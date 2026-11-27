The last week of the 2026 FCS college football season. The regular season went by quickly, but the playoffs give prospects another chance to put out good tape for decision-makers. For Week 12, three new faces popped on my radar, while one prospect has been a top performer in prior weeks.

Top Offensive Performers of Week 12

Roy Alexander | WR | Incarnate Word

Week 12 Stats: 8 targets, 8 receptions, 178 receiving yards, 22.2 YPC, 3 receiving TDs, 90.0 OFF grade

Alexander had another stellar performance, posting his third 170+ yard receiving game of the season. Catching 100 percent of your targets is usually a good sign of a dominant day. Alexander showed effectiveness at every level of the secondary. He generated separation, showed run-after-catch ability, and took full advantage of every target.

Adam Criter | RB | San Diego

Week 12 Stats: 23 carries, 194 rushing yards, 8.4 YPC, 3 rushing TDs, 87.1 OFF grade

Criter had a steady, productive performance this week. He didn't have many flash plays, but his ability to consistently churn out positive yardage played a huge role in the outcome. After wearing down the defense throughout the game, he pulled off a 77-yard rushing touchdown to extend their huge lead.

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Top Defensive Performers of Week 12

TJ Neal | S | UTRGV

Week 12 Stats: 3 total tackles, 2 solo, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs, 92.5 DEF grade

Neal recorded his fifth and sixth interceptions of the year in this matchup. Overall, he had another solid performance as he has continued to put out good tape throughout the 2026 season. His alignment versatility, ball skills, and the ability to be in the right spot at the right time led to multiple plays on the ball and turnover creation.

Isaiah Washburn | EDGE | Bethune-Cookman

Week 12 Stats: 5 total tackles, 4 solo, 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, 90.0 DEF grade

Washburn had a dominant performance in Week 12. His ability to consistently win as a pass rusher and generate eight pressures stood out drastically. There was variety in his pass-rush repertoire, while showing the burst and acceleration needed. He did leave some sacks on the field, but the consistent pressure kept the game closer than it could've been.

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