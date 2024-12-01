Fcs Football Central

2024 FCS Playoffs: First-Round Scoreboard

Zachary McKinnell

Villanova wide receiver Devin Smith
Villanova wide receiver Devin Smith / Villanova Athletics
The 2024 FCS Playoffs kicked off this weekend with eight first-round games. The winner of each matchup will advance to the second round, where they will face one of the top eight seeds.

Below are the results from all of the first-round games of the FCS Playoffs.

2024 FCS Playoffs Scoreboard (First Round)

Lehigh 20, No. 9 Richmond 16

No. 10 Rhode Island 21, Central Connecticut State 17

No. 11 Villanova 22, Eastern Kentucky 17

No. 12 Illinois State 35, SEMO 27

No. 13 Tarleton State 43, Drake 29

No. 15 Abilene Christian 24, Northern Arizona 0

UT Martin 41, No. 16 New Hampshire 10

Updated Second-Round Matchups

No. 11 Villanova at No. 6 Incarnate Word (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 10 Rhode Island at No. 7 Mercer (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Tennessee State/Montana at No. 3 South Dakota State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

UT Martin at No. 1 Montana State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 15 Abilene Christian at No. 2 North Dakota State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 13 Tarleton State at No. 4 South Dakota (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 12 Illinois State at No. 5 UC Davis (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Lehigh at No. 8 Idaho (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

FCS Playoff Schedule:

First Round: Nov. 30
Second Round: Dec. 7
Quarterfinals: Dec. 13-14
Semifinals: Dec. 21
FCS National Championship: Jan. 6, 2025 (7 p.m. ET, ABC)

Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

