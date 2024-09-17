Week 4 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
Below are the biggest games of the Week 4 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.
Week 4 FCS Football Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 21
No. 5 Villanova at Maryland (11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network)
Rhode Island at Long Island (11 a.m. CT, TBA)
Stetson at Harvard (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Princeton at Lehigh (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 18 Lafayette at Columbia (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Brown at Georgetown (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Fordham at Dartmouth (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Cornell at Colgate (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Norfolk State at VMI (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Towson at No. 2 North Dakota State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
San Diego at No. 10 North Dakota (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Drake at No. 6 South Dakota (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Yale at Holy Cross (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech (1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Bryant at New Hampshire (2 p.m. CT, FloSports)
No. 24 Western Carolina at No. 9 Montana (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Mercyhurst at No. 3 Montana State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Youngstown State at Pittsburgh (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Howard at Hampton (3 p.m. CT, TBA)
Mississippi Valley State at Nicholls (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Stony Brook at Campbell (4 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Penn at Delaware (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)
ETSU at Elon (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Richmond at Delaware State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Furman at No. 12 William & Mary (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Morehead State at Eastern Kentucky (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Southern Utah at Idaho State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
The Citadel at No. 14 Mercer (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 Central Arkansas at UAPB (6 p.m. CT, TBA)
Alabama A&M at Austin Peay (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Illinois at No. 17 Illinois State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Missouri State at UT Martin (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 1 South Dakota State at Southeastern Louisiana (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 21 SEMO at No. 7 Southern Illinois (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Florida A&M at Troy (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Jackson State at Grambling State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Northern Arizona at No. 15 Incarnate Word (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Southern at Prairie View A&M (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Texas Southern at No. 22 Lamar (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 11 Sacramento State at Texas A&M-Commerce (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Weber State at Northwestern State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 16 Tarleton State at North Alabama (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Alcorn State at McNeese (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 4 Idaho at No. 19 Abilene Christian (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Northern Colorado at Stephen F. Austin (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Utah Tech at No. 13 UC Davis (9 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 25 Northern Iowa at Hawai'i (10:59 p.m. CT, TBA)
