Summer Scouting: Top FCS RB Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft

Part two of the summer scouting series will highlight the running back position. The running back position has been trending towards becoming a more premium position if a team can find one that is hard to pass on.

Since 2020, seven running backs have been drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft despite numerous analysts and critics stating that it may be too high to grab a running back in the draft. During the same time period, the FCS had three running backs selected in the NFL Draft out of the 119 total draftees (Isaiah Davis, Dylan Laube, and Pierre Strong Jr.).

The numbers are a bit discouraging for one of the most exciting positions on the FCS level, but getting drafted has never been the only way to become a productive NFL player. Despite these possible challenges, the crop of FCS running backs in the 2027 class is not the deepest, but some prospects can carve out a nice role for themselves on the next level.

For running backs on the FCS level, showcasing versatility, ball security, and the ability to consistently generate positive yardage is a good way to remain on scouts' radar. It also never hurts to be a good athlete at the position.

Eli Gillman (Montana)

Height: 5102

Weight: 213 lbs

2025 Stats: 250 carries, 1,540 rushing yards, 21 rushing TDs, 33 receptions, 240 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs (15 games)

Strengths

Very good burst and acceleration

Good breakaway speed

Good vision, identifying cutback lanes and creases

Fits both gap and zone schemes effectively

Reliable receiver out of the backfield

Dason Brooks (Idaho State)

Height: 5114

Weight: 230 lbs

2025 Stats: 157 carries, 1,007 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs, 11 receptions, 50 receiving yards (11 games)

Strengths

Outstanding contact balance

Exceptional leg drive and power

Explosive finisher at the end of his runs

Builds momentum through contact

Reliable in short-yardage situations

Tough and gritty runner

Idaho State running back Dason Brooks (28) | Idaho State Athletics

Floyd Chalk IV (Southern Utah)

Height: 5072

Weight: 206 lbs

2025 Stats: 35 carries, 141 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs (4 games)

Strengths

Explosive initial burst through line of scrimmage

Good quickness and lateral agility

Urgent and decisive runner

Maintains momentum through change of direction

Good maneuverer through congestion

Xaviah Bascon (Harvard)

Height: 5074

Weight: 205 lbs

2025 Stats: 122 carries, 626 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs, 14 receptions, 116 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (11 games)

Strengths

Good contact balance

Quick footwork when navigating in traffic

Willing pass protector

Reliable hands out of the backfield

Patient runner with quality vision

Harvard running back Xaviah Bascon (0) | Edward Monigan IV (Harvard Athletics)

Ihson E. Jackson-Anderson (Western Illinois)

Height: 5090

Weight: 199 lbs

2025 Stats: 132 carries, 677 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 15 receptions, 166 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (12 games)

Strengths

Tough, downhill runner

Decisive runner with good vision

Good contact balance in congestion

Good RAC ability

Very good technique as a pass protector

Victor Dawson (Illinois State)

Height: 5110

Weight: 221 lbs

2025 Stats: 278 carries, 1,377 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 32 receptions, 176 receiving yards (17 games)

Strengths

Explosive first step when attacking the LOS

Physical downhill running style

Subtle, efficient footwork

Tough, punishing runner with very good finishing burst

Outstanding leg drive

Illinois State running back Victor Dawson (5) runs the ball against Montana State during the FCS National Championship | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jordan Barnett (Morgan State)

Height: 5110

Weight: 232 lbs

2025 Stats: 172 carries, 1,209 rushing yards, 17 rushing TDs, 11 receptions, 68 receiving yards (11 games)

Strengths

Powerful build and frame

Very good finishing burst

Tough runner with quality leg drive

Explosive finisher with good contact balance

Reliable hands out of the backfield

Sleeper RB Prospects:

Charles Pierre Jr. (South Dakota)

Eden James (Howard)

Brendon Barrow (Rhode Island)

Luke Yoder (Lehigh)

Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:

Jordan Barnett vs Arizona State (Sept. 5)

Eli Gillman vs Oregon State (Sept. 19)

Dason Brooks vs Utah State (Sept. 5)

Floyd Chalk IV vs Colorado State (Sept. 12)

Ihson Jackson-Anderson vs Wisconsin (Sept. 12)

Early FCS Running Back Superlatives:

Best Pure Runner: Eli Gillman (Montana)

Eli Gillman (Montana) Best Vision: Xaviah Bascon (Harvard)

Xaviah Bascon (Harvard) Best Contact Balance: Dason Brooks (Idaho State)

Dason Brooks (Idaho State) Best Home-Run Threat: Eli Gillman (Montana)

Eli Gillman (Montana) Best Receiving Back: Eli Gillman (Montana)

Eli Gillman (Montana) Best Pass Protector: Ihson Jackson-Anderson (Western Illinois)

Ihson Jackson-Anderson (Western Illinois) Most Complete RB: Eli Gillman (Montana)

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