Former Sacramento State QB Kaiden Bennett Joins DeSean Jackson At Delaware State
Former Sacramento State quarterback Kaiden Bennett has officially transferred to Delaware State.
After seeing limited action in his first two seasons, he put together a breakout junior campaign in 2023. He finished the season with 2,192 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 577 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns.
Bennett completed 64.3% of his passes in 2023, which ranks No. 2 in program single-season history. His 22 total touchdowns and 2,767 yards of total offense also rank top 10 all-time in Sacramento State single-season history.
He started 10 games for the Hornets, seeing action in all 13 games, where he led the Hornets to the second round of the FCS Playoffs. In the first round win over North Dakota, Bennett recorded 207 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 126 rushing yards on 13 carries, and two rushing touchdowns.
In one of his best performances of the year, Bennett earned Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honors in a massive upset win over Stanford. He completed 63.6% of his passes for 279 yards and one passing touchdown, adding another 100 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Bennett was limited to two games last season, but started the first two games of the year against San Jose State and Fresno State. He started his career at Boise State as an early enrollee, but spent the 2019 season at Nevada, where he redshirted as a true freshman.
Bennett is expected to replace last season's starting quarterback, Marqui Adams, who entered the portal on July 25. Adams was an FCS Freshman All-American in 2023, starting six games last season before suffering a season-ending injury.
It's a massive transfer portal addition for new head coach DeSean Jackson, who will be tasked with rebuilding a program that has not won a conference title since 2007.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.