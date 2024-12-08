Fcs Football Central

2024 FCS Playoffs: Second-Round Scoreboard

Zachary McKinnell

Ashley Monjaras (UIW Athletics)
Below are the results from all of the second-round games of the FCS Playoffs.

2024 FCS Playoffs Scoreboard (Second Round)

No. 1 Montana State 49, UT Martin 17

No. 2 North Dakota State 51, No. 15 Abilene Christian 31

No. 3 South Dakota State 35, No. 14 Montana 18

No. 4 South Dakota 42, No. 13 Tarleton State 31

No. 5 UC Davis 42, No. 12 Illinois State 10

No. 6 Incarnate Word 13, No. 11 Villanova 6

No. 7 Mercer 17, No. 10 Rhode Island 10

No. 8 Idaho, Lehigh

Updated Quarterfinal Matchups

No. 7 Mercer at No. 2 North Dakota State (TBA)

No. 6 Incarnate Word at No. 3 South Dakota State (TBA)

No. 5 UC Davis at No. 4 South Dakota (TBA)

Lehigh/Idaho at No. 1 Montana State (TBA)

FCS Playoff Schedule:

First Round: Nov. 30
Second Round: Dec. 7
Quarterfinals: Dec. 13-14
Semifinals: Dec. 21
FCS National Championship: Jan. 6, 2025 (7 p.m. ET, ABC)

Published
