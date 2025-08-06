Five FCS Football Stars Featured On Bruce Feldman's 'College Football Freaks' List
One of the most anticipated offseason content pieces each year is Bruce Feldman's annual "College Football Freaks" list. Feldman has highlighted the best athletes across college football since 2005.
According to Feldman, he relies on intel from coaches, schools, teammates, parents, NFL scouts, NFL Scouting Combine trainers, and agents. He also noted the difficulty of keeping the list at 100, which actually expanded to 101 players in this year's edition.
Five FCS football stars made the cut as some of the 'freakiest' athletes in college football ahead of the 2025 season. All five players were selected as Preseason FCS All-Americans by FCS Football Central on SI.
Multiple FCS-to-FBS transfers were also featured on the list, led by former Lindenwood wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (Cincinnati) at No. 29 and Central Arkansas linebacker Jake Golday (Cincinnati) at No. 48. Other notable selections were Abe Williams (Weber State to New Mexico) and Jordan Fuller (Holy Cross to James Madison).
Below are the five FCS selections, along with Feldman's explanation of why they were selected.
No. 34 - Bryce Lance (North Dakota State, WR)
Feldman: Trey Lance's younger brother is a special athlete, too. At 6-3, 207 pounds, he vertical jumped 40 inches this offseason and broad jumped 10-10. That kind of explosiveness shows up on the field. The younger Lance set an NDSU record last season with 17 touchdown receptions, which led the FCS in 2024. The first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference pick had 75 catches for 1,071 yards for NDSU.
No. 79 - A.J. Pena (Rhode Island, LB)
Feldman: Last year, the New Jersey native made FCS first-team All-American after making 82 tackles with 22.5 TFLs and 12.5 sacks. He went into the portal last winter and transferred to Memphis, but opted to return to URI in the spring. The 6-2, 250-pound senior vertical jumped 35 inches this offseason, did multiple reps squatting 600 pounds and bench pressed 375 pounds.
No. 84 - Jalen Jones (William & Mary, CB)
Feldman: A first-team FCS All-American in 2024, Jones led the country with 22 passes defensed and 22 passes broken up to go with 48 tackles, two INTs, and two forced fumbles. In high school, Jones was the Virginia state champion in the long jump and the runner-up in the triple jump. The 6-0 1/2, 195-pound senior has really long arms and is drawing plenty of interest from scouts. His wingspan is 6-5 1/2. This summer he clocked a 1.51-second split, his 22 mph on the GPS, vertical jumped 36 1/2 inches and broad jumped 10-2. Coach Mike London calls him "The Tik Tok King": "He knows every dance move out there. Heck, he even knows the electric slide."
No. 94 - Jalen Walthall (Incarnate Word, WR)
Feldman: NFL scouts are very interested in Walthall. The 6-1 1/2, 198-pound Walthall, who won a Texas state title in the triple jump with a leap of 50 feet, 4 inches, began his college career at Hawaii. In his first season at UIW, he had 70 catches for 1,290 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Walthall vertical jumped 40 inches this summer and broad jumped 10-7. He's also hit 22 mph on the GPS and power cleaned 290 pounds.
No. 101 - JaMichael McGoy (UT Martin, CB)
Feldman: The wiry corner helped the Skyhawks win the Big South-OVC Football Association Championship in 2024. McGoy made 42 tackles, three TFLs, picked off three passes and broke up 18 passes. He's also run for the UT-Martin track team, competing in the 55, 60, 100 and 200. The 5-10, 170-pound DB obviously doesn't have great size, but has vertical jumped 41 inches and run the 40s in the 4.38-4.40 range.
