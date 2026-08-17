Christian Gonzalez’s Contract Saga Is Heating Up, Plus 6 Other Things You May Have Missed in the NFL This Weekend

The Patriots are on the clock.

With cornerback Devon Witherspoon officially inking a four-year, $132 million extension with the Seahawks—one that includes $101 million in guaranteed money and makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history —it’s now his 2023 draft mate Christian Gonzalez’s turn to cash in.

At this point in time, the two sides reportedly haven’t made much progress so far. Even though, as Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted , Gonzalez’s eventual deal should be similar to Witherspoon’s—and they’re both represented by the same agent.

There are multiple layers to the current situation in New England, however. For one, Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters on the first day of training camp that the team has offered Gonzalez a deal that would make him “the highest paid player ever to play the position.” Not only can that statement be interpreted in multiple different ways (average per year, total contract value, guarantees, etc.), but it was also one that Gonzalez himself didn’t seem particularly fond of.

“[That’s] just something we don’t want to handle in the media,” Gonzalez said of Kraft’s comments , while also lauding the owner for what he’s done for the franchise. “ … I keep that with the team and my team and go on about that.”

Additionally, reports have suggested that Gonzalez doesn’t want his contract to become obsolete within the next several months. As NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran put it , Gonzalez wants “not to be treated as if he’s at the table in 2026, but be treated as if he’s at the table in 2027.” That’s a difficult stance to square when we are, in fact, in 2026, especially as the salary cap continues to skyrocket.

Further complicating this is the fact that, while Gonzalez showed up to camp and has been a full participant throughout these negotiations—a good faith move on his part—he’s now missed the team’s last several practices after taking a hard fall while defending wide receiver Romeo Doubs in the end zone last week. While coach Mike Vrabel insists that his absence is injury-related, not contract-related, it still adds another wrinkle to what’s becoming a complicated situation.

We’ll see when (or if) Gonzalez ultimately signs on the dotted line.

With that, here are six other things from across the NFL this weekend that you may have missed.

Rookie quarterbacks impress in preseason debuts

Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson and Drew Allar all impressed in their preseason debuts. | Mendoza: David Brytus-Imagn Images / Simpson: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Allar: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The 16 preseason games that took place between Thursday and Saturday marked the professional football debut—albeit in exhibition form—for the NFL’s 2026 rookie class, and the quarterbacks were particularly impressive.

No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza flashed his ability to thread the needle down the seam; Ty Simpson completed 84% of his throws on 25 attempts and threw two scores for the Rams; and Steelers third-round pick Drew Allar accounted for three total touchdowns in a come-from-behind win. Undrafted free agents Jalon Daniels and Joe Fagnano, meanwhile, each took a bulk of the reps with the Buccaneers and Ravens, respectively, and looked equally as poised running NFL offenses.

Jeremiah Love dealing with high ankle sprain, Cardinals “hoping” he’ll be back for Week 1

Jeremiyah Love will likely miss the rest of the regular season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of rookies, it was an impressive debut for Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love as well. The 2026 No. 3 pick carried the ball 11 times for 58 yards—good for 5.3 yards per carry—and a long of 16. Unfortunately, he’s now dealing with an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the preseason.

While coach Mike LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that Love will miss this week with a “sore ankle” stemming from Arizona’s preseason game against the Raiders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter has since reported that the running back is dealing with a high ankle sprain.

“[The injury] makes it unlikely that Love plays again this preseason,” Schefter wrote on X Sunday night. “With the team hoping he can return for the Sept. 13 regular-season opener vs the Chargers.”

Aaron Donald works out for Rams again, Sean McVay won’t put “invisible deadline” on DT’s decision

Aaron Donald is mulling over an NFL return. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the second time this summer, Aaron Donald has logged a tryout with the Rams.

As we pointed out the last time here at SI, Donald’s name popped up on the NFL’s transaction wire earlier this month when he visited Los Angeles’s training camp for a workout. According to league rules, a team must report when a player visits their facility and uses their equipment. Donald reportedly wanted to work out in a football helmet , hence the “tryout.”

11 days later, the 35-year-old was back with the Rams again, this time in Inglewood, Calif., as he continues to mull over a return. Sean McVay spoke about Donald’s potential return on Saturday.

“I feel great about our football team as it currently stands, and I know he’ll add value if he decides to come,” McVay said . “I am hopeful that it will be sooner rather than later, but I also want to respect when he does feel that clarity will come. … I don’t want to say too much or put some sort of invisible deadline on something that doesn’t exist in my mind for him.”

Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and an eight-time first-team All-Pro. He retired after the 2023 season, but the shape of the Rams’ loaded roster—particularly the addition of fellow superstar Myles Garrett —could be pulling him back for one more run.

Steelers, Keeanu Benton agree to hefty contract extension

Keeanu Benton got paid. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers have locked up one of their defensive stalwarts for the foreseeable future, signing defensive tackle Keeanu Benton to a four-year, $72 million contract extension.

The deal ties Benton to Pittsburgh through the 2030 season and makes him the highest-paid defensive lineman in Steelers history with an $18 million APY.

“I’m excited,” Benton said about signing his new pact on Saturday. “This is a dream come true for me and my family. … Can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Since being selected by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2023 draft, Benton has tallied 123 career tackles, 7.5 sacks (including a career-high 5.5 in ’25), nine tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He’s also logged nine passes defensed and one interception.

Sean Payton chirps Falcons, rehashing long-time rivalry

Payton and the Broncos took on the Falcons in Atlanta this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFC South rivalry between the Saints and Falcons is a tale as old as time, and former New Orleans coach Sean Payton apparently wants to remain in the middle of it—even though he’s currently leading the Broncos.

While taking part in a halftime interview during Denver’s preseason game in Atlanta on Friday, Payton took it upon himself to take a jab at Falcons fans—or lack thereof.

Sean Payton had jokes at halftime 😅



(via @9NEWSSports) pic.twitter.com/m7ZdpM0nJa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 15, 2026

“A lot of people dressed up as empty seats today,” he said with a chuckle before walking off.

Never change, Payton. Never change.

Von Miller to sign with Cowboys

Von Miller is going home. | USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller is going home.

According to ESPN , the 37-year-old is signing with the Cowboys on a one-year deal.

Miller grew up in DeSoto, Texas, and attended Texas A&M before being selected by the Broncos with the No. 2 pick in the 2011 draft.

Miller started 142 games for Denver over 10 seasons before stints with the Rams, Bills and most recently the Commanders. His résumé, meanwhile, speaks for itself. Mixed in between eight Pro Bowl nods and three first-team All-Pro honors are Miller’s 138.5 career sacks, 27 forced fumbles and two Super Bowl championships—one with the Broncos and one with the Rams.

He’ll now give it a go for a 16th NFL season, and will do so back where it all started.