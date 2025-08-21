Preseason Top 10 HBCU Prospects In The 2026 NFL Draft
It's a new year and a new draft cycle for the prospects, evaluators, and decision-makers. We still have months until the 2026 NFL Draft, but it's never too early to take a way-too-early look at the top prospects in this year's class.
There has been a ton of change in college football that has impacted the amount of talent remaining at HBCUs. Despite players leaving for various reasons, HBCUs still boast a substantial amount of talent that deserves recognition.
Let's take a look at the Top 10 HBCU prospects ahead of the 2025 college football season.
10. Jeremiah Williams | IDL | Jackson State
Williams is a squatty, dense interior defensive lineman who plays with a sturdy base and good initial quickness. He projects as a quality rotational second-tier league prospect.
Pros:
- Quick snap reaction
- Stout base and lower center of gravity
- Functional strength
Cons:
- Limited length
- Athletic profile
- Leverage and pad level
- Pass rush repertoire
9. Malcolm Reed | S | North Carolina Central
Reed is a safety with good size, length, and alignment versatility at 6-foot-2. He projects as a quality rotational second-tier league prospect.
Pros:
- Versatility
- Length
- Run support
- Reactive athleticism
Cons:
- Tackling in space
- Passivity
- Burst and speed
- Man coverage limitations
8. Aaron Harris | CB/RS | North Carolina A&T
Harris is a cornerback with adequate athleticism and good special teams value. He projects as a quality rotational second-tier league prospect.
Pros:
- Fluidity and smoothness in coverage
- Special teams value
- Coverage skills
- Instincts
Cons:
- Run support
- Tackling technique
- Frame
- Limited reps at nickel
7. Johnny Harris | CB | Bethune-Cookman
Harris is a cornerback with good length and poise in coverage. He projects as an adequate second-tier league starter prospect.
Pros:
- Length and frame
- Zone discipline
- Composure
- Route recognition
Cons:
- Run support
- Urgency and tempo
- Man coverage
- Play speed
6. Noah Miles | EDGE | Howard
Miles is an edge rusher with above-average size, good hand usage, and pass-rush ability. He projects as an adequate second-tier league starter prospect.
Pros:
- Good frame and length
- Pass-rush tools
- Functional bend
- Alignment versatility
- Value on passing downs
Cons:
- Run defense limitations
- Anchor
- Inconsistent finisher
5. Eden James | RB | Howard
James is a compactly built and sturdy running back with good vision and contact balance. He projects as an NFL camp/second-tier league starter prospect.
Pros:
- Compact build and lower body strength
- Vision and patience
- Contact balance
- Start-stop ability
- Pad level and forward lean
- Closing burst
- Pass protection
Cons:
- Top-end speed
- Open-field elusiveness
- Balance in congestion
- Ceiling
4. Ckelby Givens | EDGE | Southern
Givens is a high-energy, twitchy edge rusher who stresses blockers with his active hand usage and explosiveness. He projects as an NFL camp/second-tier league starter prospect.
Pros:
- Burst and twitch
- Hand activity
- Leverage and bend
- Short-area burst and acceleration
- Upfield penetration
Cons:
- Undersized for the position
- Anchor and edge setting
- Body control
3. Joanes Fortilien | WR | Jackson State
At 6-5, 220 pounds, Fortilien is a big pass catcher with good contested catch ability and catch radius. He projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect.
Pros:
- Size and frame
- Ball skills
- Contested catch ability
- Initial linear burst
- Catch-and-run strength
Cons:
- Separation package
- Top-end speed
- Change of direction
- Release package
2. Kevon King | RB | Norfolk State
King is a big, powerful, tough, and physical downhill runner. He projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect.
Pros:
- Build and power
- Initial burst
- Downhill running style
- Contact balance
- Ball security
- Pass protection
- Reliable hands
Cons:
- Top-end speed
- Agility and creativity
- Pass pro technique
- Creativity after the catch
- Patience
- Ceiling
1. Erick Hunter | LB | Morgan State
At 6-3, 220 pounds, Hunter fits the mold of the modern-day linebacker. Tall, sideline-to-sideline range, and coverage ability make him a player with bright NFL projection potential.
Pros:
- Good length
- Athleticism
- Sideline-to-sideline range
- Coverage ability
- Blitzing
- Special teams value
- Versatility
Cons:
- Block shedding
- Pass rush repertoire
- Stopping power
- Play strength
