Alabama A&M OL Carson Vinson Selected No. 141 Overall By The Baltimore Ravens
Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 141 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Vinson started 48 career games for the Bulldogs over five seasons at Alabama A&M. As a senior, he earned second-team FCS All-American and first-team All-SWAC honors. He was also named the SWAC Offensive Lineman of the Year by Phil Steele, allowing only two sacks in over 800 snaps.
The 6-foot-7, 314-pounder turned heads with his performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl, dominating drills throughout the week. Vinson became only the third player in Alabama A&M history to participate in the Senior Bowl.
He was the lone HBCU prospect invited to the Senior Bowl and NFL combine. Vinson continued to shine in Indianapolis, ranking among the top offensive tackles in the broad jump and 3-cone drill. His 9.39 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranked 86th among over 1,300 offensive tackles since 1987.
Vinson is the 13th NFL Draft pick for Alabama A&M in the FCS era. He is the first former Bulldog selected in the draft since Frank Kearse in 2011. He is also the first HBCU prospect to be selected in this year's NFL Draft.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.