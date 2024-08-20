2024 Southland Conference Football Preview
There are multiple exciting storylines surrounding the Southland Conference next season. Will Nicholls win back-to-back titles for the first time since 2018-19? Can Incarnate Word reclaim the Southland throne? Will Clifton McDowell lead McNeese State back into relevance?
Last season was disappointing for the Southland as the conference only won three FCS out-of-conference games and received one bid to the FCS Playoffs. Lamar has emerged as a potential contender, while Stephen F. Austin returns to the conference where the Lumberjacks have won four conference championships.
Below are FCS Football Central's official Southland Conference predictions and a full preview of the conference ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Will Nicholls Be Able To Repeat As Conference Champions?
Nicholls State won its third conference championship since 2018, finishing undefeated in conference play for the first time in program history. The Colonels rebounded from an 0-3 start, winning seven of their final eight games of the regular season. Head coach Tim Rebowe will look to lead the Colonels to back-to-back championships for the second time in his tenure. Nicholls has the pieces to put together another historic season, returning 19 starters from last season's championship team.
The offense will be led by Southland Offensive Player of the Year Jaylon Spears, who posted over 1,200 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns. Spears will be joined by Collin Guggenheim in the backfield, who led the Colonels with 833 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023. An experienced offensive line that returns six players who played 150 or more snaps in 2023 will pave the way for the best running back duo in the conference.
The x-factor for the Colonels will be the development of quarterback Pat McQuaide. In his first season, McQuaide recorded 2,196 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. If McQuaide can limit his turnovers and take a step forward as a passer, the Nicholls offense could reach the next level in 2024. Quincy Brown returns after ranking third on the team with 301 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Senior Terry Matthews is expected to step into a bigger role next season after serving as a return specialist last season.
Nicholls returns nine defensive starters, headlined by All-American safety Tyler Morton. Morton recorded 63 total tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, and seven pass breakups last season. He was the leader of a secondary that led the conference with 16 interceptions in 2023. Cornerback Kendarius Smith had a breakout season, leading the Colonels with 14 pass breakups.
Freshman All-American Rasheed Lovelace will anchor the defensive line after posting 27 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one interception. Defensive end Joe Mason led the Colonels with 6.5 sacks last season, while Kershawn Fisher emerged as a key contributor at the EDGE spot with 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. The linebacker unit will be led by Eli Ennis and Hayden Shaheen, who combined for 94 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and three sacks last season.
Nicholls will have to overcome a brutal three-game stretch to open the season once again. The Colonels will travel to Louisiana Tech, LSU, and Sacramento State in the first three weeks of the season. If the Colonels can stay healthy, we could see another run to win the fourth conference title in the Rebowe era.
Is Incarnate Word Primed To Make Another Run For The Throne?
Despite an impressive 9-2 record in head coach Clint Killough's first season, Incarnate Word was left out of the FCS Playoffs due to a questionable strength of schedule. The Cardinals still ranked among the nation's best on both sides of the ball, creating speculation surrounding this program's potential entering next season. The Cardinals also attacked the transfer portal, adding 19 transfers this offseason, including multiple additions that played significant snaps at their previous programs.
Offensive explosiveness has defined this program over the past few seasons, but it was the defense that played at an elite level in 2023. The Cardinals ranked Top 10 nationally in five defensive categories, including leading the FCS in defensive passing efficiency. Incarnate Word returns seven starters from that unit, including first-team All-Conference selections Ronald Wilson and Tylan Foster. Wilson and Mason Chambers form one of the best safety duos in the nation, combining for 103 tackles and five interceptions last season.
The Cardinals added former Southern Illinois linebacker Dune Smith, one of the biggest transfer additions of the offseason. Smith recorded 64 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and four sacks last season. He will be joined by Mister Williams, who played in all 10 games last season and recorded 31 total tackles. Marcus Brown and Devin Grant saw action for the Cardinals last season but are expected to step into more prominent roles on the defensive line in 2024.
Quarterback Zach Calzada returns after helping Incarnate Word rank second nationally in passing offense last season. Calzada completed 66% of his passes for 2,598 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and five rushing touchdowns. The Cardinals also have Freshman All-American Richard Torres, who led the Cardinals to multiple wins during Calzada's injury. The running back room is loaded behind Jarrell Wiley and Timothy Carter. All-Conference return specialist Dekalon Taylor also returns and should step into a more significant role offensively in 2024.
The Cardinals were tasked with replacing last season's top five leading receivers but hauled in a massive transfer portal class. UAlbany wide receiver Roy Alexander missed time last season due to injury but has posted over 1,000 career receiving yards for the Great Danes. Former Marshall wide receiver Mason Pierce returns to the Southland, where he was an All-Conference contributor at McNeese. The Cardinals also added former Eastern Washington wide receiver Anthony Stell Jr.
Incarnate Word could emerge as a dark horse contender nationally after missing the postseason in 2023. The Cardinals will have an opportunity to create a shockwave at the FCS level as the Cardinals travel to Brookings in Week 2 to face South Dakota State. They also face Southern Illinois, Northern Arizona, and Prairie View A&M in out-of-conference play, which should secure an at-large bid to the FCS Playoffs if the Cardinals fail to win the conference next season.
Multiple Programs Look To Create Chaos In The Conference Title Race
There are a few dark horses in the Southland that can push Incarnate Word and Nicholls for the conference title. Southeastern Louisiana looks to bounce back after a disappointing 3-8 season in 2023. Despite the struggles a season ago, the Lions always find themselves near the top of the conference. Three of their four conference losses were by 10 points or less, and the program still had a top-two offense in the Southland last season. Eli Sawyer gives them plenty of experience at the quarterback position, seeing action in over 20 games the past two seasons. The offense can also lean on running back Harlan Dixon, who posted over 400 rushing and receiving yards in 2023. The Lions also return their top three receivers, led by All-American Darius Lewis.
Another dark horse candidate will be Stephen F. Austin, as the Lumberjacks return after three seasons in the UAC. The program struggled last season, finishing 0-6 in UAC play, but looked dominant in out-of-conference games against Southland opponents. The Lumberjacks, returning 14 starters from last season's team, should find themselves near the top of the conference. All-Conference running back Jerrell Wimbley and defensive tackle Edward Bobino headline the Jacks returning talent. The most significant question mark for this team will be rebuilding the offensive line, which only returns one starter from 2023. Former Northwestern State defensive lineman and Samford linebacker Josiah Cotton should bolster the front seven. The Lumberjacks also added former Montana quarterback Sam Vidlak, who should compete for the starting job.
McNeese will be one of the most fascinating teams to watch in 2024. The Cowboys did not win a game on the field in 2023, yet they returned one of the best defensive players in the nation. Linebacker Micah Davey led the FCS with 153 total tackles despite only playing 10 games last season. Davey will be among the favorites for the Buck Buchanan Award next season, earning consensus Preseason All-American honors. Despite impressive individual talent, the Cowboys ranked outside the top 70 in total offense and defense last season. Head coach Gary Goff aimed to flip the roster, bringing in the most FBS transfers in the nation. The Cowboys also added former Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell, who led the Grizzlies to the FCS National Championship game. He is a dual-threat playmaker who can lead McNeese into the conference title picture. Former Dartmouth linebacker Marques White and Louisiana-Monroe's Tristan Driggers bring a ton of experience to the defense. There may not be a more fascinating team to follow next season than the McNeese State Cowboys.
The biggest dark horse in the Southland could be Lamar, which improved from one win to six wins in the first season under head coach Pete Rossomando. The Cardinals return almost 20 starters from last season, including every key contributor from the offense. Quarterback Robert Coleman will lead the offensive unit after ranking second in the conference for passing efficiency, touchdowns, and completion percentage. Coleman will be protected by an experienced offensive line, which returns four starters. Leading rusher Khalan Griffin returns after recording 823 rushing yards, while the Cardinals also return the top four receivers from last season. Lamar had the second-best passing defense in the conference, led by cornerback Ramond Stevens and safety Kristian Pugh. Former Prairie View A&M cornerback Dejuan Lewis will bring more experience to the talented unit. All-American defensive tackle Caleb Williams will lead the defensive line unit, featuring Jalen Freeman and Jaymond Jackson.
Top Returning Offensive Players:
Zach Calzada (Incarnate Word, QB)
2023 Stats: 67% comp, 2,598 passing yards, 19 passing TDs, 9 INTs, 5 rushing TDs
Jaylon Spears (Nicholls, RB)
2023 Stats: 115 carries, 753 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs, 16 receptions, 260 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs, 301 kick return yards
Darius Lewis (Southeastern Louisiana, WR)
2023 Stats: 48 receptions, 568 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs, 221 punt return yards
Collin Guggenheim (Nicholls, RB)
2023 Stats: 178 carries, 833 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs, 4.7 YPC
Khalan Griffin (Lamar, RB)
2023 Stats: 177 carries, 823 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 4.6 YPC
Jerrell Wimbley (Stephen F. Austin, RB)
2023 Stats: 141 carries, 707 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs, 5.0 YPC
Pat McQuaide (Nicholls, QB)
2023 Stats: 56.6% comp, 2,196 passing yards, 13 passing TDs, 12 INTs, 2 rushing TDs
Robert Coleman (Lamar, QB)
2023 Stats: 61% comp, 1,954 passing yards, 16 passing TDs, 7 INTs, 170 rushing yards
Kylon Harris (Stephen F. Austin, WR)
2023 Stats: 61 receptions, 694 receiving yards, 8 receiving TDs
Harlan Dixon (Southeastern Louisiana, RB)
2023 Stats: 94 carries, 403 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs, 35 receptions, 408 receiving yards
Top Returning Defensive Players:
Micah Davey (McNeese, LB)
2023 Stats: 153 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 PBUs, 1 forced fumble
Tyler Morton (Nicholls, DB)
2023 Stats: 63 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 4 INTs, 7 PBUs, 1 forced fumble
Max Epps (Texas A&M-Commerce, DB)
2023 Stats: 48 total tackles, 4 INTs, 3 PBUs, 150 INT return yards
Ronald Wilson (Incarnate Word, DB)
2023 Stats: 35 total tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 4 INTs, 4 PBUs, 105 INT return yards
Caleb Williams (Lamar, DL)
2023 Stats: 57 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 3 PBUs, 1 fumble recovery
Zae Smith (Houston Christian, DL)
2023 Stats: 24 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
Kendarius Smith (Nicholls, DB)
2023 Stats: 27 total tackles, 14 PBUs
Tylan Foster (Incarnate Word, LB)
2023 Stats: 84 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 3 QBHs
Edward Bobino (Stephen F. Austin, DL)
2023 Stats: 52 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 4 QBHs
Hayden Shaheen (Nicholls, LB)
2023 Stats: 50 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 PBUs, 3 QBHs
Ramond Stevens (Lamar, DB)
2023 Stats: 49 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 6 PBUs
FCS Football Central's Predicted Order Of Finish:
1. Incarnate Word
2. Nicholls State
T3. Lamar
T3. Stephen F. Austin
5. Southeastern Louisiana
6. McNeese State
7. Houston Christian
8. Texas A&M-Commerce
9. Northwestern State
