2026 NFL Scouting Combine Results: Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings

Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings hit the field for on-field testing Friday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of five former FCS players participating in this year's combine.

Demmings is currently the No. 3 overall FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He earned an invite to the 2026 Senior Bowl after his All-American senior season, in which he finished with 18 tackles, four interceptions, and five pass breakups.

He ended his college career as Stephen F. Austin's all-time leader in passes defended with 35 over four seasons with the Lumberjacks. Demmings has a chance to become the first SFA defensive back to be drafted since Terrance Shaw in 1995.

Demmings established himself as a top performer among cornerbacks, finishing Top 5 in every athletic testing drill he participated in. He also turned heads with his fluidity and quickness in on-field testing. He posted the second-best vertical and broad jump among cornerbacks, while finishing with the 5th-fastest 40-yard dash at 4.41 seconds.

Demmings earned an estimated athleticism score of 88, ranking 1st among cornerbacks at the NFL Combine. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.97 ranks 10th out of 2,779 cornerbacks from 1987 to 2026.

The cornerbacks will bench press tomorrow morning before departing Indianapolis. Demmings' results will be updated after official bench press numbers are posted, if he decides to participate.

Below are Demmings' official testing results from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Below are highlights and reactions from Demmings' performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Charles Demmings is making some noise 📈



💥4.41 40-yd dash

💥42” vertical (No. 2 among CBs)

💥11’0” broad jump (No. 2)



📹@NFL@freecharlieee | @SFA_Football pic.twitter.com/4XF5yxFvhS — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) February 27, 2026

Charles Demmings Box Drillpic.twitter.com/WsoLXjibQQ — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) February 27, 2026

Charles Demmings Back Pedal and Transition Drillpic.twitter.com/Cr2abYEqa7 — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) February 27, 2026

Charles Demmings is a CB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 10 out of 2779 CB from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, splits projected.https://t.co/8Q1ctaQeeI pic.twitter.com/AhQ4QOUpTT — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 27, 2026

SFA’s Charles Demmings with a 4.42 40-yard dash. Really good time for the CB, who also posted impressive marks in the vertical and broad jumps. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/RE2R59uuTk — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) February 27, 2026

2026 NFL Combine Measurements: Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin, CB)



Height: 6'1"

Weight: 193

Arm Length: 32"

Hand Size: 10 1/8" pic.twitter.com/7C4COR60CJ — Zach McKinnell (@zachmckinnell) February 27, 2026

NFL Draft Combine WINNERS among cornerbacks:



Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Chris Johnson, SDSU

Tacario Davis, Washington

Ephesians Prysock, Washington

Avieon Terrell, Clemson

D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Julian Neal, Arkansas

Toriano Pride Jr., Missouri

Daylen Everette, Georgia pic.twitter.com/MCHxs6dLxH — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 27, 2026

CB winners at the Combine:



• D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

• Avieon Terrell, Clemson

• Chris Johnson, San Diego State

• Colton Hood, Tennessee

• Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

• Jadon Canady, Oregon

• Toriano Pride Jr., Mizzou pic.twitter.com/n3BTWHdD28 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 27, 2026

When talking to Stephen F Austin CB Charles Demmings, he mentioned that wide receivers don’t run the same route every week.



I asked him about that and his ability to flip his hips during the NFL Combine: pic.twitter.com/R94bH35QGE — Kevin Fielder 🇫🇮 (@TheKevinFielder) February 26, 2026

