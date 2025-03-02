Fcs Football Central

2025 NFL Scouting Combine Results: Delaware RB Marcus Yarns

Zachary McKinnell

Delaware running back Marcus Yarns (RB31) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Delaware running back Marcus Yarns (RB31) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Delaware running back Marcus Yarns started on-field testing Saturday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of 13 former FCS players participating in this year's combine.

Yarns finished his on-field testing with an unofficial 9.00 Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which ranked No. 192 out of 1,909 running backs since 1987. He also earned an estimated athleticism score of 80, ranking No. 10 among running back prospects at the NFL Combine.

Below are Yarn's official testing results from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Marcus Yarns (Delaware; RB)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 193 pounds

Arm Length: 31 1/8"

Wing: 76 3/8"

Hand Size: 9 1/8"

40-Yard: 4.45 (No. 11)

10-Yard Split: 1.55 (No. 10)

Vertical: 37.5" (No. 9)

Broad: 10'2" (No. 13)

3-Cone: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Athleticism Score: 80 (No. 10)

Below are highlights from Yarn's performance at the NFL Combine.

2025 NFL Combine Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 27: Defensive Linemen & Linebackers
Friday, Feb. 28: Defensive Backs & Tight Ends
Saturday, March 1: Running Backs, Quarterbacks, & Wide Receivers
Sunday, March 2: Offensive Linemen & Specialists

Published
