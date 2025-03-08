2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Florida A&M TE Jeremiah Pruitte
Height:6-foot-5
Weight: 235 pounds
Career Statistics: 37 receptions, 415 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs, 11.2 YPC
Background Report:
Jeremiah Pruitte, a native of Marietta, Georgia, was a multi-sport athlete at Wheeler High School, where he played both basketball and football. On the football field, he initially played outside linebacker and wide receiver before transitioning to tight end in his senior season.
As a senior, he recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards and eight touchdowns over nine games, showcasing his ability as a pass-catching threat. Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Pruitte committed to Colorado State University in 2019, where he redshirted his first season.
Pruitte transferred to Florida A&M University in 2021, but his early opportunities were limited. In 2021, he appeared in 10 games, recording just two receptions for -5 yards. His role expanded in 2022, when he played in 11 games, posting 12 receptions for 103 yards and three touchdowns.
His most productive season came in 2023 when he appeared in 11 games and recorded 13 receptions for 202 yards and one touchdown. In his final collegiate season in 2024, Pruitte played in seven games, finishing with 10 catches for 115 yards and one touchdown. While his overall production remained modest, his physical traits, strong hands, and blocking potential make him an intriguing developmental tight-end prospect at the next level.
Scouting Report:
Standing at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Pruitte has good height and an athletic build, though he still needs to add muscle mass to compete against NFL defenders. He possesses strong hands, a wide catch radius, and above-average straight-line speed, allowing him to make plays down the seam and in contested catch situations.
His ability to adjust to off-target throws makes him a reliable possession target. Still, his route-running tree remains limited, as he relies more on physicality than finesse to gain separation. While he can create after the catch, his lateral agility is below average, preventing him from making defenders miss consistently.
As a blocker, Pruitte has solid drive-blocking ability against smaller defenders but struggles with consistency when anchoring against bigger defensive linemen. His hand placement and leverage need refinement, as he can be knocked off balance when engaging in extended blocking assignments.
However, his willingness to engage in blocking is a positive sign for his development. He has also been used in multiple alignments, playing inline, in the slot, and as an F-tight end, giving him some schematic flexibility in offensive game plans.
Projection:
Jeremiah Pruitte projects as a Fringe NFL Roster Prospect with developmental upside as a receiving tight end. His best fit is in a West Coast or spread offense, where he can be utilized as a seam-stretching target and red-zone option.
While his blocking remains a work in progress, his ability to win contested catches and contribute to the passing game makes him a potential depth piece for teams looking to develop a pass-catching tight end. In terms of his NFL outlook, Pruitte is likely to be an undrafted free agent (UDFA) who earns an invite to a training camp or mini-camp.
If he can refine his route running, blocking technique, and overall play strength, he has a chance to secure a practice squad spot and develop into a rotational No. 2 or No. 3 tight end. If he struggles to adjust to NFL speed and physicality, he could become a candidate for spring leagues (XFL/UFL) before getting another shot at the NFL.
Final Summary:
Strengths:
- Size & Frame: Ideal height, long catch radius, and strong hands.
- Contested-Catch Ability: Reliable at the catch point and adjusts well to off-target throws.
- Seam Threat: Has the straight-line speed to stretch the field vertically
- Versatility: Can align inline, in the slot, or as an F-tight end, providing schematic flexibility
- Willing Blocker: Shows effort in blocking and can drive smaller defenders off the ball
- Red-Zone Potential: He uses his size well in tight spaces and has solid touchdown production
Weaknesses:
- Lacks Play Strength: Needs to add muscle mass to compete against NFL defenders
- Limited Route Tree: Relies more on physicality than technical route-running
- Lateral Agility: Below average in a change of direction, struggles to make defenders miss after the catch
- Inconsistent Blocking: Struggles with hand placement, leverage, and anchoring against bigger defenders
- Limited Production: College stats do not jump off the page, and he never had a true breakout season
Best Fit:
- West Coast or Spread Offense that prioritizes athletic, pass-catching tight ends
- Teams that are looking for a developmental TE3 or practice squad player who can grow into a red-zone weapon
- Special teams contributor while refining blocking and route running
Projection:
- Fringe NFL Roster Prospect
- Likely an undrafted free agent (UDFA) with a training camp invite
- Practice squad candidate with potential to develop into a rotational No. 2 or No. 3 tight end
- If NFL opportunities don’t pan out, he could develop in spring leagues (XFL/UFL) and earn another shot
