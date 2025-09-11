FCS Football: Top FCS NFL Prospects To Watch (Week 3)
Week 3 in the college football season is upon us, and there are some more FCS vs FBS matchups on the radar.
This will be the last chance for many FCS prospects to showcase their skills against FBS competition before transitioning into FCS and conference play. There are four matchups this weekend that are intriguing for some under-the-radar and some well-known FCS prospects.
Let's take a look at how these prospects stack up this week.
Treyvhon Saunders | WR | Colgate
Week 3: at Syracuse
Saunders has had a great start to the 2025 college football season. He leads the FCS in targets (34), receptions (23), and is tied for the most receiving touchdowns with three in only two games. He plays the majority of his snaps in the slot, and he has generated 11 explosive plays. That will be put to the test against Syracuse.
Syracuse has struggled in pass coverage through their first two games, ranking 11th in explosive passing plays allowed and 100th in passing touchdowns allowed. Syracuse plays in man coverage 42.1% of the time, according to Pro Football Focus, ranking 18th in the country. That bodes well for Saunders as he will get multiple opportunities to showcase his explosiveness and route running.
Luke Banbury | LB | William & Mary
Week 3: at Virginia
Banbury has been a tackling machine and a very good coverage backer in pass defense through two games. According to PFF, he ranks second amongst linebackers in tackles, first in stops, and first in pass breakups. He has also been a very reliable tackler with a 3.8 missed tackle percentage. Banbury will be up against a Virginia offense that will look to establish the run, but they are still a fairly balanced offense.
The Cavaliers rank 36th in rushing yards per attempt, 66th in rushing yards before contact per attempt, 25th in rushing yards after contact per attempt, and 120th in explosive plays rushing percentage. They run outside zone heavily, and that plays into Banbury's strength as a good maneuverer in traffic and quality range in run defense.
Jalen Jones | CB | William & Mary
Week 3: at Virginia
Jones was an intriguing FCS prospect coming into the 2025 season. He plays with patience, balance, and comfort in zone coverage. He will be going up against a Virginia offense that wants to establish the run but does not utilize a ton of play action. They don't stretch the field particularly well, ranking 128th in deep pass attempts.
Jones will need to keep everything in front of him, trigger downhill, and make tackles on the perimeter. Trell Harris, a wide receiver for Virginia, will more than likely be Jones' primary matchup. Harris comes into this game as Virginia's second-most-targeted receiver.
Derek Robertson | QB | Monmouth
Week 3: at Charlotte
Robertson came into the 2025 season as one of the top FCS quarterback prospects. His start to the season has been inconsistent, with just as many flashes of good as bad. He has thrown five interceptions and has six turnover-worthy plays through the first two games. He has a great chance to bounce back against an FBS opponent that has struggled in pass coverage.
Charlotte ranks 118th in passing yards allowed, 100th in passing touchdowns allowed, 126th in explosive plays allowed, and 99th in passing yards per attempt allowed. Robertson likes to get the ball out quickly and allow his receivers to make plays on the perimeter. He will have to try and stretch the field to take advantage of a Charlotte defense that is looking to right the ship.
