2025 Patriot League Football Preview
The Patriot League has thrived throughout college football's realignment madness, adding multiple top contenders from the CAA. While William & Mary and Villanova will not join the conference until next season, Richmond is primed to be a top contender for the league crown in its first season.
Will Holy Cross win a share of the conference for the 7th consecutive season? How will Richmond alter the race for the conference title? Can Lehigh make back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since 2016-17? Is Bucknell primed to be the dark horse of the conference behind quarterback Ralph Rucker IV?
Players who played over 200 snaps last season were counted as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for starters who suffered season-ending injuries, who would have been major contributors if they were healthy. Snap counts were collected using data from Pro Football Focus.
Below is the full preview of the Patriot League ahead of the 2025 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish.
Bucknell
2024 Record: 6-6 (4-2 Patriot League)
Offensive YPP: 67th
Defensive YPP: 90th
Projected SOS: 86th
Key Returners:
- Ralph Rucker IV (QB): 67.2% comp, 2,826 passing yards, 25 passing TDs, 7 INTs, 4 rushing TDs
- Tariq Thomas (RB): 166 carries, 783 rushing yards, 4.7 YPC, 4 rushing TDs
- Josh Gary (WR): 52 receptions, 620 receiving yards, 11.9 YPC, 4 receiving TDs
- Nick Hoying (S): 91 tackles, 7 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT
- Aaron Davis (CB): 33 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 INTs, 6 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (4)
- TE (1)
- OL (5)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (1)
- S (2)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Jaiden Spearman (Louisville, DB)
- Christopher Dietrich (Temple, QB)
- Cesar Carrasco (Liberty, WR)
- Andrew Erby Jr. (Ohio, OL)
Colgate
2024 Record: 2-10 (1-5 Patriot League)
Offensive YPP: 88th
Defensive YPP: 109th
Projected SOS: 60th
Key Returners:
- Treyvhon Saunders (WR): 88 receptions, 831 receiving yards, 9.4 YPC, 2 receiving TDs
- Brady Hutchison (WR): 44 receptions, 540 receiving yards, 12.3 YPC, 5 receiving TDs
- Tymir Wynn (CB): 46 tackles, 3 INTs, 7 PBUs
- Dane Picariello (DE): 71 tackles, 8 TFLs, 3.5 sacks
- Josh Stinespring (S): 45 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (5)
- TE (1)
- OL (3)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (3)
- LB (0)
- S (3)
- CB (3)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Connor Phelps (Tulsa, LB)
Fordham
2024 Record: 2-10 (2-4 Patriot League)
Offensive YPP: 124th
Defensive YPP: 79th
Projected SOS: 59th
Key Returners:
- Ricky Gonzalez (WR): 57 carries, 240 rushing yards, 21 receptions, 251 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
- James Conway (LB): 129 tackles, 6 TFLs, 2 PBUs, 2 FFs, 1 FR
* Statistics from the 2023 season, limited to 4 games last season due to injury*
- Alex Kemper (CB): 43 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 10 PBUs, 1 FR
- Sam Buerkle (DT): 41 tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 QBHs
- Boogie Owens (S): 37 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 5 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (0)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (2)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (3)
- S (2)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Alec Hughes (Maryland, WR)
- Gunnar Smith (UCF, QB)
- Justin Federico (Pace, OL)
Georgetown
2024 Record: 5-6 (2-4 Patriot League)
Offensive YPP: 91st
Defensive YPP: 63rd
Projected SOS: 85th
Key Returners:
- Danny Lauter (QB): 61.5% comp, 1,871 passing yards, 11 passing TDs, 10 INTs
- Jimmy Kibble (WR): 46 receptions, 720 receiving yards, 15.6 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
- Bryce Cox (RB): 104 carries, 566 rushing yards, 5.4 YPC, 4 rushing TDs
- GianCarlo Rufo (LB): 91 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 sacks, 3 PBUs, 2 FFs
- Quincy Briggs (CB): 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 8 PBUs, 2 FFs, 1 FR
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (3)
- TE (2)
- OL (5)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (3)
- LB (1)
- S (0)
- CB (2)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Luke Daly (Villanova, WR)
Holy Cross
2024 Record: 6-6 (5-1 Patriot League)
Offensive YPP: 52nd
Defensive YPP: 53rd
Projected SOS: 56th
Key Returners:
- Jayden Clerveaux (RB): 198 carries, 942 rushing yards, 4.8 YPC, 11 rushing TDs
- Max Mosey (WR): 37 receptions, 715 receiving yards, 19.3 YPC, 6 receiving TDs
- Cam Jones (CB): 56 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 9 PBUs
- Cam Santee (DE): 51 tackles, 6 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 4 QBHs, 2 FFs
- Eli Thompson (CB): 29 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 8 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (2)
- WR (1)
- TE (1)
- OL (3)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (3)
- LB (1)
- S (1)
- CB (5)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Ty Curran (Ball State, WR)
- Cal Swanson (Illinois, QB)
- Jayden Joyce (Davidson, OL)
- Billy Molloy (Maryland, OL)
Lafayette
2024 Record: 6-6 (2-4 Patriot League)
Offensive YPP: 72nd
Defensive YPP: 50th
Projected SOS: 70th
Key Returners:
- Dean DeNobile (QB): 65.1% comp, 2,417 passing yards, 14 passing TDs, 12 INTs, 2 rushing TDs
- Elijah Steward (WR): 46 receptions, 635 receiving yards, 13.8 YPC, 1 receiving TD
- Jaylon Joseph (DE): 20 tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 FF
- Xavier Johnson (CB): 17 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs, 1 FR
- Mason Kuehner (WR): 17 receptions, 258 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 200 punt return yards, 1 return TD
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (0)
- WR (3)
- TE (1)
- OL (5)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (1)
- S (0)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Daniel Lipovski (Delaware, QB)
- Payton Greer (Arkansas State, RB)
- Joe Shinko (Bowling Green, DL)
- Zach Zandier (Coastal Carolina, TE)
- Callahan Blair (Vanderbilt, LB)
- Beckham Dee (Penn State, LB)
Lehigh
2024 Record: 9-4 (5-1 Patriot League)
Offensive YPP: 42nd
Defensive YPP: 10th
Projected SOS: 83rd
Key Returners:
- Luke Yoder (RB): 193 carries, 1,014 rushing yards, 5.3 YPC, 10 rushing TDs
- Jaden Green (RB): 143 carries, 777 rushing yards, 5.4 YPC, 10 rushing TDs, 553 kick return yards
- Geoffrey Jamiel (WR): 60 receptions, 768 receiving yards, 12.8 YPC, 8 receiving TDs
- Matt Spatny (DE): 36 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 11.5 sacks, 3 QBHs
- Nick Peltekian (S): 74 tackles, 4 INTs, 1 FR, 1 FF
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (2)
- WR (3)
- TE (1)
- OL (6)
- DT (4)
- EDGE (3)
- LB (3)
- S (4)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Jake Macce (Duke, OL)
- Spencer Dow (Old Dominion, OL)
Richmond
2024 Record: 10-3 (8-0 CAA)
Offensive YPP: 40th
Defensive YPP: 60th
Projected SOS: 77th
Key Returners:
- Kyle Wickersham (QB): 73% comp, 1,405 passing yards, 10 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 402 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs
* Statistics from the 2023 season, limited to 3 games last season due to injury*
- Ja'Vion Griffin (WR): 22 receptions, 315 receiving yards, 14.3 YPC, 1 receiving TD
- Camden Byrd (DE): 45 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 7 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR
- Carter Glassmyer (LB): 67 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 FF, 2 FRs
- Matei Fitz (DT): 37 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 2 FRs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (0)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (3)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (1)
- S (1)
- CB (1)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Tayshaun Burney (Wake Forest, DB)
- Jason Smith II (North Carolina, OL)
- Jaiden Fair (Maryland, WR)
- Aidan Steinfeldt (Marshall, TE)
- JT Sowell (Appalachian State, OL)
Predicted Order of Finish
T1. Lehigh
T1. Richmond
3. Holy Cross
T4. Bucknell
T4. Lafayette
6. Fordham
7. Georgetown
8. Colgate
This appears to be a race between Lehigh and Richmond, which met in the postseason last season. The Mountain Hawks return almost 30 significant contributors, including roughly 17 starters from last year's team. If quarterback Hayden Johnson builds on his solid freshman season, this team could be even better in 2025. Richmond has more question marks, but a solid nucleus surrounds quarterback Kyle Wickersham, who missed most of last season with an injury. There's also head coach Russ Huesman, one of the most successful coaches in the FCS, giving the Spiders a real chance to win the conference in their first season.
Despite the hype surrounding Lehigh and Richmond, how could anyone count out Holy Cross? The Crusaders have won a share of the conference title in six straight seasons and should improve in Year 2 of the Dan Curran era. If the Crusaders can figure out the quarterback position, don't be surprised to see this team back in the playoffs.
I'm high on Bucknell due to the potential of quarterback Ralph Rucker IV, but the defense was a major issue last season. The Bison need to take a significant step forward defensively, which gives me pause about placing them in the top three. Lafayette has some key experience returning along the defensive line and at wide receiver, making them an intriguing team to watch in this race. Keep an eye on Georgetown, which returns 10 offensive starters. The Hoyas could be the ultimate dark horse and shake up the conference race late in the season. - Zach McKinnell
The Patriot League is coming off another season with postseason success, while also adding last season's CAA champions (Richmond). Lehigh upset Richmond in the first round of the FCS Playoffs, and both should be considered top contenders for next season. Lehigh, arguably, has the most returning experience of anyone in the country after having an extremely young team last season. Richmond faces a bigger rebuild, but will be led by experienced quarterback Kyle Wickersham. In a surprising turn of events, these teams will face off in Week 1. The championship race may be decided early.
Holy Cross shouldn't be ignored after winning a share of the conference once again. The only real question is quarterback. The Crusaders lack significant experience after the departure of Joe Pesansky. Bucknell and Lafayette will be the leading dark horses of the conference. Each is led by talented quarterbacks in Ralph Rucker IV and Dean DeNobile. - Timothy Rosario
