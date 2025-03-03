2025 NFL Scouting Combine Results: North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel
North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel started on-field testing Sunday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of 13 former FCS players participating in this year's combine.
Zabel opted out of a majority of on-field athletic testing, but his 36.5" vertical jump led all offensive linemen at the NFL Combine. It tied Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs for the third-best vertical jump for an offensive lineman in NFL Combine history.
Below are Zabel's official testing results from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Grey Zabel (North Dakota State; OL)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 312 pounds
Arm Length: 32"
Wing: 77 1/2"
Hand Size: 9 1/2"
40-Yard: N/A
10-Yard Split: N/A
Vertical: 36.5" (No. 1)
Broad: 9'3" (No. 6)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
Athleticism Score: 87 (No. 5)
Below are highlights from Zabel's performance at the NFL Combine.
