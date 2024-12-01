2024 FCS Playoffs: First-Round Scoreboard
The 2024 FCS Playoffs kicked off this weekend with eight first-round games. The winner of each matchup will advance to the second round, where they will face one of the top eight seeds.
Below are the results from all of the first-round games of the FCS Playoffs.
2024 FCS Playoffs Scoreboard (First Round)
Lehigh 20, No. 9 Richmond 16
No. 10 Rhode Island 21, Central Connecticut State 17
No. 11 Villanova 22, Eastern Kentucky 17
No. 12 Illinois State 35, SEMO 27
No. 13 Tarleton State 43, Drake 29
No. 15 Abilene Christian 24, Northern Arizona 0
UT Martin 41, No. 16 New Hampshire 10
Updated Second-Round Matchups
No. 11 Villanova at No. 6 Incarnate Word (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 10 Rhode Island at No. 7 Mercer (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Tennessee State/Montana at No. 3 South Dakota State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
UT Martin at No. 1 Montana State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 15 Abilene Christian at No. 2 North Dakota State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 13 Tarleton State at No. 4 South Dakota (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 12 Illinois State at No. 5 UC Davis (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Lehigh at No. 8 Idaho (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
FCS Playoff Schedule:
First Round: Nov. 30
Second Round: Dec. 7
Quarterfinals: Dec. 13-14
Semifinals: Dec. 21
FCS National Championship: Jan. 6, 2025 (7 p.m. ET, ABC)