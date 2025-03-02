2025 NFL Scouting Combine Results: Delaware RB Marcus Yarns
Delaware running back Marcus Yarns started on-field testing Saturday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of 13 former FCS players participating in this year's combine.
Yarns finished his on-field testing with an unofficial 9.00 Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which ranked No. 192 out of 1,909 running backs since 1987. He also earned an estimated athleticism score of 80, ranking No. 10 among running back prospects at the NFL Combine.
Below are Yarn's official testing results from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Marcus Yarns (Delaware; RB)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 193 pounds
Arm Length: 31 1/8"
Wing: 76 3/8"
Hand Size: 9 1/8"
40-Yard: 4.45 (No. 11)
10-Yard Split: 1.55 (No. 10)
Vertical: 37.5" (No. 9)
Broad: 10'2" (No. 13)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
Athleticism Score: 80 (No. 10)
Below are highlights from Yarn's performance at the NFL Combine.
