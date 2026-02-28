2026 NFL Scouting Combine Results: Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings
In this story:
Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings hit the field for on-field testing Friday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of five former FCS players participating in this year's combine.
Demmings is currently the No. 3 overall FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He earned an invite to the 2026 Senior Bowl after his All-American senior season, in which he finished with 18 tackles, four interceptions, and five pass breakups.
He ended his college career as Stephen F. Austin's all-time leader in passes defended with 35 over four seasons with the Lumberjacks. Demmings has a chance to become the first SFA defensive back to be drafted since Terrance Shaw in 1995.
Demmings established himself as a top performer among cornerbacks, finishing Top 5 in every athletic testing drill he participated in. He also turned heads with his fluidity and quickness in on-field testing. He posted the second-best vertical and broad jump among cornerbacks, while finishing with the 5th-fastest 40-yard dash at 4.41 seconds.
Demmings earned an estimated athleticism score of 88, ranking 1st among cornerbacks at the NFL Combine. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.97 ranks 10th out of 2,779 cornerbacks from 1987 to 2026.
The cornerbacks will bench press tomorrow morning before departing Indianapolis. Demmings' results will be updated after official bench press numbers are posted, if he decides to participate.
Below are Demmings' official testing results from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.
Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin, CB)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 193 lbs
Arm Length: 32"
Hand: 10 1/8"
40-Yard Dash: 4.41 seconds (T-No. 5)
10-Yard Split: 1.55 seconds (T-No. 5)
Vertical Jump: 42" (T-No. 2)
Broad Jump: 11'0" (T-No. 2)
3-Cone Drill: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
Athleticism Score: 88 (No. 1)
Below are highlights and reactions from Demmings' performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.
2026 NFL Combine Schedule
- Thursday, Feb. 26: Defensive Line, Specialists, & Linebackers
- Friday, Feb. 27: Defensive Backs, Tight Ends
- Saturday, Feb. 28: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, & Running Backs
- Sunday, Feb. 29: Offensive Line
FCS Players At The 2026 NFL Combine
- North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance
- Incarnate Word wide receiver Jalen Walthall
- Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor
- Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings
- North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell