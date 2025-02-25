2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Carolina State LB Aaron Smith
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 226 pounds
Background Report:
Aaron Smith is an athletic, multi-sport competitor from Manning High School, where he excelled in football, soccer, and basketball. On the football field, he played wide receiver. As a junior, he posted 37 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns.
However, his future in football led him to the defensive side of the ball when he committed to South Carolina State University in 2020. During the COVID-19-shortened season, Smith transitioned to defense and saw limited action in two games, recording one tackle.
In 2021, Smith appeared in 11 games, totaling 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery. Smith’s impact grew significantly in 2022. He played in nine games and finished the season with 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and four sacks.
The 2023 season saw another step forward, with Smith amassing 63 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two quarterback hits. In 2024, Smith delivered his most productive season yet. Over 10 games, he recorded 95 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one interception, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
Scouting Report:
Aaron Smith is a linebacker with a quick trigger, solid short-area burst, and the ability to cover ground quickly in pursuit. He has an athletic, muscular frame, particularly in his well-developed lower half. Still, his below-average weight for the position makes it difficult for him to take on blocks with physicality.
His lateral quickness and linear speed are above average, allowing him to chase down plays from sideline to sideline. However, he struggles when dealing with offensive linemen in tight spaces, as he inconsistently disengages from blocks and often relies on his speed rather than awareness to navigate congestion.
Against the run, Smith has a quick downhill trigger and reacts aggressively to gap runs and misdirection plays. However, his lack of tempo control leads to overrunning plays, making him susceptible to missed tackles or bad positioning. When squared up, he is a solid tackler, but he lacks true stopping power, as stronger runners can fall forward through contact.
In coverage, Smith possesses the athleticism to cover running backs in shallow zones, utilizing his quick burst to close on passes underneath. However, his route recognition is average, and he struggles in man coverage when asked to defend tight ends or shifty slot receivers in space.
As a blitzer, Smith shows above-average closing speed and flexibility, allowing him to dip under blockers and get to the quarterback. However, his lack of power prevents him from defeating offensive linemen head-on. This makes him more effective in delayed blitzes or twists, where he can use his quickness and bend to slip past protection.
Given his athletic profile and skill set, Smith is best suited as a Will (weakside) linebacker in an odd or even front, where he can chase plays in space rather than engage blockers directly. His ability to blitz, cover shallow zones, and pursue in the run game makes him a situational linebacker and special teams contributor at the next level.
Projection:
Aaron Smith projects as a Fringe NFL Roster Prospect. His best path to making an NFL team is through special teams and sub-package roles as a rotational Will linebacker. His athleticism, speed, and blitzing ability make him intriguing, but to maximize his potential, he will need to improve his play recognition, block-shedding ability, and tackling consistency.
His best fit is in a scheme that allows him to play in space, utilizing his sideline-to-sideline range rather than relying on him to take on blocks in the box. If he can improve his processing and physicality, he has the upside to develop into a depth linebacker who contributes to special teams and situational defensive packages.
Final Summary:
Strengths:
- Quick downhill trigger against the run
- Good lateral quickness and sideline-to-sideline range
- Athletic enough to cover running backs in shallow zones
- Effective blitzer with a good closing burst
- Special teams potential
Weaknesses:
- Struggles to shed blocks against bigger offensive linemen
- Below-average weight and lacks stopping power
- Overruns plays due to lack of tempo control
- Inconsistent in man coverage against tight ends and receivers
Best Fit: Will linebacker in an odd/even front with special teams contributions
Projection: Fringe NFL Roster Prospect, potential practice squad linebacker with developmental upside
