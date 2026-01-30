2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Illinois State WR Daniel Sobkowicz

Daniel Sobkowicz established himself as one of the top wide receivers in college football last season. He helped lead the Redbirds to the FCS National Championship game, setting multiple program records on the way to Nashville.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver became the program's all-time leader with 41 receiving touchdowns, while also setting the all-time record for catches with 262 career receptions. He also broke the single-season record for receiving touchdowns with 19 this season.

Sobkowicz is currently the No. 2 FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He's looking to become the first Illinois State player to be selected in the NFL Draft since Davonte Harris in 2018.

Career Statistics: 51 games played, 262 receptions, 3,559 receiving yards, 41 receiving TDs, 3 passing TDs, 1 rushing TD

Accolades: First-Team All-MVFC (2025), Second-Team All-MVFC (2023-2024), Second-Team AP FCS All-American (2025), Third-Team Stats Perform FCS All-American (2025), Second-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2025)

Scouting Report:

Daniel Sobkowicz is a wide receiver with very good size in a smooth athletic frame, with outstanding body control and route-running ability. His twitchy release and quickness are immediately evident when running routes.

He mixes release packages, sets up corners, and stems and stacks to win leverage. He has an advanced route tree and can run any route. He excels on the short and intermediate routes, using body control to decelerate at the top, sink into his frame, and redirect with ease.

He has a very good change of direction when running routes and a good understanding of timing versus zone and man coverages. He utilizes an early burst to shrink off coverage cushion; however, his top-end speed and acceleration limit consistent separation on deeper routes.

His hands are strong, and he does a good job of expanding his catch radius while also showcasing body control to tightrope the sideline and finish catches. After the catch, he is shifty with smart spatial awareness to gain the necessary yardage to move the chains; however, his limited speed hinders his run-after-catch upside.

Sobkowicz is a versatile fit for multiple offensive schemes. He projects as an adequate NFL rotational prospect.

Projection:

Sobkowicz projects as an adequate rotational NFL prospect with potential to be a starting possession receiver. He fits into multiple offensive schemes thanks to his route-running, release package, and reliable hands. His upside is highlighted by being a reliable third-down option and red-zone winner, with quality contested-catch ability.

Strengths:

Size and frame

Diverse release package

Route running

Strong hands

Alignement versatility

Weaknesses:

Long speed

Burst and acceleration

Best Fit: West Coast hybrid or Spread-timing offense



Stylistic Player Comp: Kendrick Bourne

