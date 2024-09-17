Fcs Football Central

Week 4 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Zachary McKinnell

Montana Athletics
Below are the biggest games of the Week 4 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.

Week 4 FCS Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 21
No. 5 Villanova at Maryland (11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network)

Rhode Island at Long Island (11 a.m. CT, TBA)

Stetson at Harvard (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

Princeton at Lehigh (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 18 Lafayette at Columbia (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)

Brown at Georgetown (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Fordham at Dartmouth (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Cornell at Colgate (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Norfolk State at VMI (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Towson at No. 2 North Dakota State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

San Diego at No. 10 North Dakota (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Drake at No. 6 South Dakota (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Yale at Holy Cross (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech (1:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Bryant at New Hampshire (2 p.m. CT, FloSports)

No. 24 Western Carolina at No. 9 Montana (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Mercyhurst at No. 3 Montana State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Youngstown State at Pittsburgh (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Howard at Hampton (3 p.m. CT, TBA)

Mississippi Valley State at Nicholls (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Stony Brook at Campbell (4 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Penn at Delaware (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)

ETSU at Elon (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Richmond at Delaware State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Furman at No. 12 William & Mary (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)

Morehead State at Eastern Kentucky (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Southern Utah at Idaho State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

The Citadel at No. 14 Mercer (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 8 Central Arkansas at UAPB (6 p.m. CT, TBA)

Alabama A&M at Austin Peay (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Illinois at No. 17 Illinois State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Missouri State at UT Martin (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 1 South Dakota State at Southeastern Louisiana (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 21 SEMO at No. 7 Southern Illinois (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Florida A&M at Troy (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Jackson State at Grambling State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Northern Arizona at No. 15 Incarnate Word (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Southern at Prairie View A&M (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Texas Southern at No. 22 Lamar (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 11 Sacramento State at Texas A&M-Commerce (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Weber State at Northwestern State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 16 Tarleton State at North Alabama (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Alcorn State at McNeese (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 4 Idaho at No. 19 Abilene Christian (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Northern Colorado at Stephen F. Austin (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

Utah Tech at No. 13 UC Davis (9 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 25 Northern Iowa at Hawai'i (10:59 p.m. CT, TBA)

