.

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