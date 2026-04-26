2026 FCS Football Undrafted Rookies Tracker
Seven FCS players were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now our attention turns towards all the former FCS players who will receive NFL opportunities through UDFA contracts and rookie minicamp invites.
Below are all the former FCS prospects who have signed with an NFL franchise as an undrafted free agent or received NFL minicamp invites.
Updated: 7:10 pm CT (April 25)
Undrafted Free Agent Signings:
Player
NFL Team
Colgate WR Treyvhon Saunders
Houston Texans
Illinois State WR Daniel Sobkowicz
Houston Texans
Incarnate Word WR Jalen Walthall
Houston Texans
Lindenwood/Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell
Kansas City Chiefs
Montana WR Michael Wortham Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars
South Dakota State WR Alex Bullock
Jacksonville Jaguars
South Dakota State/Iowa QB Mark Gronowski
Miami Dolphins
South Dakota State OL Sam Hagen
Houston Texans
Southern Illinois CB Jeremiah McClendon
New Orleans Saints
Weber State/New Mexico RB Damon Bankston
New York Giants
Wofford S Maximus Pulley
Philadelphia Eagles
Youngstown State WR Max Tomczak
Buffalo Bills
Rookie Minicamp Invites:
Player
NFL Team
Lindenwood OL Gavin Hulet
Indianapolis Colts
Montana CB Kenzel Lawler
Kansas City Chiefs
Prairie View A&M CB Jaylon Shelton
Atlanta Falcons
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell