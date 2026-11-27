2026 FCS Playoffs: Positional Rankings For All 16 First-Round Teams
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As we prepare for the first round of the 2026 FCS Playoffs, I wanted to take a look at how each of the teams playing this weekend stack up based on Pro Football Focus grades across every position. We also aimed to account for injuries, removing players who are not expected to be available this weekend.
It's worth noting that PFF does not adjust its grading based on strength of schedule, so that's another factor to keep in mind when evaluating these grades. It's also important to remember that when evaluating teams, multiple different measures and data points should be utilized. This is just a look at how these teams compare to each other using this one statistical measure.
Below is how all 16 teams in the first round rank across every position for the 2026 season.
Quarterback
- Montana
- Austin Peay
- Northern Arizona
- Western Illinois
- Monmouth
- North Dakota
- Lehigh
- Dayton
- Tennessee Tech
- UAlbany
- Incarnate Word
- Idaho State
- Illinois State
- Harvard
- Weber State
- Long Island
Montana's Keali'i Ah Yat takes the top spot here. Ah Yat was recently named first-team All-Big Sky, throwing for 3,532 yards and 31 TDs with only 6 INTs. This is a deep group of quarterbacks, featuring Walter Payton Award finalists and multiple All-Conference performers. I did want to note that Lehigh's grade is a bit skewed because Patrick Coan has just recently taken over the starting job. Therefore, the sample size for his grade is much smaller than most of the other quarterbacks on this list.
Running Back
- Lehigh
- Montana
- Northern Arizona
- Weber State
- Dayton
- Monmouth
- UAlbany
- Incarnate Word
- Western Illinois
- Idaho State
- Tennessee Tech
- North Dakota
- Illinois State
- Harvard
- Austin Peay
- Long Island
There's no surprise here. Lehigh's Luke Yoder and Montana's Eli Gillman have been two of the best running backs in FCS football, which is reflected in the grades above. North Dakota falls lower than most people would expect, but this is because Matt Lawson grades out much lower than Charles Langama, who would individually rank much higher in this group. Keep an eye on UAlbany's Rashan La Mons, who was not included here but could return from injury this weekend.
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
- Austin Peay
- Tennessee Tech
- Montana
- Northern Arizona
- Incarnate Word
- UAlbany
- Dayton
- Western Illinois
- Lehigh
- North Dakota
- Harvard
- Idaho State
- Monmouth
- Weber State
- Illinois State
- Long Island
The dangerous duo of Marvin Sims and Denver Harper contribute heavily to Austin Peay taking the top spot here. The depth of Tennessee Tech's wide receiver room also gives the Golden Eagles the advantage over some of the other teams behind them. Joey Stout (NAU), Brooks Davis (Montana), and Roy Alexander (UIW) are some of the stars that have elevated their teams into the Top 5. Weber State's room doesn't grade out well, but it should be highlighted that Noah Kjar is one of the highest-graded players in the field, leading the nation with 14 receiving TDs.
Offensive Line
- North Dakota
- Lehigh
- Montana
- Weber State
- Dayton
- Austin Peay
- Harvard
- Incarnate Word
- Northern Arizona
- Illinois State
- Monmouth
- Tennessee Tech
- Idaho State
- Western Illinois
- UAlbany
- LIU
In line with what we all thought going into the season, North Dakota's offensive line leads the way with excellent run-blocking and pass-blocking grades. Montana's pass-blocking grade is elite, while its run-blocking grade ranks closer to the middle of the pack. Tennessee Tech and Incarnate Word have solid run-blocking grades, but below-average pass-blocking grades are holding these units back.
Defensive Line
- Austin Peay
- Dayton
- Idaho State
- Incarnate Word
- Western Illinois
- Lehigh
- North Dakota
- Weber State
- Monmouth
- Illinois State
- Tennessee Tech
- UAlbany
- Harvard
- Northern Arizona
- Montana
- LIU
Austin Peay, led by David Portu and Kelton Crisp, has one of the most disruptive defensive lines in the country. The Govs have racked up 32 sacks and 76 TFLs this season. Keep an eye on Tennessee Tech's Hudson Tucker and North Dakota's Kylyn Mackin, who have both missed time with injuries recently. Western Illinois EDGE Justin Buckner is one of the national leaders in pressure, while Incarnate Word's Jeremiah Young ranks 2nd nationally with 13 sacks.
Linebackers
- Harvard
- Incarnate Word
- Western Illinois
- North Dakota
- Weber State
- UAlbany
- Austin Peay
- Illinois State
- Tennessee Tech
- Idaho State
- Dayton
- Lehigh
- LIU
- Monmouth
- Montana
- Northern Arizona
Harvard leads the field in linebacker grades, where the Crimson has had excellent play all season. Dorsey Benefield and Sean Line have combined for 169 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, and 5 sacks this season. Incarnate Word has a bit more "flash" in its room with Christian Barney, Jachai Pulley, and Declan Williams all being disruptive playmakers. Montana and Northern Arizona are two teams that will need their units to step up in the postseason if they want to make a run.
Defensive Backs
- Harvard
- Incarnate Word
- UAlbany
- Idaho State
- Lehigh
- Western Illinois
- Weber State
- Northern Arizona
- Austin Peay
- Illinois State
- Monmouth
- Dayton
- North Dakota
- LIU
- Tennessee Tech
- Montana
Harvard gets the No. 1 spot again, which isn't a surprise with Damien Henderson and Xaden Benson anchoring the secondary. Benson leads the country with 9 INTs, while Henderson is one of the top NFL prospects in the FCS. Idaho State finds itself in the Top 5 despite several key players being a question mark going into Saturday's game against North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks were also impacted by injury, losing Grant Noland, which lowered their grade in these rankings.
An interesting note: Tennessee Tech's secondary has posted some of the best pass defense numbers in the country, but ranks 15th in these rankings. It's an important reminder that multiple data points should be used when evaluating teams. It also shows that team statistics can be influenced by more than just the performance of a few individual players.
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Timothy Rosario is a national contributor for FCS Football Central on SI. He previously served as an assistant coach at Sparks High School and North Valleys High School, focusing on linebackers and defensive backs. Timothy graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2019.Follow Timothy_Rosy