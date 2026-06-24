Summer Scouting: Top FCS QB Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft

The 2027 NFL Draft has received a ton of publicity and high projections since the beginning of the 2025 season. Teams in need of a cornerstone signal-caller should have a good amount of players to choose from based on the number of quality starters that returned for the 2026 football season.

On the FBS level, names like Dante Moore, Arch Manning, Lanorris Sellers, Darian Mensah, and others highlight what is supposed to be one of the deepest quarterback classes in recent memory.

While the expectations are high for these prospects, the games still need to be played. While most of the attention will be on FBS quarterback prospects, the FCS level also has prospects worth considering for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Despite FCS-level losing prospects due to the transfer portal, six FCS quarterbacks have been drafted since 2020, with Cole Payton from North Dakota State the most recent draftee. Though the chances seem slim for another FCS quarterback to be drafted, there are still prospects worth considering as the 2026 season nears.

The common theme among the FCS Quarterbacks who have been drafted has been their winning pedigree, with physical tools to match. Teams tend to lean towards FCS prospects who come from winning programs or have physical traits that are hard to pass up.

Last year was a clear example: despite limited reps, Payton was physically gifted and came from the most dominant FCS program in the modern era. The “blueprint” has been established, and this crop of prospects has a chance to elevate their stock heavily this season.

Ty Pennington (Northern Arizona)

Height: 6016

Weight: 217 lbs.

2025 Stats: 251-of-382 passes for 3,116 passing yards, 19 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 193 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (12 games)

Strengths

Polished throwing mechanics

High velocity thrower

Quick release

Accuracy

Efficient RPO operator

Justin Lamson (Montana State)

Height: 6013

Weight: 219 lbs.

2025 Stats: 255-of-356 passes for 3,172 passing yards, 26 passing TDs, 3 INTs, 734 rushing yards, 16 rushing TDs (16 games)

Strengths

High velocity passer

Quick release

Ball placement

RPO execution

Quick and decisive processor

Montana State Bobcats quarterback Justin Lamson (8) | Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images

DJ Williams (Southern Illinois)

Height: 6021

Weight: 226 lbs.

2025 Stats: 222-of-352 passes for 2,846 passing yards, 22 passing TDs, 5 INTs, 847 rushing yards, 18 rushing TDs (12 games)

Strengths

Good size and athletic profile

Legitimate downfield arm strength

Composure under pressure

Elite dual threat

Dynamic runner

Southern Illinois quarterback DJ Williams (1) | SIU Athletics

Grayson Saunier (Dartmouth)

Height: 6021

Weight: 209 lbs.

2025 Stats: 183-of-279 passes for 2,143 passing yards, 9 passing TDs, 7 INTs, 413 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs (10 games)

Strengths

Good overall athlete

Quick throwing motion

Effective on rollouts

Displays toughness as a passer and runner

Good anticipatory thrower

Jordan Cooke (Idaho State)

Height: 6032

Weight: 241 lbs.

2025 Stats: 237-of-405 passes for 3,040 passing yards, 16 passing TDs, 9 INTs, 185 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs (11 games)

Strengths

Excellent size

Powerful arm strength and velocity thrower

Can easily drive the ball vertically

Capable of making difficult off-platform throws

Fearless as a thrower

Chase Mason (South Dakota State)

Height: 6033

Weight: 237 lbs.

2025 Stats: 146-of-225 passes for 2,005 passing yards, 15 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 174 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs (9 games)

Strengths

Very good size

Executes first read and half-field concepts effectively

Good timing in the quick passing game

Toughness in the pocket and as a runner

Patient runner with good vision

South Dakota State Jackrabbits quarterback Chase Mason (7) | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sleeper QB Prospects:

Andrew Body (Alabama State)

Cornelious Brown (Alabama A&M)

Sonny Mannino (Marist)

Devin Farrell (Rhode Island)

James Murphy (Brown)

Beau Brungard (Youngstown State)

Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:

Chase Mason vs Northwestern (Sept. 5)

Ty Pennington vs Arizona (Sept. 5)

Jordan Cooke vs Utah State (Sept. 5)

Justin Lamson vs Nevada (Sept. 12)

DJ Williams vs Illinois (Sept. 19)

Early FCS Quarterback Superlatives:

Best Arm: Jordan Cooke (Idaho State)

Jordan Cooke (Idaho State) Most Accurate: Ty Pennington (Northern Arizona)

Ty Pennington (Northern Arizona) Best Athlete: DJ Williams (Southern Illinois)

DJ Williams (Southern Illinois) Best Pocket Passer: Ty Pennington (Northern Arizona)

Ty Pennington (Northern Arizona) Best Decision-Maker: Justin Lamson (Montana State)

Justin Lamson (Montana State) Biggest Sleeper: Cornelious Brown (Alabama A&M)

A lot will happen between summer scouting and the end of the 2026 season, but the quarterback position is a position that teams will regularly invest in. There is potential with the 2027 class of FCS quarterbacks. Overall, this is one of the more talented FCS quarterback classes in recent years.

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