Which FCS Programs Have Opted In And Out Of The House Settlement?

This offseason has been unlike any other in college athletics. The House v. NCAA settlement has ushered in the revenue-sharing era of collegiate sports, allowing schools that opt in to directly share revenue with student-athletes.

Along with revenue sharing, opting into the settlement allows schools to offer up to 105 full scholarships, while also grandfathering in roster spots this season. Schools will also be able to move NIL deals in-house, along with multiple other notable changes. Non-power conferences were forced to decide whether to opt in or out of revenue sharing.

The newly formed College Sports Commission (CSC) has released a list of Division I schools that have opted in to revenue sharing for the upcoming season. The MVFC, SWAC, and CAA were the only three conferences that had every team opt in to the settlement for next season.

Below are the FCS programs that have chosen to opt into the settlement.

Big Sky

Opting In:
- Cal Poly
- Montana
- Montana State
- Northern Colorado
- Sacramento State
- Weber State

Opting Out:
- Eastern Washington
- Idaho
- Idaho State
- Northern Arizona
- Portland State
- UC Davis

CAA

Opting In:
- Bryant
- Campbell
- Elon
- Hampton
- Maine
- Monmouth
- New Hampshire
- North Carolina A&T
- Rhode Island
- Stony Brook
- Towson
- UAlbany
- Villanova
- William & Mary

Ivy League

Opting Out:
- Brown
- Columbia
- Cornell
- Dartmouth
- Harvard
- Penn
- Princeton
- Yale

MEAC

Opting In:
- Delaware State
- Howard
- Morgan State
- Norfolk State
- South Carolina State

Opting Out:
- North Carolina Central

MVFC

Opting In:
- Illinois State
- Indiana State
- Murray State
- North Dakota
- North Dakota State
- Northern Iowa
- South Dakota
- South Dakota State
- Southern Illinois
- Youngstown State

NEC

Opting In:
- Duquesne
- Long Island
- Robert Morris

Opting Out:
- Central Connecticut State
- Mercyhurst
- Saint Francis
- Stonehill
- Wagner

OVC-Big South

Opting In:
- Eastern Illinois
- Lindenwood
- SEMO
- Tennessee Tech
- UT Martin
- Western Illinois

Opting Out:
- Charleston Southern
- Gardner-Webb
- Tennessee State

Patriot League

Opting In:
- Fordham
- Georgetown
- Richmond

Opting Out:
- Bucknell
- Colgate
- Holy Cross
- Lafayette
- Lehigh

Pioneer League

Opting In:
- Butler
- Davidson
- Dayton
- Drake
- Marist
- Morehead State
- San Diego
- St. Thomas
- Valparaiso

Opting Out:
- Presbyterian
- Stetson

SoCon

Opting In:
- Chattanooga
- ETSU
- Furman
- Mercer
- Samford
- Western Carolina
- Wofford

Opting Out:
- The Citadel
- VMI

Southland

Opting In:
- East Texas A&M
- Lamar
- McNeese
- Nicholls
- Northwestern State
- Southeastern Louisiana
- Stephen F. Austin
- UTRGV

Opting Out:
- Houston Christian
- Incarnate Word

SWAC

Opting In:
- Alabama A&M
- Alabama State
- Alcorn State
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Bethune-Cookman
- Florida A&M
- Grambling State
- Jackson State
- Mississippi Valley State
- Prairie View A&M
- Southern
- Texas Southern

UAC

Opting In:
- Abilene Christian
- Austin Peay
- Eastern Kentucky
- North Alabama
- Southern Utah
- Tarleton State
- Utah Tech

Opting Out:
- Central Arkansas
- West Georgia

