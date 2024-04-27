2024 NFL Draft: South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis Selected By New York Jets In Fifth Round
South Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis was selected by the New York Jets with the 173rd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot, 218-pounder played in 46 career games for the Jackrabbits. He recorded 4,548 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns over his four seasons. He helped lead the Jackrabbits to back-to-back FCS National Championships.
Davis earned FCS All-American honors in back-to-back seasons and was named the MVFC co-Offensive Player of the Year. He also earned Freshman and Sophomore All-American honors from HERO Sports.
Davis is the 35th former Jackrabbit to be selected in the NFL Draft. He joins offensive lineman Mason McCormick as South Dakota State players to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. It is the second time in the past three seasons that South Dakota State has had multiple selections in the NFL Draft.
Davis is the second running back to be selected by New York in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Jets drafted Wisconsin's Braelon Allen in the fourth round.