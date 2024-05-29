Stephen F. Austin Set To Return To Southland Conference In 2024
Stephen F. Austin will return to the Southland Conference as a full-time member on July 1, 2024.
“We are in a dynamic, new era of college athletics,” said Michael McBroom, SFA Director of Athletics. “We need stability but also bold and strategic thinking to ensure a bright future for SFA. The SLC is a conference on the rise, with visionary leadership and a strategic plan that aligns with our own goals for our athletics program and the university. This affiliation puts in an incredibly competitive and historic athletic community, aligns us with regional peers in Texas and Louisiana, and allows us a greater opportunity to engage with our alumni, fans, and prospective students across the entire region. This was an easy decision for us in that the SLC offered us an opportunity to boldly move forward with confidence and excitement.”
The Lumberjacks spent 34 seasons in the Southland before departing for the WAC in 2021. Stephen F. Austin won four conference championships during its first stint in the conference. Over three seasons in the WAC/UAC, the Lumberjacks won one conference title and made one appearance in the FCS Playoffs.
The Southland Conference will have nine football members this season with the addition of Stephen F. Austin. The Lumberjacks join Houston Christian, Incarnate Word, Lamar, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana, and Texas A&M-Commerce. The conference will add another member in 2025 as Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) launches its football program.
“It is a privilege to welcome a proven winner both athletically and academically in Stephen F. Austin to the Southland Conference,” Southland Conference Commissioner Chris Grant exclaimed. “As we continue to see a trending evolution in college athletics, we are proud to continue our upward momentum and build upon our rich geographic footprint with an institution that shares like-minded priorities that put the student-athlete first. Historically and currently in its leadership, SFA has shown a commitment to success in its athletic department that strengthens our league and enhances the competitive spirit within our conference.”
After Stephen F. Austin's departure, the UAC will have nine programs for the 2024 season with Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Austin Peay, Southern Utah, Abilene Christian, Tarleton State, and Utah Tech.
There is speculation that multiple programs could look to follow Stephen F. Austin to the Southland or look to leave the UAC for another conference. Abilene Christian and Tarleton State are expected to consider a move to the Southland, while there are questions about Central Arkansas' future in the conference. Southern Utah and Utah Tech could potentially look toward the Big Sky or make the move to the Summit League and join the MVFC.
The UAC could also look to explore adding multiple teams from the Division II level to replace Stephen F. Austin and any other potential teams that leave the conference. It remains to be seen if conference realignment is over ahead of the 2024 season, but I would not be surprised to see more conference realignment news announced over the next few months.