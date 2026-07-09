2026 Rhode Island Football Preview: What's The Ceiling For The Rams?

Our 2026 FCS football team preview series continues with the Rhode Island Rams, who look to win at least a share of the CAA for the third consecutive season, for the first time in program history.

Last season, the Rams walked through the CAA with an 8-0 conference record and secured the No. 9 seed in the playoffs. They defeated Central Connecticut State in the first round before falling to UC Davis on the road in the second round. That sets the stage for one of the most important seasons in program history.

The Rams made roster retention a massive priority this offseason, finding a way to keep All-American quarterback Devin Farrell and All-American wide receiver Marquis Buchanan. They also return 11 significant contributors on defense, making them one of the early preseason favorites.

Even with the returning talent, the Rams have some significant questions to answer if they are going to make a real postseason run. Only two starters return on the offensive line, while defensively, they will have to replace linebacker A.J. Pena, who ended his career with 65.5 TFLs and 38 sacks, and find a new starting cornerback across from Trey Lubin.

Let's take a deep dive into Rhode Island ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Roster Outlook

2025 Record: 11-3 (8-0 CAA)

Head Coach: Jim Fleming (13th season, 59-73)

Returning All-Conference Players: Devin Farrell (QB), Marquis Buchanan (WR), Tre Alexander (OL), Rohan Davy (LB), Case Mankins (DT), Moses Meus (LB), Andre DePina-Gray (S)

Notable Incoming Transfers: Tyson Grimm (Dartmouth, S), Dane Picariello (Colgate, EDGE), Marvin Landy (Jackson State, TE), Toddrick Brewton (FIU, DL), Jayden Bass (UConn, OL), CJ Hawkins (Stanford, TE), Joshua Schuetzmann (Old Dominion, OL), Jack Scala (Old Dominion, OL), Jadon Lafontant (Boston College, OL), Oumar Conde (Central Michigan, DL), Sean Byrd (Grand Valley State, WR)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 11

Quarterback

This potent Rhode Island offense will be led by one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Redshirt senior Devin Farrell put together the best season of his career, throwing for 3,745 yards and 24 TDs with only 8 INTs. It was a massive jump from his first season as the starter, in which he showed occasional flashes of what we saw last year, but lacked consistency, which was the biggest difference last year.

His development as a true passer was impressive to watch and begs the question about where his ceiling could be going into 2026. There's no shortage of weapons around him in this offense and I'm not convinced that he's reached his ceiling as a player. After earning FCS All-American and All-CAA honors, Farrell should have his sights set on making a run for the Walter Payton Award.

Behind Farrell, there isn't much proven talent, but Georgia Southern transfer Tyler Budge made some key plays in this year's spring game. He's still only a redshirt sophomore, plus he was a highly-touted recruit out of North Carolina, where he led his team to a 4A state title with 46 total TDs as a senior.

Running Back

For the second consecutive year, the Rams will have to replace a 1,000-yard rusher at the running back spot. Last year, Antwain Littleton did an excellent job replacing Malik Grant, which helped spark another CAA championship run for the Rams. Luckily, there is already a clear favorite for the No. 1 RB role.

Brendon Barrow transferred to Rhode Island from Stanford ahead of last season, but appears primed for a real breakout season as the main workhorse in this offense. In nine games, Barrow posted 423 rushing yards and 5 TDs, while averaging 7.6 yards per carry in a rotational role. He has all the tools to become the 3rd consecutive 1,000-yard rusher for the Rams.

Former Rutgers transfer Gabe Winowich will most likely be the No. 2 option behind Barrow. He played limited snaps in 2025, but still rushed for 169 yards and 2 TDs on only 39 carries. Keep an eye on Terrence Campbell, who didn't see much action as a freshman, but had 39 yards and 1 TD against UAlbany last year.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

There's really not much else I can say about two-time All-American Marquis Buchanan, who will be the unquestioned No. 1 target for Farrell once again. He's finished with over 1,100 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons and is the best returning wide receiver in FCS football. The real question is who will replace Greg Gaines III, who also topped the 1,000-yard mark in 2025.

The obvious pick may be redshirt senior Aboraa Kwarteng, who was the No. 3 WR for the Rams last season. He recorded 41 receptions for 614 receiving yards and 2 TDs in 550 snaps. He has a similar build to Gaines, plus now has multiple seasons in this scheme, which may have him primed for a big year as defenses focus on stopping Buchanan.

None of the other returning receivers has any proven production, which means there will be some new faces who are forced to step up in key rotational roles. Grand Valley State transfer Sean Byrd had 319 yards and 3 TDs last season at the Division II level, plus he's an intriguing prospect at 6-4, 210 lbs. Rian Black and Jamall Mensah are two experienced players who need to step up and thrive in an expanded role in 2026.

The Rams have done an excellent job at utilizing the tight end position, but will have to replace Connor Finer, who was productive in his lone season at Rhode Island. Jackson State transfer Marvin Landy helped lead the Tigers to a Celebration Bowl in 2024, posting 17 catches for 235 yards and 3 TDs. He'll compete with Stanford transfer CJ Hawkins, who is a former 4-star recruit and has elite size at 6-7, 230 lbs.

Offensive Line

The Rams have two returning starters on the offensive line, which will be anchored by center Tre Alexander. Alexander has started 27 games over the past two seasons, both of which he was an All-CAA selection for the Rams. He's joined by redshirt sophomore Damon McMillian Jr., who played over 560 snaps at guard last year.

Everything else about this unit is a major question mark, but the Rams added a handful of promising transfers who could push for starting roles. UConn transfer Jayden Bass (6-6, 315 lbs) saw limited action for the Huskies, but graded out well when he was on the field. Robby Chetirkin (6-1, 300 lbs) spent four seasons at Shippensburg at the Division II level, playing in 33 career games.

The Rams also added Joshua Schuetzmann (6-7, 315) and Jack Scala (6-5, 315) from Old Dominion, along with Felix Doege (6-4, 300) from Appalachian State. The most intriguing returner to watch may be Dayen Marouf-Araibi (6-3, 290), who was named the most improved offensive player as a freshman, and could be a dark horse to win one of the starting roles.

This is the most important positional unit to watch going into the 2026 season. We've seen mixed results with transfers along the offensive line at the FCS level, which could have massive ramifications on whether the Rams are a true national contender or just another solid playoff team.

Defensive Line

There may be questions at EDGE, but the Rams have two of the best returning defensive tackles in the FCS. Case Mankins was a force on the interior, posting 55 tackles, 5 TFLs, 4 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. He will be joined by redshirt junior Patrick Conserve, who started every game for the Rams last season.

Behind them, redshirt senior Tosin Akinsulire also returns after playing nearly 500 snaps in 2025. He has starting experience and was a key depth piece for this unit. Aaris Bethea played limited snaps as a redshirt freshman, but is due for a bigger role in 2026. I would also expect Kareem Wilson Jr. to push his way into the rotation after being limited to one game last season. He was a key piece on the defensive line in 2024, posting 17 tackles, 2 TFLs, and 1 sack.

The biggest question mark in the front seven will be who replaces All-American A.J. Pena, who was one of the most dominant defensive players in the country. The only returner who played significant snaps is Mitchell Garner, who posted 37 tackles, 5 TFLs, and 0.5 sacks in 587 snaps.

I would expect Colgate transfer Dane Picariello to take on a big role for the Rams. He has over 33 games of experience at the FCS level, in which he had 169 tackles, 17.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, and 1 INT for the Raiders. There's also FIU transfer Toddrick Brewton, who at 6-5, 250 lbs, could be an instant-impact addition. He was an All-CUSA Freshman Team selection in 2023, playing 17 games at the FBS level.

Linebacker

This will be one of the strongest units on the team, which will be led by All-American Rohan Davy. He put together a true breakout season, finishing with 101 tackles, 13 TFLs, and 7 sacks for the Rams. He's joined by All-CAA selection Moses Meus, who led the team with 110 tackles, along with 5.5 TFLs and 5 sacks. This is undoubtedly one of the best linebacker duos in the country.

After battling injuries early in his career, Sam Ofurie finally stepped into a key rotational role last season. He's back after finishing with 25 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and 2 sacks in less than 300 snaps. I would expect redshirt sophomores Gage Hinkley and Marquese Avery to step into bigger roles after getting limited snaps last year.

Defensive Backs

This is another strong unit, which not only has multiple contributors returning but also boasts some of the most proven incoming transfers. All-CAA safety Andre DePina-Gray anchors the unit after starting 25 games over the past two seasons. He had his best season in 2025, posting 55 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and 1 INT.

DePina-Gray is joined by redshirt junior D.J. Cureton, who started seven games last season, recording 27 tackles, 1 INT, and 3 PBUs. Former South Alabama transfer Tremel States-Jones was an important depth piece in 2025, but he needs to step into a bigger role with the departure of Justin Carcel.

The Rams also added Dartmouth transfer Tyson Grimm, who has played in over 30 games at the FCS level. He was extremely productive for the Big Green with 109 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, and 6 PBUs. Grimm was one of the biggest portal wins for Rhode Island, projecting as an instant starter with All-CAA upside.

At cornerback, Trey Lubin is the only returner who played over 300 snaps last season. He had the best season of his career, finishing with 40 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 INT, and 7 PBUs in over 800 snaps. Outside of Lubin, there are not many proven options, making this one of the biggest question marks for this defense.

Redshirt junior Ethan McCann-Carter played roughly 220 snaps last season, posting 26 tackles, 2 TFLs, and 1 PBU. He was mainly used in the slot, but could move into an outside cornerback role if nobody else steps up. Redshirt sophomore Antonio Morgan and junior Chaas McCoy could be two players who could push for the other cornerback spot.

Season Outlook

As I mentioned before, this is a massive season for Rhode Island. I don't think anyone inside the building is running from the high expectations, but this feels like a must-win season with all the talent that this staff was able to retain this offseason. I'm not sure a run to the quarterfinals is enough. This is a team that should feel like they are ready to take the next step; anything less should be considered a disappointment.

On one hand, that may seem like unrealistic expectations for a team with only five FCS playoff appearances in program history, but let's take a step back. This team returns a Top 5 quarterback, the best wide receiver in the country, over 10 significant contributors defensively, and multiple All-Americans from an 11-win team, so the expectations should be extremely high.

Looking at the schedule, the Rams have an extremely manageable road to another CAA championship. The two key road matchups will be Stony Brook (Sep. 19) and New Hampshire (Nov. 7), but the Rams should be confident in both of those games. There's also a very dangerous non-conference game against Yale, but there's a clear path to 10-11 wins again.

As I wrote earlier this offseason, the Rams feel like the clear favorite in this new-look CAA, even with some of the new emerging contenders in the conference. This year will be about proving that this program is ready to compete on the national stage, and that starts with winning another CAA title and winning more than one postseason game.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.