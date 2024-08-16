Projecting The Top 25 Most Impactful FCS Transfers In 2024
The NCAA transfer portal has shifted the landscape of college football across every subdivision. A record number of players entered the portal this offseason, including over 1,000 players transferring to FCS programs, and many are expected to play key roles next season.
FCS Football Central aimed to project the most impactful transfer portal additions in the FCS for next season. This ranking is focused on players who are expected to make an immediate impact due to each team's positional needs.
Below are FCS Football Central's most impactful FCS transfers for the 2024 season. Honorable mentions are also listed below.
25. Nate Ewell (South Dakota, LB)
24. Robert McDaniel (Jackson State, DB)
23. Carson Primrose (Rhode Island, DL)
22. Kaleb Lyons (Eastern Illinois, DB)
21. Jayren Fox (Florida A&M, LB)
20. Vai Kaho (Montana, LB)
19. Anthony Chideme-Alfaro (North Dakota State, DB)
18. Andrew Body (Alabama State, QB)
17. Devyn Perkins (Southern Utah, DB)
16. Wande Owens (New Hampshire, DB)
15. Derek Robertson (Monmouth, QB)
14. Corry Thomas (Idaho, DB)
13. Dwayne McGee (Mercer, RB)
12. Khalil Baker (Elon, DB)
11. Mark Bails (Southern Utah, WR)
10. Will Leota (Sacramento State, LB)
Previous Team: Utah Tech
Accolades: 3X All-Conference Selection
Will Leota was a much-needed addition for head coach Andy Thompson and the Sacramento State defense. The Hornets took a step back defensively in 2023 and must replace multiple key starters from last season's unit. Leota gives the Hornets an experienced leader at the linebacker spot, which should bring stability to the position. Leota was a three-time All-Conference selection at Utah Tech. Over three seasons, Leota recorded 213 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and three interceptions for the Trailblazers.
9. Roy Alexander (Incarnate Word, WR)
Previous Team: UAlbany
Career Statistics: 102 receptions, 1,314 receiving yards, 7 receiving TDs
Roy Alexander is one of several wide receivers that Incarnate Word added this offseason. Alexander played over 1,000 career snaps over the past three seasons for the Great Danes. Alexander missed significant time in 2023 due to injury but recorded over 500 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. Alexander gives the Cardinals another dangerous weapon out of the slot. He averaged over 15 yards per reception in his first two seasons.
8. Eddie Robinson (Southern Illinois, RB)
Previous Team: Duquesne
Accolades: 2nd Team All-Conference, 3X NEC Rookie of the Week
Eddie Robinson signed with Duquesne as a three-star prospect and exploded onto the scene as a true freshman. He recorded over 600 rushing yards and eight touchdowns for the Dukes, which earned him second-team All-NEC honors. The Salukis have a massive question mark at running back, which leaves a perfect opportunity for Robinson to shine in the MVFC and make an immediate impact for the Salukis.
7. William McRainey (ETSU, LB)
Previous Team: Gardner-Webb
Accolades: 2X FCS All-American, 3X All-Conference Selection
William McRainey headlines the group of Gardner-Webb transfers that followed head coach Tre Lamb to ETSU this offseason. McRainey brings 39 games of experience and has earned All-Conference honors in three consecutive seasons. He earned FCS All-American honors in 2023 and was selected as a Preseason All-American by multiple outlets. In his three seasons, McRainey posted 329 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.
6. Malik Grant (Rhode Island, RB)
Previous Team: Sacred Heart
Accolades: 2X All-Conference Selection, 2X FCS All-American, Walter Payton Finalist
Malik Grant has been one of the best running backs in the FCS for multiple seasons and now has an opportunity to prove he can do it on a bigger stage at Rhode Island. The Rams lost a ton of offensive production from last season, and Grant is expected to be a focal point of the offense. Grant is a good combination of speed and power, rushing for 3,310 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career.
5. Chuck Smith (Villanova, DL)
Previous Team: Wofford
Accolades: 3X All-Conference Selection
Villanova is the potential dark horse to crash the Dakota-Montana party in the semifinals. The Wildcats are expected to have a top defense again in 2024. Villanova's defense features one of the best linebacker rooms in the FCS and All-American cornerback Isas Waxter. The defensive line is the most significant question mark, which is why Smith is projected to be the leader of the unit. He earned All-SoCon honors in three consecutive seasons, recording 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks for the Terriers.
4. Clifton McDowell (McNeese State, QB)
Previous Team: Montana
Accolades: Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year
Clifton McDowell is No. 4 on this list because McNeese is not expected to be a playoff threat. However if it was based on pure track record and ability he may be the No. 1 transfer in the nation. After being named the starter, McDowell led Montana to 10 consecutive wins and an appearance in the FCS National Championship game. McDowell showcased poise in the pocket and an elite ability to extend plays. He was incredible in a massive win over Montana State, while also hitting a clutch throw to seal a playoff victory over Furman. He is expected to revitalize a McNeese program that has struggled over the past few seasons.
3. Sam Hagen (South Dakota State, OL)
Previous Team: North Dakota
Career Stats: 17 Career Starts, 7 Sacks Allowed, 1,059 Career Snaps
Sam Hagen was a late portal addition for the defending national champions. South Dakota State lost three starters from its dominant offensive line, including All-Americans Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick. Hagen is expected to help anchor up the interior of the offensive line next season. He joins the unit with plenty of experience, starting all 12 games for North Dakota in 2023. He has played over 1,000 career snaps over the past two seasons and helped lead the Fighting Hawks to the FCS Playoffs last season.
2. Dune Smith (Incarnate Word, LB)
Previous Team: Southern Illinois
Career Stats: 71 Total Tackles, 10 TFLs, 5 Sacks, 1 INT
Dune Smith was one of the top FCS defensive transfers this offseason. He was a key part of a Southern Illinois defense that ranked among the best in the nation. Smith ranked second on the team in sacks and tackles for loss while ranking No. 4 in total tackles. He finished the season with 64 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, and one interception. He is a major addition for Incarnate Word and could be a dark horse for the Southland Defensive Player of the Year next season.
1. Jacari Carter (UAlbany, WR)
Previous Team: Georgia State, Merrimack
Accolades: FCS Freshman All-American, Jerry Rice Award Finalist, 1st Team All-NEC Selection
Jacari Carter exploded onto the FCS scene with a Freshman All-American season in 2021. Over two seasons at Merrimack, Carter recorded 1,227 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. His 89 receptions as a freshman were only four shy of Cooper Kupp's FCS single-season freshman record. He transferred to Georgia State and finished third on the team with 273 receiving yards in 2023. UAlbany lost a lot of production at wide receiver and Carter will step into a massive role for the Great Danes next season.
Honorable Mentions: Devin Smith (Villanova, WR), Abraham Williams (Idaho, DB), Omar Emmons (Tarleton State, DB), Nate Thomas (Idaho, RB), Darius Meeks (Grambling State, OL), Rico Dozier (Alabama State, LB), Anthony Stell Jr. (Incarnate Word, WR), Lamagea McDowell (Prairie View A&M, RB), Matt Morrissey (Eastern Kentucky, QB), Jordan Daniels (Western Carolina, OL), Rohan Jones (Montana State, TE), Murvin Kenion (Sacramento State, DB), Jaylen King (ETSU, QB), Carter Peevy (Maine, QB), Kaleb Moody (Villanova, DB), Cam Sims (ETSU, DB)
