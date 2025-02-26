Top 10 MVFC Offenses & Defenses Of The Frisco Era
As we continue to analyze the top teams of the Frisco Era (2010-24), we shift our attention to individual conferences.
Utilizing yards per play (YPP), we take a look at the best offenses and defenses of the Frisco Era in the MVFC. YPP measures how effective a team is on a play-to-play basis and allows us to remove any tempo-created bias, which can be found in other statistics. Due to the unique format of the season, we excluded the shortened spring 2021 season.
Below are the Top 10 MVFC offenses and defense of the Frisco Era.
Top 10 MVFC Offenses Of The Frisco Era
10. 2022 Northern Iowa (6-5) : 6.86 YPP
The Panthers averaged 33 points and 444.9 yards per game but missed the playoffs after losing three conference games by less than three points. Quarterback Theo Day led the Panthers with 3,121 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. Dom Williams and Vance McShane combined for over 1,400 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.
9. 2021 South Dakota State (11-4) : 6.90 YPP
The Jackrabbits averaged 36.1 points and 441.3 yards per game, making a run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. Running back Pierre Strong Jr. led the offense with 1,686 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Jaxon Janke posted 1,176 receiving yards, while tight end Ticker Kraft had an outstanding season with 773 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
8. 2014 Illinois State (13-2) : 6.91 YPP
The Redbirds averaged 38.3 points and 466.3 yards per game, making a run to the FCS National Championship game. Running back Marshaun Coprich had a historic season, posting 2,274 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. Cameron Meredith and Lechein Neblett both surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark, combining for 17 touchdowns. Quarterback Tre Robertson recorded 3,221 passing yards, 1,035 rushing yards, and 41 total touchdowns.
7. 2021 North Dakota State (14-1) : 6.92 YPP
The Bison averaged 34.1 points and 431.5 yards per game, defeating Montana State in the FCS National Championship. Cam Miller stepped into the QB1 role, posting 1,444 passing yards, 280 rushing yards, and 18 total touchdowns. TaMerik Williams and Hunter Luepke combined for over 1,200 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns. Wide receiver Christian Watson led the Bison with 801 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
6. 2023 North Dakota State (11-4) : 6.98 YPP
The Bison made a run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs, averaging 38.1 points and 435.9 yards per game. Quarterback Cam Miller led the Bison with 2,688 passing yards, 629 rushing yards, and 32 total touchdowns. Eli Green and Zach Mathis combined for over 1,500 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. TaMerik Williams led the offense with 767 rushing yards, while backup quarterback Cole Payton posted 13 rushing touchdowns.
5. 2019 North Dakota State (16-0) : 7.34 YPP
The Bison defeated James Madison in the FCS National Championship, averaging 37.3 points and 469.5 yards per game. Quarterback Trey Lance had a historic season, posting 2,786 passing yards, 1,100 rushing yards, and 42 total touchdowns. Wide receiver Christian Watson led the offense with 732 receiving yards and averaged over 21 yards per reception. The Bison scored 40 or more points in seven of their 16 games.
4. 2018 North Dakota State (15-0) : 7.37 YPP
The Bison defeated Eastern Washington in the FCS National Championship, averaging 41.5 points and 471.7 yards per game. Five players surpassed 500 rushing yards, led by Bruce Anderson (924) and Lance Dunn (880). Quarterback Easton Stick posted 2,752 passing yards, 677 rushing yards, and 45 total touchdowns. Darrius Shepherd led the Bison with 1,065 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
3. 2024 South Dakota (11-3) : 7.44 YPP
The Coyotes made a run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs, averaging 35.8 points and 436.9 yards per game. Charles Pierre Jr. and Travis Theis combined for over 2,300 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns. The Coyotes scored 40 or more points in eight of their 14 games, including five of their first six games. Quarterback Aidan Bouman recorded 2,959 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns, completing 68.6% of his passes.
2. 2018 South Dakota State (10-3) : 7.65 YPP
The Jackrabbits averaged 42.5 points and 480.5 yards per game, making a run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. Quarterback Taryn Christion recorded 3,020 passing yards and 38 total touchdowns. His No. 1 target, Cade Johnson, led the Jackrabbits with 1,332 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. In one of the most dominant performances in FCS history, the Jackrabbits recorded 926 total yards and averaged 16.2 yards per play, defeating UAPB 90-6 in Week 2.
1. 2023 South Dakota State (15-0) : 7.88 YPP
The 2023 South Dakota State offense holds the title for the best MVFC offense in the Frisco Era. The Jackrabbits averaged 37.3 points and 449.9 yards per game, defeating Montana in the FCS National Championship. Quarterback Mark Gronowski won the Walter Payton Award, posting 3,058 passing yards, 402 rushing yards, and 37 total touchdowns. Running back Isaiah Davis led the Jackrabbits with 1,578 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
Top 10 MVFC Defenses Of The Frisco Era
10. 2019 North Dakota State (16-0) : 4.53 YPP Allowed
The Bison held opponents to 12.3 points and 274.7 yards per game, defeating James Madison in the FCS National Championship. Derrek Tuszka led the Bison with 19 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks, while Spencer Waege contributed 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Defensive back Michael Tutsie had a dominant season, posting 105 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and seven interceptions. The Bison held 13 of their 16 opponents under 20 points, including five teams under 10 points.
9. 2018 Illinois State (6-5) : 4.51 YPP Allowed
The Redbirds lost four of their five games by 10 points or less but held opponents to 20 points and 309.8 yards per game. Defensive back Luther Kirk led the Redbirds with five interceptions, while Devin Taylor posted three interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Illinois State defeated Colorado State, holding the Rams to 19 points in a huge FBS upset.
T7. 2021 Northern Iowa (6-6) : 4.44 YPP Allowed
The Panthers lost four games by 10 points or less but held opponents to 18 points and 305.3 yards per game. Defensive back Benny Sapp III led a secondary that limited opponents to 10 passing touchdowns while forcing 14 interceptions. Jared Brinkman led the Panthers with 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks, while Tim Butcher posted 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
T7. 2023 South Dakota State (15-0) : 4.44 YPP Allowed
The Jackrabbits held opponents to 9.3 points and 257.2 yards per game, defeating Montana in the FCS National Championship. Linebacker Jason Freeman led the Jackrabbits with 105 tackles, while Isaiah Stalbird and Adam Bock added 145 combined tackles and nine tackles for loss. Safety Tucker Large had a breakout season, posting 49 tackles, four interceptions, and nine pass breakups. The Jackrabbits held 13 of their 15 opponents under 20 points, including three shutout victories.
6. 2021 North Dakota State (14-1) : 4.43 YPP Allowed
The Bison defeated Montana State in the FCS National Championship, holding opponents to 11.1 points and 264.7 yards per game. Brayden Thomas led the Bison with 14.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks, while Eli Mostaert added 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Safety Dawson Weber led the secondary with four interceptions, helping the Bison hold opponents to only 177 passing yards per game.
5. 2019 Northern Iowa (10-5) : 4.42 YPP Allowed
The Panthers held opponents to 17.7 points and 297.7 yards per game, making a run to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. Elerson Smith led the Panthers with 21.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, while Jared Brinkman posted 14.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Linebacker Bryce Flater led the defense with 143 tackles and eight tackles for loss. The Panthers held 10 opponents under 20 points, including an impressive postseason win over South Dakota State.
4. 2012 South Dakota State (9-4) : 4.39 YPP Allowed
The Jackrabbits held opponents to 16.4 points and 305.3 yards per game, making a run to the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Linebackers T.J. Lally and Ross Shafrath combined for 257 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, and four interceptions. Defensive lineman Doug Peete led the Jackrabbits with 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. The Jackrabbits held six opponents to 10 points or fewer while holding every FCS opponent under 30 points.
3. 2012 North Dakota State (14-1) : 4.32 YPP Allowed
The Bison defeated Sam Houston State in the FCS National Championship, holding opponents to 11.5 points and 234.5 yards per game. Four players posted 10 or more tackles for loss, led by Cole Jirik (13.5) and Kyle Emanuel (12). Grant Olson led the Bison with 148 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. The Bison held seven of their 15 opponents to 10 points or less, including two shutout victories.
2. 2013 North Dakota State (15-0) : 4.22 YPP Allowed
North Dakota State defeated Towson in the FCS National Championship, holding opponents to 11.3 points and 255.9 yards per game. Christian Dudzik led the Bison with six interceptions, while CJ Smith and Marcus Williams posted six combined interceptions. Defensive end Kyle Emanuel posted 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. The Bison allowed 10 or fewer points in nine games and defeated Kansas State in a massive FBS upset.
1. 2017 North Dakota State (14-1) : 4.11 YPP Allowed
North Dakota State defeated James Madison in the FCS National Championship, holding opponents to 11.6 points and 237.4 yards per game. The Bison defense recorded 102 tackles for loss and 41 sacks, led by Jabril Cox with 13 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Defensive back Tre Dempsey led the defense with six interceptions, while James Hendricks and Robbie Grimsley added another four interceptions each. The Bison held 13 opponents to less than 20 points while holding six to 10 points or fewer.
