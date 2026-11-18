Week 11 highlights a mix of preseason prospects who drew hype heading into the season, along with players who showed flashes in the final stretch of the 2026 season, including one of the top Division II-to-FCS transfers of the offseason.

As the season closes, most prospects have one more guaranteed regular-season game to show they are worthy of consideration for the next level before spring evaluations begin.

Top Offensive Performers of Week 11

Kennedy McGill | QB | Western Illinois

Week 11 Stats: 12-of-17 (70.6%), 215 passing yards, 4 passing TDs, 21 carries, 102 rushing yards, 91.6 OFF grade

McGill has put together multiple weeks of true dual-threat ability on film, and this week may be his best overall performance. He showed his toughness, vision, and pure running ability throughout this game. He gained consistent positive yards on designed quarterback runs. He made quality throws on the run, took deep shots downfield, and withstood pressure. Overall, his ability to run the offense at a high level was key.

Samuel Gbatu Jr. | WR | UC Davis

Week 11 Stats: 11 targets, 8 receptions, 172 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, 80.7 OFF grade

Gbatu Jr. had another 100-yard game against a scrappy Idaho defense. He continued to show the ability to get open against zone coverage, use his athleticism to separate, and generate explosive receptions with his speed. He showed consistency as a field stretcher and took advantage of busted coverages. Another solid performance for one of the top offensive prospects in the FCS.

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Top Defensive Performers of Week 11

Ken Moore Jr. | S | Western Carolina

Week 11 Stats: 10 total tackles, 6 solo, 1.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 86.7 DEF grade

Moore Jr. played in multiple alignments and showed effectiveness close to the line of scrimmage and as a high-post safety. On his lone interception of the day, he played center field and tracked the ball beautifully, picking it off near the sideline. He generated pressure, sacks, and tackles in the backfield and near the line of scrimmage.

Declan Williams | LB | Incarnate Word

Week 11 Stats: 12 total tackles, 4 solo, 0.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 81.1 DEF grade

Williams played with physicality and relentless pursuit, leading to one of his best outputs of the season. He made multiple close tackles near the line of scrimmage with good trigger and violence. He took on offensive linemen well and showed quality maneuverability as a run defender.

Against the pass, he had two interceptions: one came after he was mugged at the line of scrimmage and dropped back into his zone to undercut a route. On his second interception, he sat in his zone and extended his frame to intercept a throw across the middle.

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