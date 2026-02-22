2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Cal Poly WR Michael Briscoe

Despite battling injuries, Cal Poly wide receiver Michael Briscoe was able to put up career-highs for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in his final season. It helped him earn All-Big Sky honors for the third consecutive season.

Briscoe is aiming to become the first Cal Poly player to be drafted since Asa Jackson in 2012. He would be the first former Mustang wide receiver to be selected in the NFL Draft since Ramses Barden in 2009.

Career Statistics: 36 games played, 87 receptions, 1,765 receiving yards, 15 receiving TDs, 1 rushing TD, 2 passing TDs

Accolades: Second-Team All-Big Sky (2024), All-Big Sky Honorable Mention (2023, 2025)

Scouting Report:

Michael Briscoe is a wide receiver with above average size, an athletic frame, and the ability to stretch the field vertically. His burst off the line of scrimmage is above average, with quality acceleration and top-end speed.

His top-end speed allows him to create downfield separation once he stacks defenders. He does a good job of tracking the football downfield and can effectively high-point in some contested catch situations. Though his hands are strong, he does have some lapses in concentration when catching.

Briscoe shows good timing and deceleration when running routes and has good spatial awareness against zone coverage. He lacks the creativity and efficiency to set up his routes, making him predictable.

His release package needs further development, primarily utilizing his speed or a quick swipe of the hands to defeat press coverage. Against man coverage, he does not consistently get open, which will require him to be schemed open to be more effective.

His understanding of spacing against zone coverage allows him to create positive run-after-catch opportunities for himself. After the catch, he shows adequate vision, good burst, and quick acceleration to separate from defenders.

Briscoe projects as a Z receiver in a spread or West Coast offense and an NFL camp or second-tier league starter prospect.

Projection:

Michael Briscoe is a Z receiver who projects best in a Spread West Coast offense, with vertical play-action used to take advantage of his ability to stretch the field. Further refinement of route-running could lead to a quality starter role in a second-tier league or a WR5 role in the NFL, with special teams upside.

Strengths:

Size and frame

Vertical separation

Tracking

Run after catch ability

Above-average linear speed

Weaknesses:

Drops

Route running

Release package

Man coverage separation

Best Fit: Spread West Coast



Stylistic Player Comp: Lenny Lawler

