Deion Sanders Shares Initial Thoughts On North Dakota State Matchup
North Dakota State's Week 1 trip to Colorado is one of the most anticipated FCS vs. FBS matchups of the 2024 college football season. The Buffaloes are only an 8.5-point favorite over the Bison, and many experts have predicted a potential upset on Aug. 29.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was asked about the Bison by reporters at Big 12 media days on Wednesday. Sanders praised the Bison while also calling out athletic director Rick George for scheduling the game in 2016.
"They're good, they're really darn good," Sanders said. "And I'm mad at Rick (George) right now for putting them on the schedule to open up with them. Can you give me a layup?
"Those guys are wonderful. Their staff has always been amongst the best," Sanders continued. "They don't make many mistakes. They're accustomed to winning. They don't give a darn about being at home or on the road. That does not faze them whatsoever. It's going to be a phenomenal game."
North Dakota State has a history of upsetting FBS opponents, including a massive upset over No. 13 Iowa in 2016. The Bison are 9-4 all-time against FBS opponents and have won six of their last seven games against FBS competition.
North Dakota State enters the 2024 season as one of the favorites to win the FCS National Championship. The Bison return 14 starters, led by All-Conference quarterback Cam Miller and All-American safety Cole Wisniewski.
Colorado's biggest weakness was offensive line as quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked over 50 times last season. The Buffaloes reloaded on the line of scrimmage, but will face a difficult matchup against an experienced Bison defensive front. All-Conference defensive end Dylan Hendricks and All-American defensive tackle Eli Mostaert both return next season for the Bison.
Colorado will pay North Dakota State $700,000 for the Week 1 matchup in Boulder. Kickoff is scheduled for Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.