2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Dartmouth OL Delby Lemieux

Delby Lemieux put an All-American stamp on his stellar career at Dartmouth, earning first-team All-American honors from multiple outlets as a senior. He finishes his career as a three-time All-Ivy League selection, along with being a two-time All-American, which earned him an invite to the 2026 Senior Bowl.

Lemieux is looking to make even more history in April, where he has a chance to become the first Dartmouth player to be selected in the NFL Draft since Casey Cramer in 2004. He would be the first offensive lineman from Dartmouth selected in the FCS era.

Career Stats: 35 career games played, 950 pass-blocking snaps, 30 pressures allowed, 3 sacks allowed, 3.1% pressure rate

Accolades: First-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2025), First-Team AP FCS All-American (2025), First-Team All-Ivy League (2024, 2025), Second-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2024), AP FCS All-American Honorable Mention (2024), All-Ivy Honorable Mention (2023)

Scouting Report:

Delby Lemieux is an offensive lineman with very good size, strength, and technique who primarily played tackle in college but is best suited to the interior. He showcases initial firmness at the point of attack, maintaining a leveled and strong base.

He utilizes his lower-body strength and explosiveness to absorb contact and drive defenders off the ball. He is very effective when combo-blocking, demonstrating timing and spatial awareness, and his hand placement allows him to sustain and control defenders.

Lemieux plays with balance and patience when climbing to the second, and showcases finishing ability with violence and leg drive. However, there is some stiffness in his movements, coupled with average lateral agility. His lateral agility limits his ability to reach and cut off blockers on lateral running plays. His change of direction limits his ability to mirror and block defenders in space.

His average length, foot speed, and bend hindered his ability to pass protect on the edge. He struggled to set up the vertical and mirror quicker edge rushers. His power, core strength, and finishing ability will translate better as a pass blocker along the interior at guard or center.

Lemieux fits well in an inside zone, combination-heavy scheme and projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect.

Projection:

Lemieux is a technically sound offensive lineman who will have to transition from offensive tackle to the interior of the offensive line. He excels in an inside zone scheme, where he uses his strength, lower-body power, and technique to create running lanes in congested areas.

He has a strong upside as an interior offensive lineman who could eventually become an adequate NFL starter, who will be brought in as a fringe roster or rotational prospect.

Strengths:

Size and frame

Strength at the point of attack

Combination blocking

Technique and hand usage

Weaknesses:

Lateral agility

Length and bend

Blocking in space

Recovery ability

Best Fit: Inside Zone or Duo-Based West Coast Offense



Stylistic Player Comp: Daniel Brunskill

