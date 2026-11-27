As we prepare for the first round of the 2026 FCS Playoffs, I wanted to take a look at how each of the teams playing this weekend stack up based on Pro Football Focus grades across every position. We also aimed to account for injuries, removing players who are not expected to be available this weekend.

It's worth noting that PFF does not adjust its grading based on strength of schedule, so that's another factor to keep in mind when evaluating these grades. It's also important to remember that when evaluating teams, multiple different measures and data points should be utilized. This is just a look at how these teams compare to each other using this one statistical measure.

Below is how all 16 teams in the first round rank across every position for the 2026 season.

Quarterback

Montana Austin Peay Northern Arizona Western Illinois Monmouth North Dakota Lehigh Dayton Tennessee Tech UAlbany Incarnate Word Idaho State Illinois State Harvard Weber State Long Island

Montana's Keali'i Ah Yat takes the top spot here. Ah Yat was recently named first-team All-Big Sky, throwing for 3,532 yards and 31 TDs with only 6 INTs. This is a deep group of quarterbacks, featuring Walter Payton Award finalists and multiple All-Conference performers. I did want to note that Lehigh's grade is a bit skewed because Patrick Coan has just recently taken over the starting job. Therefore, the sample size for his grade is much smaller than most of the other quarterbacks on this list.

Running Back

Lehigh Montana Northern Arizona Weber State Dayton Monmouth UAlbany Incarnate Word Western Illinois Idaho State Tennessee Tech North Dakota Illinois State Harvard Austin Peay Long Island

There's no surprise here. Lehigh's Luke Yoder and Montana's Eli Gillman have been two of the best running backs in FCS football, which is reflected in the grades above. North Dakota falls lower than most people would expect, but this is because Matt Lawson grades out much lower than Charles Langama, who would individually rank much higher in this group. Keep an eye on UAlbany's Rashan La Mons, who was not included here but could return from injury this weekend.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Austin Peay Tennessee Tech Montana Northern Arizona Incarnate Word UAlbany Dayton Western Illinois Lehigh North Dakota Harvard Idaho State Monmouth Weber State Illinois State Long Island

The dangerous duo of Marvin Sims and Denver Harper contribute heavily to Austin Peay taking the top spot here. The depth of Tennessee Tech's wide receiver room also gives the Golden Eagles the advantage over some of the other teams behind them. Joey Stout (NAU), Brooks Davis (Montana), and Roy Alexander (UIW) are some of the stars that have elevated their teams into the Top 5. Weber State's room doesn't grade out well, but it should be highlighted that Noah Kjar is one of the highest-graded players in the field, leading the nation with 14 receiving TDs.

Offensive Line

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

North Dakota Lehigh Montana Weber State Dayton Austin Peay Harvard Incarnate Word Northern Arizona Illinois State Monmouth Tennessee Tech Idaho State Western Illinois UAlbany LIU

In line with what we all thought going into the season, North Dakota's offensive line leads the way with excellent run-blocking and pass-blocking grades. Montana's pass-blocking grade is elite, while its run-blocking grade ranks closer to the middle of the pack. Tennessee Tech and Incarnate Word have solid run-blocking grades, but below-average pass-blocking grades are holding these units back.

Defensive Line

Austin Peay Dayton Idaho State Incarnate Word Western Illinois Lehigh North Dakota Weber State Monmouth Illinois State Tennessee Tech UAlbany Harvard Northern Arizona Montana LIU

Austin Peay, led by David Portu and Kelton Crisp, has one of the most disruptive defensive lines in the country. The Govs have racked up 32 sacks and 76 TFLs this season. Keep an eye on Tennessee Tech's Hudson Tucker and North Dakota's Kylyn Mackin, who have both missed time with injuries recently. Western Illinois EDGE Justin Buckner is one of the national leaders in pressure, while Incarnate Word's Jeremiah Young ranks 2nd nationally with 13 sacks.

Linebackers

Harvard Incarnate Word Western Illinois North Dakota Weber State UAlbany Austin Peay Illinois State Tennessee Tech Idaho State Dayton Lehigh LIU Monmouth Montana Northern Arizona

Harvard leads the field in linebacker grades, where the Crimson has had excellent play all season. Dorsey Benefield and Sean Line have combined for 169 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, and 5 sacks this season. Incarnate Word has a bit more "flash" in its room with Christian Barney, Jachai Pulley, and Declan Williams all being disruptive playmakers. Montana and Northern Arizona are two teams that will need their units to step up in the postseason if they want to make a run.

Defensive Backs

Harvard Incarnate Word UAlbany Idaho State Lehigh Western Illinois Weber State Northern Arizona Austin Peay Illinois State Monmouth Dayton North Dakota LIU Tennessee Tech Montana

Harvard gets the No. 1 spot again, which isn't a surprise with Damien Henderson and Xaden Benson anchoring the secondary. Benson leads the country with 9 INTs, while Henderson is one of the top NFL prospects in the FCS. Idaho State finds itself in the Top 5 despite several key players being a question mark going into Saturday's game against North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks were also impacted by injury, losing Grant Noland, which lowered their grade in these rankings.

An interesting note: Tennessee Tech's secondary has posted some of the best pass defense numbers in the country, but ranks 15th in these rankings. It's an important reminder that multiple data points should be used when evaluating teams. It also shows that team statistics can be influenced by more than just the performance of a few individual players.

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