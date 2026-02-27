2026 NFL Scouting Combine Results: Southeastern Louisiana DL Kaleb Proctor

Southeastern Louisiana defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor hit the field for on-field testing Thursday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of five former FCS players participating in this year's combine.

Proctor is currently the No. 4 overall FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl after putting together an All-American season for the Lions, finishing with 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

Proctor had one of the best performances of Day 1, ranking among the top defensive tackle performers in almost every athletic measure. He posted the second-fastest 40-yard dash at 4.79 seconds and the second-fastest 20-yard shuttle at 4.71 seconds.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Proctor reached a top speed of 20.95 mph in the 40-yard dash, which is tied for the second-fastest top speed for a defensive tackle since 2023. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.51 ranks 101st out of 2,046 defensive tackles since 1987.

Proctor also earned an estimated athleticism score of 83, ranking 4th among defensive tackles at the NFL Combine. He also had an impressive performance in on-field drills, further showing his athleticism compared to other defensive tackles in the class.

The defensive tackles will bench press tomorrow morning before departing Indianapolis. Proctor's results will be updated after official bench press numbers are posted.

Below are Proctor's official testing results from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Kaleb Proctor (Southeastern Louisiana, DL)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 291 lbs

Arm Length: 33"

Hand: 9 1/2"

40-Yard Dash: 4.79 seconds (No. 2)

10-Yard Split: 1.69 seconds (T-No. 2)

Vertical Jump: 33" (No. 5)

Broad Jump: 9'5" (No. 4)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.71 seconds (No. 2)

Bench Press: TBA

Athleticism Score: 83 (No. 4)

Below are highlights and reactions from Proctor's performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Nice run for Kaleb Proctor on his first try at the NFL Combine#LionUp | #TheStandard pic.twitter.com/NhwaC8hKNv — Southeastern Football (@LionUpFootball) February 26, 2026

Defensive tackles Kaleb Proctor (20.95 mph) and Gracen Halton (20.92 mph) recorded two of the five fastest 40-yard dash top speeds among DTs over the last four years.



The three fastest DTs by top speed (Kancey, Stills, Fiske) have all started over 20 games in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/1M5kjRkEBP — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 26, 2026

Kaleb Proctor is forcing a wholeeee lot of teams to rewatch the tape. Excellent day for the Southeastern Louisiana product.



(via @MathBomb) pic.twitter.com/oCjG175blT — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 26, 2026

Former @TheStateofSLU DT Kaleb Proctor holding court and repping for #FCS prospects. Could be an interestingly depth piece with the #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/oEfINChvRe — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) February 25, 2026

