2024 FCS Playoffs: Second-Round Scoreboard
Below are the results from all of the second-round games of the FCS Playoffs.
No. 1 Montana State 49, UT Martin 17
No. 2 North Dakota State 51, No. 15 Abilene Christian 31
No. 3 South Dakota State 35, No. 14 Montana 18
No. 4 South Dakota 42, No. 13 Tarleton State 31
No. 5 UC Davis 42, No. 12 Illinois State 10
No. 6 Incarnate Word 13, No. 11 Villanova 6
No. 7 Mercer 17, No. 10 Rhode Island 10
No. 8 Idaho, Lehigh
Updated Quarterfinal Matchups
No. 7 Mercer at No. 2 North Dakota State (TBA)
No. 6 Incarnate Word at No. 3 South Dakota State (TBA)
No. 5 UC Davis at No. 4 South Dakota (TBA)
Lehigh/Idaho at No. 1 Montana State (TBA)
FCS Playoff Schedule:
First Round: Nov. 30
Second Round: Dec. 7
Quarterfinals: Dec. 13-14
Semifinals: Dec. 21
FCS National Championship: Jan. 6, 2025 (7 p.m. ET, ABC)
