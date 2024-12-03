McKinnell: Official Ballot For The 2024 Walter Payton Award
Stats Perform announced the finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the national offensive player of the year in FCS football.
North Dakota State's Cam Miller, Montana State's Tommy Mellott, and Southern Utah's Targhee Lambson will attend the FCS National Awards Banquet as the top three finalists for the Walter Payton Award.
I am honored to represent FCS Football Central as one of the 56 voters for these prestigious awards and the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll. As I have over the past few seasons, I post my Top 25 ballot each week and will continue that transparency with my award ballot.
Each voter is asked to rank their top five players from the list of finalists with the No. 1 being their top choice for the award. The winner of the 2024 Walter Payton Award will be announced at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.
Below is my official ballot for the 2024 Walter Payton Award.
Eastern Washington's Efton Chism III entered this season as one of the most accomplished wide receivers in program history. Chism put an exclamation mark on his historic career, leading the nation in receiving yards (1,311) and receiving yards per game (109.3). He ranked No. 3 nationally with 13 receiving touchdowns, posting two or more touchdowns in three games this season. Chism finished the season as the highest-graded wide receiver in the FCS, posting a 91.8 PFF grade.
Southern Utah's Targhee Lambson was one of the breakout stars of the 2024 college football season. He led the nation in rushing yards (1,922) and rushing yards per game (160.1), finishing only 78 yards away from a 2,00-yard season. Lambson posted 100 or more rushing yards in all but one game, while recording two or more touchdowns in nine games this season. He also ranked No. 2 nationally in rushing touchdowns (23), tying the single-season program record. Lambson was the highest-graded running back at the FCS level, finishing No. 2 among all Division I running backs.
UC Davis running back Lan Larison established himself as the most versatile athlete at the FCS level. He led the nation in all-purpose yards (2,132) and all-purpose yards per game (177.7). Larison led all running backs in receiving yards (755) and receiving touchdowns (6), while ranking fifth in rushing yards (1,321). Larison finished with the fourth-highest receiving grade in the FCS, while ranking No. 15 in offensive grade among running backs.
After battling injuries the past two seasons, Mellott had the best season of his career and led the Bobcats to an undefeated regular season. He was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year after ranking No. 3 nationally in passing efficiency. Mellott finished the season as the highest-graded quarterback at the Division I level, while leading all FCS quarterbacks in rushing grade. He ranked fourth among FCS quarterback with 11 rushing touchdowns.
North Dakota State's Cam Miller entered the season as one of the most highly-touted quarterbacks in the nation. He led the nation in passing efficiency and ranked No. 2 nationally in completion percentage (74.2%). He led all FCS quarterbacks with a 91.4 PFF passing grade, ranking No. 2 nationally in overall offensive grade. The senior had his Walter Payton moment in a victory over South Dakota State, leading the Bison on a 10-play, 92-yard game-winning drive, capped by a 20-yard touchdown pass to RaJa Nelson. His performances against Colorado, ETSU, Illinois State, and Missouri State highlighted his ability to shine in the biggest moments this season.