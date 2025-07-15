Which FCS Programs Have Opted In And Out Of The House Settlement?
This offseason has been unlike any other in college athletics. The House v. NCAA settlement has ushered in the revenue-sharing era of collegiate sports, allowing schools that opt in to directly share revenue with student-athletes.
Along with revenue sharing, opting into the settlement allows schools to offer up to 105 full scholarships, while also grandfathering in roster spots this season. Schools will also be able to move NIL deals in-house, along with multiple other notable changes. Non-power conferences were forced to decide whether to opt in or out of revenue sharing.
The newly formed College Sports Commission (CSC) has released a list of Division I schools that have opted in to revenue sharing for the upcoming season. The MVFC, SWAC, and CAA were the only three conferences that had every team opt in to the settlement for next season.
Below are the FCS programs that have chosen to opt into the settlement.
Big Sky
Opting In:
- Cal Poly
- Montana
- Montana State
- Northern Colorado
- Sacramento State
- Weber State
Opting Out:
- Eastern Washington
- Idaho
- Idaho State
- Northern Arizona
- Portland State
- UC Davis
CAA
Opting In:
- Bryant
- Campbell
- Elon
- Hampton
- Maine
- Monmouth
- New Hampshire
- North Carolina A&T
- Rhode Island
- Stony Brook
- Towson
- UAlbany
- Villanova
- William & Mary
Ivy League
Opting Out:
- Brown
- Columbia
- Cornell
- Dartmouth
- Harvard
- Penn
- Princeton
- Yale
MEAC
Opting In:
- Delaware State
- Howard
- Morgan State
- Norfolk State
- South Carolina State
Opting Out:
- North Carolina Central
MVFC
Opting In:
- Illinois State
- Indiana State
- Murray State
- North Dakota
- North Dakota State
- Northern Iowa
- South Dakota
- South Dakota State
- Southern Illinois
- Youngstown State
NEC
Opting In:
- Duquesne
- Long Island
- Robert Morris
Opting Out:
- Central Connecticut State
- Mercyhurst
- Saint Francis
- Stonehill
- Wagner
OVC-Big South
Opting In:
- Eastern Illinois
- Lindenwood
- SEMO
- Tennessee Tech
- UT Martin
- Western Illinois
Opting Out:
- Charleston Southern
- Gardner-Webb
- Tennessee State
Patriot League
Opting In:
- Fordham
- Georgetown
- Richmond
Opting Out:
- Bucknell
- Colgate
- Holy Cross
- Lafayette
- Lehigh
Pioneer League
Opting In:
- Butler
- Davidson
- Dayton
- Drake
- Marist
- Morehead State
- San Diego
- St. Thomas
- Valparaiso
Opting Out:
- Presbyterian
- Stetson
SoCon
Opting In:
- Chattanooga
- ETSU
- Furman
- Mercer
- Samford
- Western Carolina
- Wofford
Opting Out:
- The Citadel
- VMI
Southland
Opting In:
- East Texas A&M
- Lamar
- McNeese
- Nicholls
- Northwestern State
- Southeastern Louisiana
- Stephen F. Austin
- UTRGV
Opting Out:
- Houston Christian
- Incarnate Word
SWAC
Opting In:
- Alabama A&M
- Alabama State
- Alcorn State
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Bethune-Cookman
- Florida A&M
- Grambling State
- Jackson State
- Mississippi Valley State
- Prairie View A&M
- Southern
- Texas Southern
UAC
Opting In:
- Abilene Christian
- Austin Peay
- Eastern Kentucky
- North Alabama
- Southern Utah
- Tarleton State
- Utah Tech
Opting Out:
- Central Arkansas
- West Georgia
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.