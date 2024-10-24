Week 9 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
Below are the biggest games of the Week 9 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.
Week 9 FCS Football Schedule
Friday, Oct. 25
Yale at Penn (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
Saturday, Oct. 26
No. 18 Richmond at Bryant (11 a.m. CT, FloSports)
Cornell at Brown (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Central Connecticut State at Long Island (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Maine at No. 15 Rhode Island (Noon CT, FloSports)
Duquesne at Stonehill (Noon CT, NEC Front Row)
Butler at Davidson (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Towson at Monmouth (Noon CT, FloSports)
No. 22 Dartmouth at Columbia (12:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Holy Cross at Lafayette (12:30 p.m. CT, LSN)
Elon at Hampton (1 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Southern Utah at West Georgia (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 23 ETSU at Wofford (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Samford at The Citadel (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Bucknell at Georgetown (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 1 North Dakota State at Murray State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Saint Francis at Robert Morris (1 p.m. CT, NEC Front Row)
Western Illinois at Lindenwood (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman (2 p.m. CT, HBCU GO)
Princeton at Harvard (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 9 Montana at Northern Colorado (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Gardner-Webb at No. 6 SEMO (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Illinois at UT Martin (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
UAlbany at Delaware (2 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Utah Tech at Eastern Kentucky (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Texas A&M-Commerce at Prairie View A&M (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Lamar at Northwestern State (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Morgan State at No. 20 North Carolina Central (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Alabama State vs Alabama A&M (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
No. 24 Western Carolina at No. 14 Mercer (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 16 William & Mary at Stony Brook (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Delaware State at South Carolina State (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
New Hampshire at No. 13 Villanova (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Wagner at UMass (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
McNeese at Nicholls (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 Tarleton State at Austin Peay (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
North Carolina A&T at Campbell (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
VMI at No. 19 Chattanooga (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Missouri State at Northern Iowa (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
North Alabama at No. 12 Central Arkansas (4 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 7 North Dakota at Youngstown State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Sacramento State at Idaho State (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Houston Christian at Stephen F. Austin (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 10 Incarnate Word at Southeastern Louisiana (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Southern at Florida A&M (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 4 South Dakota at No. 3 South Dakota State (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
Eastern Washington at No. 11 Idaho (8 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
