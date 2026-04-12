FCS Football Recruiting Roundup: Top 2027 Recruits Receive Offers At SDSU & North Dakota Junior Days

Welcome to another edition of the FCS Football Central Recruiting Roundup.

As spring practice winds down, recruits are still continuing to get on campus to visit schools and meet with their coaching staff. I caught up with some of the latest prospects who received an offer from an FCS program after their visit.

Jayden Evans | 2027 | CB/WR | 6'0" 170 lbs | Palatine High School, Palatine, IL

Evans was at South Dakota State yesterday for their Junior Day when he picked up an offer from the Jackrabbits after speaking and meeting with head coach Dan Jackson.

“I had a great talk with Coach Jackson, who is a really down-to-earth guy. We talked about the possibilities I would have here at SDSU. The visit was special, and it was great connecting with the coaches there as well as seeing the facility,” Evans said. “I’m not gonna lie, my recruiting started slow, but recently, it’s been crazy. I learned to stay patient and be grateful for all the opportunities I’m getting.”

North Dakota State, Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Iowa State, and Kansas State are some other schools he has been in contact with. He has a few more visits planned, with Northwestern being the most anticipated.

“I have a few more visits coming up, and one of them is Northwestern, which I’m excited to see. I’m really blessed to hear from all the coaches so far, and pumped to see where I end up. Thanks to God, my family, and Palatine High School,” Evans said.

He also has offers from North Dakota State, Illinois State, Western Illinois, and Northern Iowa. Last season, he had 779 all-purpose yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions for the Pirates.

After a great junior day, I’m excited to announce my 7th official D1 offer from @GoJacksFB!! Thank you Coaches @CoachBooDOG @dyshawn_gales5 @CoachDtjackson for a good time! #agtg pic.twitter.com/kh8wjHeL7h — Jayden Evans (@JaydenEvans005) April 11, 2026

Jason Wooden | 2027 | WR | 6'2" 200 lbs | Emerson High School | McKinney, TX

Wooden picked up his latest offer from North Dakota when he was there for their Junior Day and met with the Fighting Hawks head coach Eric Schmidt.

“Coach Maye (Wide receivers coach K.J. Maye) made the initial offer when he came to visit me at my school in March. I flew in this weekend for the North Dakota Junior Day, and Coach Schmidt met with my father and me in his office when he made the official offer. The visit was great! The facilities are amazing, and the staff made me feel like I was a part of the family,” Wooden said.

“My recruitment is going well, as I currently have three Division I offers from Air Force, Dartmouth, and UND, plus two Division II offers from Arkansas–Monticello and Tuskegee.”

Some other schools he is hearing from are Cornell, Yale, Richmond, Georgetown, Tarleton State, Furman, Prairie View A&M, North Texas, and Sam Houston State. He will be visiting Prairie View A&M on April 17th. and has an official visit to Air Force on June 12. Last season, he hauled in 25 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown for the Mavericks.

Raymond Preston Lagat | 2027 | WR | 6'2" 185 lbs | Graham-Kapowsin High School, Graham, WA

Lagat received his first Division I offer on Saturday after he was at Eastern Washington and met with Eagles head coach Aaron Best.

“I was talking with Coach Best, and basically just in the middle of the conversation, he randomly told me I would be getting offered it, and it was a surreal feeling for sure! I got the chance to ask a lot of questions, and he answered them all with every bit of information I was looking for and more,” Lagat said.

“The visit was great! The coaches and players had great energy that you just wanna feed off of. Everyone was extremely competitive during practice, and after watching it, every coach I talked to was full of knowledge, and you could just tell they were great people for sure.”

He has been hearing from Montana, Idaho, Idaho State, Portland State, Montana State, Cornell, and Columbia. Last season, he finished with 32 tackles and 10 pass breakups for the Eagles.

After an amazing visit and conversation with @CoachBestEWU I am beyond blessed and grateful to announce that I have received my first D1 offer to @EWUFootball AGTG!! pic.twitter.com/VQQnPWXA1r — Raymond Preston Lagat (@PrestonLagat_) April 11, 2026

Tyler McConnell | 2027 | ATH | 6'5" 205 lbs | Pinckneyville High School | Pinckneyville, IL

McConnell also received his first offer on Saturday when he was at Illinois State and met with special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Kye Stewart.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Stewart, who told me about the offer and about some of the top majors at their school, and that they want players who are committed to what they’re doing and willing to put in the work. The visit was great, they have a nice facility, and they recently got a new indoor practice field, which they said really helped their deep playoff run,” McConnell said.

“My recruitment is going great, and really has started to pick up after this first offer. I have another visit coming up for Southern Illinois next Friday, which I’m looking forward to.”

He is also a standout basketball player for the Panthers who averaged 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.

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