Preseason Top 10 HBCU Prospects In The 2026 NFL Draft

Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Joanes Fortilien (16)
Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Joanes Fortilien (16) / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
It's a new year and a new draft cycle for the prospects, evaluators, and decision-makers. We still have months until the 2026 NFL Draft, but it's never too early to take a way-too-early look at the top prospects in this year's class.

There has been a ton of change in college football that has impacted the amount of talent remaining at HBCUs. Despite players leaving for various reasons, HBCUs still boast a substantial amount of talent that deserves recognition.

Let's take a look at the Top 10 HBCU prospects ahead of the 2025 college football season.

10. Jeremiah Williams | IDL | Jackson State

Williams is a squatty, dense interior defensive lineman who plays with a sturdy base and good initial quickness. He projects as a quality rotational second-tier league prospect.

Pros:
- Quick snap reaction
- Stout base and lower center of gravity
- Functional strength

Cons:
- Limited length
- Athletic profile
- Leverage and pad level
- Pass rush repertoire

9. Malcolm Reed | S | North Carolina Central

Reed is a safety with good size, length, and alignment versatility at 6-foot-2. He projects as a quality rotational second-tier league prospect.

Pros:
- Versatility
- Length
- Run support
- Reactive athleticism

Cons:
- Tackling in space
- Passivity
- Burst and speed
- Man coverage limitations

8. Aaron Harris | CB/RS | North Carolina A&T

Harris is a cornerback with adequate athleticism and good special teams value. He projects as a quality rotational second-tier league prospect.

Pros:
- Fluidity and smoothness in coverage
- Special teams value
- Coverage skills
- Instincts

Cons:
- Run support
- Tackling technique
- Frame
- Limited reps at nickel

7. Johnny Harris | CB | Bethune-Cookman

Harris is a cornerback with good length and poise in coverage. He projects as an adequate second-tier league starter prospect.

Pros:
- Length and frame
- Zone discipline
- Composure
- Route recognition

Cons:
- Run support
- Urgency and tempo
- Man coverage
- Play speed

6. Noah Miles | EDGE | Howard

Miles is an edge rusher with above-average size, good hand usage, and pass-rush ability. He projects as an adequate second-tier league starter prospect.

Pros:
- Good frame and length
- Pass-rush tools
- Functional bend
- Alignment versatility
- Value on passing downs

Cons:
- Run defense limitations
- Anchor
- Inconsistent finisher

5. Eden James | RB | Howard

James is a compactly built and sturdy running back with good vision and contact balance. He projects as an NFL camp/second-tier league starter prospect.

Pros:
- Compact build and lower body strength
- Vision and patience
- Contact balance
- Start-stop ability
- Pad level and forward lean
- Closing burst
- Pass protection

Cons:
- Top-end speed
- Open-field elusiveness
- Balance in congestion
- Ceiling

4. Ckelby Givens | EDGE | Southern

Givens is a high-energy, twitchy edge rusher who stresses blockers with his active hand usage and explosiveness. He projects as an NFL camp/second-tier league starter prospect.

Pros:
- Burst and twitch
- Hand activity
- Leverage and bend
- Short-area burst and acceleration
- Upfield penetration

Cons:
- Undersized for the position
- Anchor and edge setting
- Body control

3. Joanes Fortilien | WR | Jackson State

At 6-5, 220 pounds, Fortilien is a big pass catcher with good contested catch ability and catch radius. He projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect.

Pros:
- Size and frame
- Ball skills
- Contested catch ability
- Initial linear burst
- Catch-and-run strength

Cons:
- Separation package
- Top-end speed
- Change of direction
- Release package

2. Kevon King | RB | Norfolk State

King is a big, powerful, tough, and physical downhill runner. He projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect.

Pros:
- Build and power
- Initial burst
- Downhill running style
- Contact balance
- Ball security
- Pass protection
- Reliable hands

Cons:
- Top-end speed
- Agility and creativity
- Pass pro technique
- Creativity after the catch
- Patience
- Ceiling

1. Erick Hunter | LB | Morgan State

At 6-3, 220 pounds, Hunter fits the mold of the modern-day linebacker. Tall, sideline-to-sideline range, and coverage ability make him a player with bright NFL projection potential.

Pros:
- Good length
- Athleticism
- Sideline-to-sideline range
- Coverage ability
- Blitzing
- Special teams value
- Versatility

Cons:
- Block shedding
- Pass rush repertoire
- Stopping power
- Play strength

Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.

