FCS Football Front Page: SIU QB DJ Williams Sidelined With Injury + 3-Star Safety Commits To Montana State
The FCS Football Front Page delivers the biggest and most important storylines across the FCS.
Throughout the week, we will bring you the top stories from around the country regarding FCS football. From coaching changes to recruiting updates, and everything in between the FCS Front Page has you covered.
Southern Illinois QB DJ Williams Sidelined With Hand Injury
Southern Illinois received unfortunate news this week as quarterback DJ Williams will miss significant time with a hand injury. Head coach Nick Hill announced this week that Williams will undergo surgery and will not be available for the foreseeable future.
Williams has been spectacular this season, leading the Salukis to a 2-1 record in his first three starts. He had his best performance in a huge win over No. 12 Incarnate Word, leading the Salukis with 380 total yards and three touchdowns. Over the first three games, Williams recorded 571 passing yards, 242 rushing yards, and eight total touchdowns.
Hunter Simmons will make his first career start against No. 21 SEMO this weekend. He played in five games last season, completing 18-of-35 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown. He signed with the Salukis after an accomplished high school career, where he was named The Southern Illinoisan Football Player of the Year in 2020.
3-Star Safety Xavier Ahrens Commits To Montana State
Three-star safety Xavier Ahrens announced his commitment to Montana State. He committed to the Bobcats over offers from Colorado State, Idaho, Nevada, and Portland State. Ahrens projects as a linebacker for the Bobcats but has the athleticism to play multiple positions at the next level.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety is from Curtis Senior High School in University Place, Washington. He is the No. 165 athlete in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports. He ranks as the No. 7 ATH and No. 20 prospect in Washington.
Ahrens earned first-team All-League honors as a defensive back and second-team honors as a wide receiver. He posted 60 receptions for 893 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns last season. On defense, he recorded 67 total tackles and four interceptions. He is the eighth three-star commitment for the Bobcats in the 2025 class.
More FCS Football News
Week 4 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
Behind The Numbers: Week 3 FCS Football Review
FCS Football Top 25: Zach McKinnell's Week 4 Ballot
FCS Football Recap: Week 3 Takeaways
Follow all of FCS Football Central's coverage throughout the season on X, Facebook, and YouTube.