FCS Prospects Who Boosted Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock In Week 12
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The last week of the 2026 FCS college football season. The regular season went by quickly, but the playoffs give prospects another chance to put out good tape for decision-makers. For Week 12, three new faces popped on my radar, while one prospect has been a top performer in prior weeks.
Top Offensive Performers of Week 12
Roy Alexander | WR | Incarnate Word
Week 12 Stats: 8 targets, 8 receptions, 178 receiving yards, 22.2 YPC, 3 receiving TDs, 90.0 OFF grade
Alexander had another stellar performance, posting his third 170+ yard receiving game of the season. Catching 100 percent of your targets is usually a good sign of a dominant day. Alexander showed effectiveness at every level of the secondary. He generated separation, showed run-after-catch ability, and took full advantage of every target.
Adam Criter | RB | San Diego
Week 12 Stats: 23 carries, 194 rushing yards, 8.4 YPC, 3 rushing TDs, 87.1 OFF grade
Criter had a steady, productive performance this week. He didn't have many flash plays, but his ability to consistently churn out positive yardage played a huge role in the outcome. After wearing down the defense throughout the game, he pulled off a 77-yard rushing touchdown to extend their huge lead.
Top Defensive Performers of Week 12
TJ Neal | S | UTRGV
Week 12 Stats: 3 total tackles, 2 solo, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs, 92.5 DEF grade
Neal recorded his fifth and sixth interceptions of the year in this matchup. Overall, he had another solid performance as he has continued to put out good tape throughout the 2026 season. His alignment versatility, ball skills, and the ability to be in the right spot at the right time led to multiple plays on the ball and turnover creation.
Isaiah Washburn | EDGE | Bethune-Cookman
Week 12 Stats: 5 total tackles, 4 solo, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, 90.0 DEF grade
Washburn had a dominant performance in Week 12. His ability to consistently win as a pass rusher and generate eight pressures stood out drastically. There was variety in his pass-rush repertoire, while showing the burst and acceleration needed. He did leave some sacks on the field, but the consistent pressure kept the game closer than it could've been.
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Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves on the NFL College Football Administrator Committee and as Director of Player Personnel for the HBCU/IPP Showcase. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations/Player Personnel at Morgan State University.Follow Coach_HugginsII