Summer Scouting: Top FCS RB Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft
Part two of the summer scouting series will highlight the running back position. The running back position has been trending towards becoming a more premium position if a team can find one that is hard to pass on.
Since 2020, seven running backs have been drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft despite numerous analysts and critics stating that it may be too high to grab a running back in the draft. During the same time period, the FCS had three running backs selected in the NFL Draft out of the 119 total draftees (Isaiah Davis, Dylan Laube, and Pierre Strong Jr.).
The numbers are a bit discouraging for one of the most exciting positions on the FCS level, but getting drafted has never been the only way to become a productive NFL player. Despite these possible challenges, the crop of FCS running backs in the 2027 class is not the deepest, but some prospects can carve out a nice role for themselves on the next level.
For running backs on the FCS level, showcasing versatility, ball security, and the ability to consistently generate positive yardage is a good way to remain on scouts' radar. It also never hurts to be a good athlete at the position.
Eli Gillman (Montana)
Height: 5102
Weight: 213 lbs
2025 Stats: 250 carries, 1,540 rushing yards, 21 rushing TDs, 33 receptions, 240 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs (15 games)
Strengths
- Very good burst and acceleration
- Good breakaway speed
- Good vision, identifying cutback lanes and creases
- Fits both gap and zone schemes effectively
- Reliable receiver out of the backfield
Dason Brooks (Idaho State)
Height: 5114
Weight: 230 lbs
2025 Stats: 157 carries, 1,007 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs, 11 receptions, 50 receiving yards (11 games)
Strengths
- Outstanding contact balance
- Exceptional leg drive and power
- Explosive finisher at the end of his runs
- Builds momentum through contact
- Reliable in short-yardage situations
- Tough and gritty runner
Floyd Chalk IV (Southern Utah)
Height: 5072
Weight: 206 lbs
2025 Stats: 35 carries, 141 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (4 games)
Strengths
- Explosive initial burst through line of scrimmage
- Good quickness and lateral agility
- Urgent and decisive runner
- Maintains momentum through change of direction
- Good maneuverer through congestion
Xaviah Bascon (Harvard)
Height: 5074
Weight: 205 lbs
2025 Stats: 122 carries, 626 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs, 14 receptions, 116 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (11 games)
Strengths
- Good contact balance
- Quick footwork when navigating in traffic
- Willing pass protector
- Reliable hands out of the backfield
- Patient runner with quality vision
Ihson E. Jackson-Anderson (Western Illinois)
Height: 5090
Weight: 199 lbs
2025 Stats: 132 carries, 677 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 15 receptions, 166 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (12 games)
Strengths
- Tough, downhill runner
- Decisive runner with good vision
- Good contact balance in congestion
- Good RAC ability
- Very good technique as a pass protector
Victor Dawson (Illinois State)
Height: 5110
Weight: 221 lbs
2025 Stats: 278 carries, 1,377 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 32 receptions, 176 receiving yards (17 games)
Strengths
- Explosive first step when attacking the LOS
- Physical downhill running style
- Subtle, efficient footwork
- Tough, punishing runner with very good finishing burst
- Outstanding leg drive
Jordan Barnett (Morgan State)
Height: 5110
Weight: 232 lbs
2025 Stats: 172 carries, 1,209 rushing yards, 17 rushing TDs, 11 receptions, 68 receiving yards (11 games)
Strengths
- Powerful build and frame
- Very good finishing burst
- Tough runner with quality leg drive
- Explosive finisher with good contact balance
- Reliable hands out of the backfield
Sleeper RB Prospects:
- Charles Pierre Jr. (South Dakota)
- Eden James (Howard)
- Brendon Barrow (Rhode Island)
- Luke Yoder (Lehigh)
Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:
- Jordan Barnett vs Arizona State (Sept. 5)
- Eli Gillman vs Oregon State (Sept. 19)
- Dason Brooks vs Utah State (Sept. 5)
- Floyd Chalk IV vs Colorado State (Sept. 12)
- Ihson Jackson-Anderson vs Wisconsin (Sept. 12)
Early FCS Running Back Superlatives:
- Best Pure Runner: Eli Gillman (Montana)
- Best Vision: Xaviah Bascon (Harvard)
- Best Contact Balance: Dason Brooks (Idaho State)
- Best Home-Run Threat: Eli Gillman (Montana)
- Best Receiving Back: Eli Gillman (Montana)
- Best Pass Protector: Ihson Jackson-Anderson (Western Illinois)
- Most Complete RB: Eli Gillman (Montana)
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Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.Follow Coach_HugginsII