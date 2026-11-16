Is Ladd McConkey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Ravens in NFL Week 10)

The 2026 NFL season has been full of injuries for Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Ladd McConkey, and he remains on the injury report ahead of Week 10's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

McConkey (back) is officially listed as questionable for this matchup after missing the team's Week 9 loss to the Houston Texans. McConkey has appeared in just six games this season and has played less than 50 percent of the snaps in four of those matchups.

Chargers are listing WR Ladd McConkey as questionable for Monday night’s game at Baltimore while WR Tre Harris is off the injury report. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2026

In fact, the former second-round pick exited both Week 4 and Week 5 early, catching just one pass for 17 yards across those games. He did play 90.2 percent of the team's snaps in Week 8, but he then missed Week 9.

McConkey ha dealt with rib, foot, back injuries and a concussion, and his absences this season have made things tough on quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers have yet to win a game, and McConkey's production has been very minimal since he's constantly been out of the lineup. The No. 1 receiver for L.A. has just 17 catches on 24 targets for 286 yards and one touchdown this season.

So, if he's able to play in Week 10, it would be a pretty major boost for a Chargers offense that is dead last in the NFL in EPA/Play in 2026.

McConkey's status being up in the air has led to oddsmakers keeping many receiving props off the board for the Chargers -- except for their running back trio of Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal.

There are odds to McConkey to score a touchdown (+340) in this primetime matchp. Usually, a player is truly questionable when sportsbooks decline to add props, and DraftKings seems to be waiting for more concrete information on McConkey's status before opening up prop markets for him, Tre Harris, Quentin Johnston and others.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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