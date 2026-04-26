2026 FCS Football Undrafted Rookies Tracker

Seven FCS players were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now our attention turns towards all the former FCS players who will receive NFL opportunities through UDFA contracts and rookie minicamp invites.

Below are all the former FCS prospects who have signed with an NFL franchise as an undrafted free agent or received NFL minicamp invites.

Updated: 7:10 pm CT (April 25)

Undrafted Free Agent Signings:

Player NFL Team Colgate WR Treyvhon Saunders Houston Texans Illinois State WR Daniel Sobkowicz Houston Texans Incarnate Word WR Jalen Walthall Houston Texans Lindenwood/Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell Kansas City Chiefs Montana WR Michael Wortham Jr. Jacksonville Jaguars South Dakota State WR Alex Bullock Jacksonville Jaguars South Dakota State/Iowa QB Mark Gronowski Miami Dolphins South Dakota State OL Sam Hagen Houston Texans Southern Illinois CB Jeremiah McClendon New Orleans Saints Weber State/New Mexico RB Damon Bankston New York Giants Wofford S Maximus Pulley Philadelphia Eagles Youngstown State WR Max Tomczak Buffalo Bills

Rookie Minicamp Invites:

Player NFL Team Lindenwood OL Gavin Hulet Indianapolis Colts Montana CB Kenzel Lawler Kansas City Chiefs Prairie View A&M CB Jaylon Shelton Atlanta Falcons

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