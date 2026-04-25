Seven FCS players were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. It's one of the lowest totals in the FCS era, and a major drop from last season when 15 FCS players were selected.

For the first time in the FCS era (1978), an FCS prospect was not selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. 97 of the first 100 picks were prospects that played a Power Four program, while only three Group of Six players were selected. No FCS and non-Division I prospects were selected until Day 3.

Southeastern Louisiana defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor was the first FCS selection of this year's NFL Draft, going to the Arizona Cardinals in the 4th round with the 104th overall pick. Proctor is the first player from Southeastern Louisiana to be selected in the NFL Draft since Harlan Miller in 2016.

Players who played multiple seasons in the FCS and transferred to an FBS program for one season are listed in a separate section below. FCS-to-FBS transfers who played multiple seasons at the FBS level are not included.

Below is the list of former FCS players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fourth Round:

No. 104: Southeastern Louisiana IDL Kaleb Proctor (Cardinals)

No. 136: North Dakota State WR Bryce Lance (Saints)

Fifth Round:

No. 163: Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings (Vikings)

No. 178: North Dakota State QB Cole Payton (Eagles)

FCS-to-FBS Transfers Selected:

*Reminder: This section only includes FCS players who played multiple seasons at the FCS level before playing their final season at the FBS level.

No. 171: North Carolina A&T/Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty (Patriots)

No. 252: Idaho/New Mexico EDGE Keyshawn James-Newby (Eagles)

No. 253: South Dakota State/Northwestern OL Evan Beerntsen (Ravens)

Notable Undrafted FCS Prospects:

Daniel Sobkowicz (Illinois State, WR)

Erick Hunter (Morgan State, LB)

Michael Wortham (Montana, WR)

Derek Robertson (Monmouth, QB)

Maximus Pulley (Wofford, S)

Delby Lemieux (Dartmouth, OL)

Gavin Ortega (Weber State, OL)

Sam Hagen (South Dakota State, OL)

A.J. Pena (Rhode Island, LB)

Jarod Washington (South Carolina State, CB)

Jalen Jones (William & Mary, CB)

Max Tomczak (Youngstown State, WR)

Barika Kpeenu (North Dakota State, RB)

Quincy Ivory (Jackson State, EDGE)

Chris Mosley (North Carolina Central, RB)

Michael Briscoe (Cal Poly, WR)

Michael Otty (Bryant, EDGE)

Temi Ajirotutu (Villanova, OL)

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