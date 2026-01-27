2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings

Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings capped his college career with an All-American season for the Lumberjacks. He became the program's all-time leader in passes defended with 35 over his four years at Stephen F. Austin.

Charles Demmings is currently the No. 3 FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He is looking to be the first Lumberjack selected in the NFL Draft since 2023, and the first defensive back since Terrance Shaw in 1995.

Career Statistics: 42 games played, 63 tackles (36 solo), 2 TFLs, 9 INTs, 35 passes defended

Accolades: First-Team All-Southland (2025), Second-Team All-Southland (2024), First-Team AFCA FCS All-American (2025), First-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2025), Senior Bowl Invitee (2026)

Scouting Report:

Charles Demmings is a cornerback with good size, very good length, and a muscular, athletic frame, whose play is highlighted by coverage versatility and a quick trigger. He shows poise, balance, and range in zone coverage, with the ability to split routes and close downhill with good burst and disruptiveness at the catch point.

In condensed areas, his length and movement skills help narrow throwing windows, and he remains physical at the catch point, forcing tough contested-catch opportunities for pass catchers.

He displays above-average reactive athleticism, good anticipation in off-coverage and solid buildup and recovery speed when turning to run in man coverage. In press coverage, he does an adequate job of being physical early in the rep but does not consistently use his hands to deter receivers from their landmarks.

He tends to struggle against shiftier receivers, allowing them to stack him and create challenges when mirroring pass catchers on deep and intermediate routes.

He shows some stiffness in his transitions and at times can be overly physical mid-phase, leading to penalties. He is a willing, physical tackler as a perimeter defender in the run game and against quick passes outside the hashes.

Overall, he projects as a balanced man/zone boundary corner, and an adequate NFL rotational prospect with immediate special teams value.

Projection:

Demmings projects as an adequate NFL rotational prospect with upside in zone-heavy but balanced defensive schemes that allow him to utilize his physicality, length, and trigger to be consistently impactful.

His ability to be disruptive at the catch point, while also being a quality run defender and tackler on the perimeter, will have him in the rotation and make an immediate impact on special teams.

Strengths:

Physicality

Zone coverage ability

Disruptive at the catch point

Run support

Turnover production

Weaknesses:

Some transitional stiffness in man coverage

Too physical mid-phase, leading to penalties

Best Fit: Match Zone / Quarters / Cover 3 Hybrid Systems



Stylistic Player Comp: Ifeatu Melifonwu

