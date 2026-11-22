Week 12 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform media poll from Week 12.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 12)
No. 1 Tarleton State 31, North Alabama 24
No. 2 Montana State 42, No. 8 Montana 16
No. 3 South Dakota State 52, Indiana State 13
No. 5 Stephen F. Austin 66, Northwestern State 0
No. 7 South Dakota 10, No. 11 Illinois State 3
No. 9 Mercer 28, ETSU 25 (OT)
No. 10 North Dakota 28, Southern Illinois 23
No. 12 Northern Arizona 35, Northern Colorado 26
Mississippi State 34, No. 13 Tennessee Tech 16
Central Arkansas 24, No. 14 Austin Peay 17
No. 15 Weber State 31, Utah Tech 24
No. 16 Lehigh 51, Lafayette 48 (OT)
Yale 20, No. 17 Harvard 17
No. 18 Monmouth 55, No. 22 Campbell 49
Eastern Kentucky 44, No. 19 Abilene Christian 25
No. 20 South Carolina State 26, Delaware State 16
No. 21 Incarnate Word 66, East Texas A&M 3
No. 23 UC Davis 44, Cal Poly 43
No. 24 Dayton 27, Presbyterian 11
Other Notable Week 12 Games
UAlbany 24, North Carolina A&T 7
Bryant 28, Rhode Island 7
Western Illinois 41, Lindenwood 7
Alabama A&M 51, Mississippi Valley State 19
Stony Brook 20, Hampton 10
Penn 19, Princeton 12
Colgate 21, Bucknell 20
UT Martin 51, SEMO 47
Prairie View A&M 45, Alabama State 10
Richmond 17, William & Mary 16
Western Carolina 38, The Citadel 23
Murray State 51, Northern Iowa 14
North Carolina Central 41, Morgan State 31
Villanova 34, Georgetown 13
Jackson State 54, Alcorn State 40
Sacred Heart 35, Merrimack 10
Furman 35, VMI 3
Dartmouth 17, Brown 7
West Florida 24, West Georgia 16
Duquesne 24, Central Connecticut State 17
Florida A&M 27, Bethune-Cookman 14
Towson 28, Elon 24
Eastern Illinois 20, Charleston Southern 17
Tennessee State 16, Gardner-Webb 12
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42, Texas Southern 17
New Hampshire 24, Maine 21
Portland State 40, Eastern Washington 38
Holy Cross 20, Fordham 10
Butler 24, Morehead State 7
Norfolk State 35, Howard 7
Mercyhurst 31, New Haven 13
Marist 35, Davidson 7
St. Thomas 13, Valparaiso 7
Wagner 35, Stonehill 31
Alabama 47, Chattanooga 0
Ole Miss 59, Wofford 17
Auburn 59, Samford 17
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Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell