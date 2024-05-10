Fcs Football Central

2024 Columbia Football Schedule

Zach McKinnell

Robert Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium
Robert Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium / Columbia Athletics
Columbia finished last season 3-7 (1-6 Ivy) as the Lions were led by interim head coach Mark Fabish after the stunning retirement of Al Bagnoli. The Lions announced former assistant coach Jon Poppe as the new head coach.

Columbia's 2024 schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games and seven Ivy League conference matchups. The Lions will kick off the 2024 season against Lafayette on Sept. 21.

The full 2024 schedule for Columbia is below.

Sep. 21: Lafayette
Sep. 28: at Georgetown
Oct. 5: Princeton
Oct. 12: at Wagner
Oct. 19: at Penn
Oct. 26: Dartmouth
Nov. 2: Yale
Nov. 9: at Harvard
Nov. 16: at Brown
Nov. 23: Cornell

* Italics indicate conference matchups

