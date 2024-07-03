2024 Richmond Football Preview
2023 Record: 9-4 (7-1 CAA)
Returning Starters: 15 (7 Off, 8 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 69
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 65
Returning All-Conference Players: Aaron Trusler (1st Team; P), Jabril Hayes (1st Team; RS), Nick DeGennaro (2nd Team; WR), Jeremiah Grant (3rd Team; DL)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Matt Robbert (Cornell; TE), Carter Glassmyer (Saint Francis; LB), Zachary Palmer-Smith (Wagner; RB), John Michael DiRoberto (Wofford; DB)
After a slow start to the 2023 season, the Richmond Spiders won six consecutive games, leading to a 7-1 record in the CAA and a share of the conference title. Despite a successful season, the Spiders still seemed to be a step behind some of the top teams in the FCS, which could be attributed to an unbalanced conference schedule. The Spiders did not play another top-four team in the CAA until the FCS Playoffs, which led to a blowout loss to UAlbany in the second round. Richmond will need to avoid upset losses, similar to last season against Hampton if this program is going to make a deep playoff run. Richmond's offense and defense ranked outside the Top 50 nationally, and this team enters the 2024 season with pressure to take the next step into becoming a title contender.
Richmond returns plenty of experience at wide receiver, led by Nick DeGennaro and Jerry Garcia. DeGennaro earned All-CAA honors last season, leading the Spiders with 904 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Garcia posted 455 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Landon Ellis returns after a stellar freshman season, where he recorded 214 receiving yards and flashed plenty of potential for the Spiders.
The Spiders added Matt Robbert from Cornell this offseason, who will fill a massive hole at tight end. Robbert recorded 729 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the past two seasons. Richmond returns four players with starting experience across the offensive line. Center Tom Elia and guard Keith Gouveia have started nearly every game over the past two seasons.
The biggest question for Richmond's offense will be at running back after the Spiders lost multiple key contributors this offseason. Jamaal Brown saw action in four games last season but only had 12 carries for the Spiders. The Spiders added former Wagner running back Zachary Palmer-Smith, who rushed for over 600 yards in 2023.
Richmond rotated quarterbacks throughout the 2023 season as Camden Coleman and Kyle Wickersham started games for the Spiders. Coleman showed his ability to push the ball downfield, throwing for 166 yards per game, while Wickersham was dangerous with his legs. He ranked second on the team with 402 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Coleman offers more upside as a pocket quarterback, but Wickersham provides a veteran presence and gives opposing defenses more to think about with his legs outside the pocket. If Richmond takes the next step in 2024, it will be because newly extended head coach Russ Huesman and the offensive staff figure out the right balance at quarterback.
Richmond's defense will feature multiple returning starters at all three levels next season. Defensive end Jeremiah Grant earned All-CAA honors last season and has recorded 22.5 tackles for loss over the past three seasons. Linebacker Wayne Galloway returns after recording 60 total tackles and nine tackles for loss in 2023. Cornerbacks D'Angelo Stocker and Trae Tomlinson return next season after combining for four interceptions last season. A potential breakout candidate will be EDGE Donovan Hoilett, who recorded 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss in only 300 snaps in 2023.
Despite the individual defensive talent, Richmond never showed consistency defensively last season. The Spiders ranked 69th in yards per play allowed despite only facing two playoff teams. Richmond must also replace All-American linebacker Tristan Wheeler and two-time All-CAA safety Aaron Banks. Richmond added former Saint Francis linebacker Carter Glassmyer, who earned Freshman All-American honors last season. Glassmyer recorded 90 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks for the Red Flash.
Richmond will benefit from another favorable conference schedule. The Spiders only face four FCS opponents who finished above .500 last season. The Spiders have major conference games against Elon, Delaware, and William & Mary. Richmond has an excellent chance to win a share of the CAA title for the second consecutive season before transitioning to the Patriot League in 2025.