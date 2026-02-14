2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Yale RB Josh Pitsenberger

Josh Pitsenberger wasted no time in making his mark at Yale, earning Ivy Rookie of the Year honors as a true freshman. He put a stamp on his legendary career with an FCS All-American season, leading Yale to its first FCS Playoff win in program history.

After four years with the Bulldogs, he finishes as a four-time All-Ivy League selection and capped his career by being named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year. If selected, Pitsenberger would be the first Yale running back to be drafted since Shane Bannon in 2011.

Career Statistics: 37 games played, 684 carries, 3,435 rushing yards, 41 rushing TDs, 39 receptions, 286 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs

Accolades: First-Team All-Ivy League (2022, 2025), Second-Team All-Ivy League (2023-24), Ivy League Rookie of the Year (2022), Second-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2025), AP FCS All-American Honorable Mention (2025), Asa S. Bushnell Offensive Player of the Year (2025)

Scouting Report:

Josh Pitsenberger is a powerfully built, downhill running back with good size and a frame built for running in between the tackles. He runs square, with good forward lean, and delivers contact to defenders with quality leverage and an explosive finisher at the end of his runs. His lower-body strength and good contact balance allow him to withstand hits and churn out yardage.

His burst and acceleration are average, and it takes him a while to reach top speed. On top of his average acceleration, he lacks the top-end speed to separate from defenders. He is not a twitchy mover when running and won’t consistently make defenders miss with agility.

Despite his lack of agility, he shows good timing when making cuts. His vision is adequate, but he usually creates his own running lanes rather than searching for openings. He is best suited to a downhill running game, with limited tosses and outside zone plays.

He showcases functional hands as a receiver and offers some value as a run-after-catch option when he gets linear with urgency. Swings, dumps, and checkdowns are best suited to his skill set, given his lack of route-running ability. In pass protection, he is serviceable but needs to clean up his technique, work on angles, scanning with more urgency.

He projects as an NFL camp or second-tier league starter.

Projection:

Pitsenberger projects best in a downhill, power-running game, allowing him to be a ton-setter and short-yardage rotational back. He projects as a mid-camp/second-tier league starter, with upside depending on the need for that style of back in a vertical running game. He has upside as an RB3 or 4, but will need to showcase special teams value.

Strengths:

Power running style

Contact balance

Leverage and pad level

Pass protection

Functional receiving ability

Finishing power

Weaknesses:

Burst and acceleration

Top-end speed

Twitch and agility

Explosiveness

Best Fit: Power/Gap/Duo-Based



Stylistic Player Comp: Abram Smith

